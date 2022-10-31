Read full article on original website
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
floridapolitics.com
Inverness officials criticized over ‘Cooterween’ contest winner depicting a Mexican jumping a wall
City Council members and Mayor Bob Plaisted took part in judging the costume contest. Residents reacting to the Inverness “Cooterween” costume contest were not amused to learn one winner depicted a Mexican climbing over a wall while being detained by a border agent. “Can y’all explain why that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Kayak Company & Dive Center
A Crystal River Kayak Company was established in 2006 by Capt. Mary Morgan, a passionate outdoors enthusiast. A native of Michigan, she lived in the Pacific Northwest before moving to Florida and finding her true home in Crystal River. Our location on US Hwy 19 makes us and our dock...
25newsnow.com
Village of Hudson under boil order
(25 News Now) - The Village of Hudson is under a boil order until further notice. No reason was given for the order, but the Hudson Fire Department on Facebook told those to check with the village for more information.
Citrus County Chronicle
Friends of the Homosassa Library Fall Book Sale Nov. 17-19
The semi-annual Friends of the Homosassa Library book sale is so much more than books. It’s also puzzles and CDs, DVDs and miscellaneous media. It’s history and fashion, mystery and pop culture, music and magic.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Ocala International Horse Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - American Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies, and Dutch Harness Horses. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn what you missed at the Ocala International Horse Show.
naturecoaster.com
Homosassa Inshore Fishing Report with Captain Toney: Spanish Mackerel
In the Fall along the Big Bend, we get a few pelagic fish that pass through the area. Cobia, spanish mackerel and pompano are the most common, but one that I don’t see around the cleaning tables at the dock are king fish. I know they’re out there because I have caught them offshore a few times and even had a “smoker” come through my chum slick in 10 feet of water while targeting spanish mackerel.
villages-news.com
Villagers think outsiders shouldn’t be able to park at square
The Villages doesn’t own the public street and there are other people that live here in Sumter County and we might not have a lot of money, but we do pay our taxes just as you guys do so we should be able to enjoy the same as you.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council to consider Christmas Parade; cancelation of lien; review of Country Jam
The Inverness City Council will decide whether to write off a near $54,000 lien on property the owner now wants to sell. The hefty lien’s origins date back to Oct. 7, 2019 when a city code enforcement inspector cited property owner, Gregory Pinto for violating overgrowth standards at his Poplar Avenue property.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tickets on sale for Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ event
Online tickets are now available for the City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Tuscawilla Art Park, 213 NE Fifth St. The event kicks off the Tuscawilla Art Park Series and features live musical performances by International Bluegrass Award winners, Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hour.
Police search for baby velociraptor stolen from museum exhibit
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A life-size baby dinosaur disappeared from a museum exhibit in Florida, and police are searching for the thief who took it. The animatronic baby velociraptor was taken from the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science, a representative for the museum told WFLA. The first...
villages-news.com
Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages
A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Chamber Corner news
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Jim King Realty and Allen Law for hosting our General Membership Meeting held at The Gathering Table Restaurant on Friday. We discussed proposed changes to the By-Laws for clarification issues and will vote on ratification of the proposed changes...
Citrus County Chronicle
Around Town
Clayton Homes of Chiefland Grand Opening – Nov. 5. Clayton Homes, located in Chiefland, is holding a Grand Opening celebration that will include food, fun and turkeys! As part of its grand opening and a way to give back to the community, the business will be giving away 125 free turkeys to the first 125 guests to attend. It all starts at 9 a.m. Additionally, Clayton Homes will also be holding a food drive for Tri-County Outreach, as well. Folks can bring any canned goods, instant mashed potatoes, soups, etc., according to a Facebook post by the business. The address for Clayton Homes is 14572 NW Highway 19, Chiefland, FL, 32626.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1881 July 12 – A bill was submitted to the Levy County Board of County Commissioners for payment to Berrill and Storch for making burial coffins at a cost of $26.99. The bill was refused. The board members apparently were in a foul mood at that time, for they refused to pay any bills.
Brewery co-owner 'walking away' from business after alleged rude, discriminatory comments
TAMPA, Fla. — A popular restaurant and brewery in Tampa were short-staffed Monday night after its co-owner allegedly made rude and discriminatory comments to waitstaff and a manager. The comments made by John Doble led employees of Tampa Bay Brewing Company in Ybor City to walk out on Saturday...
ocala-news.com
Cardinal Visits Back Porch In Ocala
A beautiful male cardinal stopped by for a visit at this back porch in Ocala. Thanks to Blanca Felipe for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
Langan Acres announces upcoming holiday classes
The holiday season is just around the corner. And Langan Acres, located in Williston, is giving folks the opportunity to get into the festive spirit by offering several holiday classes in December as part of “Tis the Season at Langan Acres.”. A handful of local businesses have partnered up...
WCJB
Parents are asking for help after a customized bench was stolen from their daughter’s grave
INVERNESS, Fla. (WCJB) - Megan Cain went to The Cornerstone School in Ocala, then Forest High School before graduating from Citrus High. Her parents said she had goals of being a veterinarian, or a job in the medical field. “She was bright and beautiful she was 20 years old she...
suncoastnews.com
