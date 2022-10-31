Clayton Homes of Chiefland Grand Opening – Nov. 5. Clayton Homes, located in Chiefland, is holding a Grand Opening celebration that will include food, fun and turkeys! As part of its grand opening and a way to give back to the community, the business will be giving away 125 free turkeys to the first 125 guests to attend. It all starts at 9 a.m. Additionally, Clayton Homes will also be holding a food drive for Tri-County Outreach, as well. Folks can bring any canned goods, instant mashed potatoes, soups, etc., according to a Facebook post by the business. The address for Clayton Homes is 14572 NW Highway 19, Chiefland, FL, 32626.

CHIEFLAND, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO