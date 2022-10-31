Read full article on original website
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing
Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?
Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin makes statement after firing
Former Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin has spoken out for the first time since his firing. Harsin released a statement through ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic’s Twitter account. The statement comes after Harsin was fired shortly after Auburn announced the hiring of its new athletic director, John Cohen. Here is...
Auburn suffers first decommitment since firing Bryan Harsin
Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class has suffered its first decommitment since the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Gernorris Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman, announced that he would be backing off his pledge Monday on Twitter. “Due to the current circumstances I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University. My recruitment is 1000%...
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
Will Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin address Auburn speculation with his players?
Less than an hour after Auburn officially announced the departure of head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's name started floating around in media reports amid speculation about the vacancy. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports called Kiffin the "top name" to watch. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports...
Betting Odds: Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Among Betting Favorites for Auburn Job
The Rebels head coach and one of their former coaches are among the betting favorites to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers.
Bryan Harsin has been fired by the Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers have fired Bryan Harsin.
247Sports
Auburn fires 2 assistants, support staffers after Harsin's exit
A few of Bryan Harsin's Boise State-based hires have been fired along with him. Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, recruiting coordinator Darren Uscher, chief of staff Brad Larrondo and general manager and director of scouting and development Drew Fabianich were fired later in the day Monday following Auburn's decision to move on from Bryan Harsin, sources informed Auburn Undercover. Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding was retained.
247Sports
Bryan Harsin fired at Auburn: Reaction after Tigers part ways with football coach
Harsin's lone SEC win this fall came in overtime against Missouri in September, which followed a blowout home loss to Penn State that seemed to get things moving behind the scenes relating his future. A blown lead against LSU came after that, along with a 32-point loss at Georgia that poured gasoline on Harsin's seat.
Yet Another SEC Coach Came and Went During the Nick Saban Era: All Things CW
The Alabama coach didn't have anything to do with Auburn's decision to make another change, but each SEC hiring and firing only makes his legacy that much stronger.
