hellowoodlands.com
Conroe Chamber and Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber collaborate to assist Small Business Owners
The Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) are collaborating to bring resources to the business community by hosting the “Small Business Meet Up in Conroe” event. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the office of the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce located at 505 West Davis Street, Conroe TX 77301.
4 road projects in The Woodlands this fall: Gosling, Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads
Work on road projects in Montgomery County was underway in October. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 3) Road projects in The Woodlands area west of I-45 active as of October included ongoing work on Gosling Road as well as projects on Sawdust and Kuykendahl roads. Gosling Road Segment 3 widening. Construction...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alexandra Mealer quadruples Lina Hidalgo in fundraising during final month of Harris County judge campaign
Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer raised more than $3.7 million in campaign donations last month – more than four times as much as incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo – as she tries to win the most prominent and hotly contested local race in this month's midterm election.
hellowoodlands.com
Conroe ISD Named a 2022 TAEA District of Distinction
CONROE, TX – At their October meeting, the Conroe ISD Board of Trustees recognized the District for being named a 2022 Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) District of Distinction. For the 2022 award, over 1,200 districts were eligible to apply. Each district submitted documentation they met from the 14-point...
Fort Bend Star
Kelsey-Seybold begins work on new Fort Bend campus
Crews have broken ground on Kelsey-Seybold’s new central campus in Fort Bend County. Officials with the health organization gathered earlier this month to celebrate the groundbreaking on the clinic’s expansion in Sugar Land, according to a news release. As part of the expansion, Kesley-Seybold will construct a 135,000-square-foot...
New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland
The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
Click2Houston.com
Concerns about safety on the rise as Harris County schools hold polling sites on campus
Concerns about safety at polling sites on school campuses have one presiding election judge paying for security out of her own pocket. “This will be first time in several years that school will be in operation at same time polling going on. As we all know past 2 years, unfortunately there have been a lot of security issues at public schools,” said Olga Lara, who will serve as presiding judge for the voting location at Roberts Elementary school on November 8.
mocomotive.com
Fire chief wants his agency to be paid for helping protect the Margaritaville Lake Resort
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The fire chief of a Montgomery County Emergency Service District wants his agency to be paid for providing required services to an area no longer in the district’s jurisdiction, property which includes the popular Margaritaville Lake Resort, after the agency was forced to de-annex to avoid double taxation for property owners.
hellowoodlands.com
North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16
SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
houstonpublicmedia.org
What might happen when county commissioners fully reconvene for the first time in weeks (Nov. 2, 2022)
On Wednesday’s show: It could be a testy morning at Harris County Commissioners Court, where the five members will meet for the first time in weeks to officially sign off on a “no new revenue” budget. News 88.7’s Andrew Schneider lets us know what to expect.
KHOU
VERIFY: Harris County voters need 2 forever stamps for mail-in ballots
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With elections officially underway, the deadline for sending in your mail-in ballot looms closer and closer. To make sure it's received on time, you'll want to make sure you've got enough stamps. Our VERIFY team was asked, "Is it true Harris County voters will need...
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD calls on voters to approve same tax rate to provide salary increase for teachers; Sen. Bettencourt fires back
KATY – Voters living in the area of Katy Independent School District will soon vote on a tax rate election (TRE.) It would keep the rate the same and the school district says the extra money they gain would help some staffing shortages. But, Texas Senator Paul Bettencourt is...
Houston Eye Associates to host ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pearland
The store offers comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston Eye Associates will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at 10907 Memorial Hermann Drive, Ste. 150. The ceremony will be celebrating the eye care company’s newest optical retail store and newest ophthalmologist. The eye care center, medical clinic and optical shop provides comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. 281-582-9100. www.houstoneye.com.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Democratic officials decry ‘racist’ election mailers
Democratic elected officials across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday criticized election mailers they called racist. Two Harris County residents said they received election-related mail with the words "Important Election Information” printed on the front containing a bumper sticker that says, “Latinos are voting republican and blacks are voting democrat” and "Los latinos están votando Republicano y los negros están votando demócrata.” It’s unclear who’s behind the mailers.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County on pace for record early voting turnout
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New voting machines in Montgomery County have not hindered residents so far during early voting, with more than 71,000 voters casting ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Early voting began Oct. 14 and will run through Friday. Polls are…
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street donates more than $12,000 to All Ears! Listening and Language Center
THE WOODLANDS, TX – As part of its Change for Charity initiative, Market Street and The Woodlands Car Club recently donated more than $12,000 to All Ears! Listening and Language Center. The funds were raised by Market Street patrons and The Woodlands Car Club event attendees during the third...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston appellate judge struggles to vote by mail while stuck out of state
Voting is important to Judge Sarah Beth Landau, and so is her growing family. So with an extended date in Louisiana to meet her adopted baby boy, and the Nov. 8 midterm election fast approaching, the Houston-based judge for Texas' First Court of Appeals applied to vote by mail for the first time since becoming a Texas voter more than two decades ago.
cw39.com
Houston man charged as leader of multi-million PPP loan fraud scheme
(KIAH) — A Houston man has been charged as the leader of a national fraud scheme to acquire $2 million in federal small business loans from the CARES Act. Jacob Liticker, 25, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbia, S.C., along with three other individuals, including a member of the U.S. Air Force.
Sushi restaurateur plans to open new seafood restaurant in League City
Bay Area restaurateur Andy Zhuo plans to open a seafood restaurant in League City. (Courtesy Pexels) Miru Seafood plans to open its doors in December at 2490 Gulf Freeway S., League City, according to the city. The restaurant will serve a variety of seafood, which is a cuisine that restaurant owner Andy Zhuo has experience with as he also owns Michiru Sushi in Webster. A phone number and a website are not yet available.
Comments / 0