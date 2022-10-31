Read full article on original website
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Yardbarker
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Eagles star A.J. Brown may have played too well for the NFL’s watchful eye
Say it with us. No one likes us, and we don’t care. Less than 24 hours after A.J. Brown’s monster performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers to extend the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2022 regular-season record to seven wins in as many games, Number 11 woke up to the realization that it wasn’t everyone’s desire to celebrate with him.
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"
Bronny James is the son of legendary superstar LeBron James, currently enrolled at Sierra Canyon High School. He is currently a four-star recruit, and a lot of people believe that he will become a solid NBA player. However, it seems as though Bronny James may need some time to develop...
Yardbarker
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan defends decision to leave Christian McCaffrey in the game late vs. Rams
Emmanuel Moseley went down late in the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers. The game felt over at that point, so some criticized the decision to have the starting cornerback, along with several other starters, remain in the contest. Similar criticisms surfaced...
Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms when Deshaun Watson will start, praises Jacoby Brissett
Watson is serving an 11-game suspension and was also fined $5 million (both of which were reported in August) for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He faces over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from visits with dozens of massage therapists. It was reported in October that the 27-year-old...
Yardbarker
Packers fans are calling for GM Brian Gutekunst to be fired after poor NFL trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers didn't do anything at the trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst was apparently in on some talks and the Packers desperately need an established wide receiver, but the deadline came and went and the transaction report up in Green Bay remained quiet. And now, Packers fans...
Yardbarker
The Nets Receive Troubling News About A Vital Star
No one, even the most die-hard fans, will say the Brooklyn Nets are doing well so far in the 2022-23 season. The team has won only a single game. They have come close multiple times but close doesn’t count in the NBA and the Nets are struggling to secure much success.
Eagles roster: Chuck Clark makes sense at the trade deadline
They answered the call! Following their bye week, the Philadelphia Eagles returned to action and answered the questions about rust and complacency. It still wasn’t the perfect performance, but it was complete. There were no second-half lapses or moments where it felt as though they were sleepwalking on offense or defense. Another win is in the books, and now attention shifts back to one of those dates we circle on the NFL’s calendar annually, the trade deadline.
Yardbarker
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dead at 38
Zimmer worked on his father’s staff as a defensive assistant in Minnesota from 2014-2021 when Mike was fired. He had been working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season. Adam was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Bengals in 2013. He worked for the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints prior to that.
Yardbarker
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Yardbarker
Eagles Stock Watch: Who’s rising and falling after week 8?
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are in elite company amongst the greatest teams in franchise history, but also among the top teams in NFL history. A 35-13 blowout win over the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers moved the Eagles to 7-0 and a two-game lead over the rest of their NFC East opponents.
NBC Sports
Philly eateries not interested in Astros catering requests
The Houston Astros are spending a substantial amount of time in Philadelphia this week as they battle the Phillies in the World Series, and they need to grab some grub worthy of pro baseball players while they're in town. Hilariously, it seemed Tuesday night like they were having a hard...
Shannon Sharpe rips Kevin Durant's reaction to Steve Nash's exit
Shannon Sharpe isn't cutting Kevin Durant any slack when it comes to the firing of Steve Nash. The outspoken analyst went on "Undisputed" with co-host Skip Bayless on Wednesday to discuss the Brooklyn Nets parting ways with the long-time coach and didn't shy away from targeting Durant and his comments about being "shocked" at the firing.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own in Eagles history
When Howie Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts with the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the general consensus for the then-NFC East champs was that Philadelphia created an un-needed quarterback controversy with their $100 million quarterback already on the roster. Not even two full years later and Howie Roseman’s gamble...
Yardbarker
With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, could Deion Sanders be in?
Deion Sanders showed this past weekend when Jackson State hosted "College Gameday" the type of energy he brings anywhere he goes. He's the type of coach that would immediately bring excitement to a program that is somehow more dysfunctional than Texas A&M. With Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference in...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Halloween loss vs. the Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After an offensive outpouring against the Falcons last week the Bengals struggled to get going against the Browns on Monday Night Football. The Bengals were marching downfield on their first possession, but the drive came to an end when Myles Garrett tipped Joe Burrow’s pass and it was picked off by Browns cornerback A.J. Green. The Bengals had a fumble and four punts on five of their next six possessions.
