Concerns about safety at polling sites on school campuses have one presiding election judge paying for security out of her own pocket. “This will be first time in several years that school will be in operation at same time polling going on. As we all know past 2 years, unfortunately there have been a lot of security issues at public schools,” said Olga Lara, who will serve as presiding judge for the voting location at Roberts Elementary school on November 8.

2 DAYS AGO