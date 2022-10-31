Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Sacramento Police car identified
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was killed in a crash involving a Sacramento Police car.At around 8:10 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue in North Sacramento. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer. Denzil Broadhurst, 61, was later pronounced dead. The officer was not injured, police say.It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a week, the spokesperson says.Sacramento police say they will be doing an additional internal administrative review as part of their investigation into the incident.
KCRA.com
Lathrop man killed, 3-year-old in car unharmed after freeway shooting, CHP says
LATHROP, Calif. — A 41-year-old Lathrop man was killed in a freeway shooting with his 3-year-old child in the car on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP officers responded to a report of a traffic collision on southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120 around 10:24 a.m. The driver...
Elk Grove pedestrian dies after being hit by car
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in Elk Grove. According to an Elk Grove Police Department news release, it happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hampton Oak Drive and Canyon View Drive. Police say a 72-year-old man in...
Man killed in Halloween crash with police cruiser in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a crash with a police officer in North Sacramento on Halloween. Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department and a motorcyclist collided in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. The officer was in a marked police vehicle on the way to a reported felony in progress and did not have their siren or emergency lights on at the time of the crash, according to a news release.
Fox40
One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
Man, 72, struck and killed by car in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE – A 72-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning. Elk Grove police say, a little before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hampton Oak and Canyon View drives to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found that a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing had been struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene. Officers and then medics started first aid, but police say the man was pronounced dead. The name of the man has not been released at this point. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor driver impairment appear to have been factors, police say.
Police investigating shooting in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 5:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova. The sheriff’s office said that the victim was taken to a hospital for […]
Denzil Broadhurst identified as man killed in collision with Sacramento police cruiser
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61. The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.
KCRA.com
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
North Highlands Cyclist Fatality Occurs in Car Collision
A female cyclist fatality was reported in North Highlands on October 30 after she was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal bicycle accident happened along Roseville Road near Longview Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Sacramento police officers arrived at the scene to discover the woman had suffered major injuries.
Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
KCRA.com
Students hit with gel gun bullets near Natomas-area schools, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Natomas Charter School is alerting families after three students were hit with gel gun bullets near campus. Schools officials said the incident happened Friday near the intersection of North Bend Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when the three students were walking past Natomas Park Elementary School.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Fruitridge Road [Sacramento, CA]
The crash occurred on October 27th, at around 6:18 a.m., in the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. According to reports, a man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
eastcountytoday.net
Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder
On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
KCRA.com
89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed by man with knife at home, police say
LINCOLN, Calif. — Lincoln police are searching for a man who robbed an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint at her home. The suspected attacker knocked on the woman’s door in the Lariat Loop area Saturday night and claimed he needed to retrieve a child’s ball in her backyard, police said.
Settlement finalized after death of man restrained by guards, police at Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is set to pay $1.15 million as part of a settlement to a case involving a man who died after being restrained at the Golden 1 Center. The security company involved will also pay an undisclosed amount of money. It brings the...
KCRA.com
Report of shooting at Sacramento school was swatting call, police say: 'This stuff isn't a joke'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police determined that a false report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School was a swatting call, a trend that law enforcement agencies continue to struggle with. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that someone called 911 around 10:30 a.m....
Fox40
Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist died after their vehicle and a police vehicle collided Monday night, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said the officer driving the police vehicle was responding to “a call for service of a felony in progress” and did not have their emergency lights or siren activated.
Man dies after being found shot inside crashed vehicle, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide where a man was found shot inside a crashed car. Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a fence in the area of Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive just after 12 p.m. Sunday.
1 Person Killed, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred on Interstate 5 shortly before 1 a.m. A 2004 Nissan was heading north on Interstate 5 when it veered to the left. After traveling over the center median and into oncoming traffic, the Nissan was hit by a GMC truck.
