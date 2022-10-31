ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
The Spun

Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing

Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
247Sports

Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?

Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
247Sports

Auburn fires 2 assistants, support staffers after Harsin's exit

A few of Bryan Harsin's Boise State-based hires have been fired along with him. Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, recruiting coordinator Darren Uscher, chief of staff Brad Larrondo and general manager and director of scouting and development Drew Fabianich were fired later in the day Monday following Auburn's decision to move on from Bryan Harsin, sources informed Auburn Undercover. Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding was retained.
