ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hellowoodlands.com

Conroe Chamber and Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber collaborate to assist Small Business Owners

The Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) are collaborating to bring resources to the business community by hosting the “Small Business Meet Up in Conroe” event. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the office of the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce located at 505 West Davis Street, Conroe TX 77301.
CONROE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Conroe ISD Named a 2022 TAEA District of Distinction

CONROE, TX – At their October meeting, the Conroe ISD Board of Trustees recognized the District for being named a 2022 Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) District of Distinction. For the 2022 award, over 1,200 districts were eligible to apply. Each district submitted documentation they met from the 14-point...
CONROE, TX
Fort Bend Star

Kelsey-Seybold begins work on new Fort Bend campus

Crews have broken ground on Kelsey-Seybold’s new central campus in Fort Bend County. Officials with the health organization gathered earlier this month to celebrate the groundbreaking on the clinic’s expansion in Sugar Land, according to a news release. As part of the expansion, Kesley-Seybold will construct a 135,000-square-foot...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland

The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
PEARLAND, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Concerns about safety on the rise as Harris County schools hold polling sites on campus

Concerns about safety at polling sites on school campuses have one presiding election judge paying for security out of her own pocket. “This will be first time in several years that school will be in operation at same time polling going on. As we all know past 2 years, unfortunately there have been a lot of security issues at public schools,” said Olga Lara, who will serve as presiding judge for the voting location at Roberts Elementary school on November 8.
mocomotive.com

Fire chief wants his agency to be paid for helping protect the Margaritaville Lake Resort

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The fire chief of a Montgomery County Emergency Service District wants his agency to be paid for providing required services to an area no longer in the district’s jurisdiction, property which includes the popular Margaritaville Lake Resort, after the agency was forced to de-annex to avoid double taxation for property owners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

North Houston’s City Place Launches Farmers Market November 16

SPRING, TX – North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Eye Associates to host ribbon-cutting ceremony in Pearland

The store offers comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. (Courtesy Pexels) Houston Eye Associates will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce Nov. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at 10907 Memorial Hermann Drive, Ste. 150. The ceremony will be celebrating the eye care company’s newest optical retail store and newest ophthalmologist. The eye care center, medical clinic and optical shop provides comprehensive eye exams, LASIK, contacts and glasses. 281-582-9100. www.houstoneye.com.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Democratic officials decry ‘racist’ election mailers

Democratic elected officials across Houston and Harris County on Tuesday criticized election mailers they called racist. Two Harris County residents said they received election-related mail with the words "Important Election Information” printed on the front containing a bumper sticker that says, “Latinos are voting republican and blacks are voting democrat” and "Los latinos están votando Republicano y los negros están votando demócrata.” It’s unclear who’s behind the mailers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County on pace for record early voting turnout

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New voting machines in Montgomery County have not hindered residents so far during early voting, with more than 71,000 voters casting ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Early voting began Oct. 14 and will run through Friday. Polls are…
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston appellate judge struggles to vote by mail while stuck out of state

Voting is important to Judge Sarah Beth Landau, and so is her growing family. So with an extended date in Louisiana to meet her adopted baby boy, and the Nov. 8 midterm election fast approaching, the Houston-based judge for Texas' First Court of Appeals applied to vote by mail for the first time since becoming a Texas voter more than two decades ago.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston man charged as leader of multi-million PPP loan fraud scheme

(KIAH) — A Houston man has been charged as the leader of a national fraud scheme to acquire $2 million in federal small business loans from the CARES Act. Jacob Liticker, 25, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbia, S.C., along with three other individuals, including a member of the U.S. Air Force.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sushi restaurateur plans to open new seafood restaurant in League City

Bay Area restaurateur Andy Zhuo plans to open a seafood restaurant in League City. (Courtesy Pexels) Miru Seafood plans to open its doors in December at 2490 Gulf Freeway S., League City, according to the city. The restaurant will serve a variety of seafood, which is a cuisine that restaurant owner Andy Zhuo has experience with as he also owns Michiru Sushi in Webster. A phone number and a website are not yet available.
LEAGUE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy