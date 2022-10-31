ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homosassa, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Kayak Company & Dive Center

A Crystal River Kayak Company was established in 2006 by Capt. Mary Morgan, a passionate outdoors enthusiast. A native of Michigan, she lived in the Pacific Northwest before moving to Florida and finding her true home in Crystal River. Our location on US Hwy 19 makes us and our dock...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
25newsnow.com

Village of Hudson under boil order

(25 News Now) - The Village of Hudson is under a boil order until further notice. No reason was given for the order, but the Hudson Fire Department on Facebook told those to check with the village for more information.
HUDSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Friends of the Homosassa Library Fall Book Sale Nov. 17-19

The semi-annual Friends of the Homosassa Library book sale is so much more than books. It’s also puzzles and CDs, DVDs and miscellaneous media. It’s history and fashion, mystery and pop culture, music and magic.
naturecoaster.com

Homosassa Inshore Fishing Report with Captain Toney: Spanish Mackerel

In the Fall along the Big Bend, we get a few pelagic fish that pass through the area. Cobia, spanish mackerel and pompano are the most common, but one that I don’t see around the cleaning tables at the dock are king fish. I know they’re out there because I have caught them offshore a few times and even had a “smoker” come through my chum slick in 10 feet of water while targeting spanish mackerel.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Tickets on sale for Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ event

Online tickets are now available for the City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St. The event kicks off the Tuscawilla Art Park Series and features live musical performances by International Bluegrass Award winners, Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hour.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages

A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefland Chamber Corner news

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Jim King Realty and Allen Law for hosting our General Membership Meeting held at The Gathering Table Restaurant on Friday. We discussed proposed changes to the By-Laws for clarification issues and will vote on ratification of the proposed changes...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Around Town

Clayton Homes of Chiefland Grand Opening – Nov. 5. Clayton Homes, located in Chiefland, is holding a Grand Opening celebration that will include food, fun and turkeys! As part of its grand opening and a way to give back to the community, the business will be giving away 125 free turkeys to the first 125 guests to attend. It all starts at 9 a.m. Additionally, Clayton Homes will also be holding a food drive for Tri-County Outreach, as well. Folks can bring any canned goods, instant mashed potatoes, soups, etc., according to a Facebook post by the business. The address for Clayton Homes is 14572 NW Highway 19, Chiefland, FL, 32626.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County history at a glance

1881 July 12 – A bill was submitted to the Levy County Board of County Commissioners for payment to Berrill and Storch for making burial coffins at a cost of $26.99. The bill was refused. The board members apparently were in a foul mood at that time, for they refused to pay any bills.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Cardinal Visits Back Porch In Ocala

A beautiful male cardinal stopped by for a visit at this back porch in Ocala. Thanks to Blanca Felipe for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Langan Acres announces upcoming holiday classes

The holiday season is just around the corner. And Langan Acres, located in Williston, is giving folks the opportunity to get into the festive spirit by offering several holiday classes in December as part of “Tis the Season at Langan Acres.”. A handful of local businesses have partnered up...
WILLISTON, FL

