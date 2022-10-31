Read full article on original website
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Business Leader Elected to Board of Directors of Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association
(USAgNet) The Board of Directors of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association elected officers at a meeting in Orlando, FL on Wednesday. Leading the Association as president will be Ben Hellbusch, Co-Owner of Duo Lift Manufacturing in Columbus, Neb. The company designs and manufactures trailers and running gears for agricultural, commercial, and industrial markets in a number of standard and custom models.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
WSAW
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Rachel Campos-Duffy, host of FOX & Friends Weekend will continue the show’s Breakfast with Friends segment with a stop in Mosinee. Campos-Duffy will be live from 5-8 a.m. at Gorski’s on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Campos-Duffy joined Fox News as a contributor in 2016 and was a fill-in anchor until June 2021 when she took over permanently.
cwbradio.com
Tiffany Leis of Black River Falls Climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro
Tiffany Leis, an employee with Search and Recovery Engineering in Black River Falls, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro back in August. Search and Recovery Engineering is a family-run small business providing outdoor recreation and rescue equipment. Kilimanjaro is one of the seven summits and highest mountains in Africa. Tiffany, along with one...
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Recalling Some Frozen Pizzas
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin Pizza maker is recalling some frozen pizzas sold in Wausau and Merrill. Stoney Acres Pizza Farms says their Sauce Squash and Ramona the Pesto frozen pizzas sold at Downtown Grocery in Wausau and Sawmill Brewing and Golden Harvest in Merrill were produced without the benefit of inspection, according to a release from the department of ag, trade, and consumer protection.
onfocus.news
Powerball Jackpot Estimate Surpasses $1 Billion
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – If you’re feeling lucky, now is the time to purchase a Powerball ticket. The estimated jackpot is now over $1.2 billion, with drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. During one of the last big lottery jackpots, local Weiler’s Convenience Stores had seen increased excitement...
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
WSAW
COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee approved the sale of a lot Tuesday where the Wausau Police Department can break ground to build a safe haven for one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. They got a grant from the state in July to create a...
Paranormal podcasters explain the hauntings of Neenah and Menasha
A paranormal podcast duo dedicated to the mysteries of the unknown, discuss strange occurrences in Neenah, Menasha and the Fox Valley.
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
onfocus.news
Special Tribute Wall at Marshfield Community Center Honors Local Veterans
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Since the Veterans Wall of Honor was dedicated on February 21, 2022, many more names and panels have been added. In fact, a whole new section of wall has been needed to accommodate the names of local veterans. Located at the Marshfield Community Center at...
95.5 FM WIFC
Trick-or-Treating to be Held Monday in the Wausau Area
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — All communities in the Wausau area will hold Trick-or-Treating hours on Monday. Some communities held their community-wide Trick-or-Treating on Sunday. Those included Athens, Edgar, and Marathon City. Downtown Stevens Point held its event on Saturday, with residential Trick-or-Treating set for Monday from 5-8 PM. Marshfield’s...
wtaq.com
Fremont Man Convicted of 9th Offense OWI
FREMONT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 60 year old Fremont man was convicted of ninth offense OWI in court today after a vehicle crash in February in Dale. At his court appearance, Allen Mande pleaded no contest. At his upcoming December 21 sentencing, prosecutors will recommend a three-year prison term; the minimum-required sentence. The maximum is 16.5 years in prison. During the February 11 incident, Mande crashed into a tree alongside State Highway 96. He told deputies he was drunk, but wouldn’t submit to standardized field sobriety tests. His blood-alcohol concentration was .133. Mande is currently at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution.
stevenspoint.news
The Park in their Heart
STEVENS POINT – On Oct. 29, the Friends of Emerson Park announced a new major award while breaking ground on the park’s new playground. In January 2017, Friends of Emerson Park was created to obtain and repurpose the grounds of the former Emerson School. Final demolition of the school buildings occurred in 2002, but the land has sat vacant since that time.
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. EMS Association honors members
The Portage County EMS Association bestowed three years’ worth of honorariums on its members during its 2022 annual banquet. The association hasn’t held its banquet since 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was organized by Malayna Polum from the Dewey Fire Department. According to EMS Association President Doug Curwen, Polum’s fundraising efforts yielded a lot of fruit, with raffle basket donations from several area businesses.
Fox11online.com
State approves funding for two Waushara County road construction projects
(WLUK) -- Two road construction projects are moving forward in Waushara County. Governor Tony Evers signed a $2.5 million contract to improve northbound I-39, between the Marquette County Line and County O and a $8.2 million contract to improve southbound I-39, between Waushara County O and the Portage County Line.
WSAW
Aspirus downtown Wausau primary care clinic now open
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus’ downtown Wausau location clinic is now open. It is located at 902 N 3rd Street and is home to 10 primary care providers. “The new Aspirus Clinic on 3rd Street completes our vision for a cutting-edge downtown health and wellness campus,” said Matthew Heywood, president and chief executive officer of Aspirus. “Aspirus is proud to offer Wausau-area residents a centrally-located clinic in the heart of Wausau’s downtown.”
onfocus.news
City of Marshfield Facing Tax Increases and Budget Cuts
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Tuesday, the City of Marshfield Common Council discussed the 2023 budget and financial challenges facing the City moving forward. The current proposed budget includes a tax increase of about .87% (the maximum allowed, equating to about 9 cents per $1,000 in property tax) and a new Street Light Tax. The discussion addressed ways to make the budget sustainable, which involves approximately $800,000 (about 3.54%) in cuts from the General Fund to balance the budget. Currently, there are no cuts proposed.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 24-30
Drunken driving, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Oct. 24 through Oct. 30. On Oct. 24, deputies were alerted to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bear Tail Road in the town of Harrison. It was reported that the driver of the suspicious vehicle, a 40-year-old Tomahawk man, made contact with a resident in the area looking for directions to Highway 51. A deputy located the suspect vehicle a short time later and stopped it for not having license plates on the vehicle. The driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and arrested for a first offense OWI. The man was also cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and placed on a probation hold. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
