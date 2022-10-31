ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kyiv in the dark after 3rd week of Russian airstrikes

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djGL5_0itFYdrq00

More than three-quarters of Kyiv’s residents were without running water Monday after a rush-hour airstrike — marking three weeks of Russian bombardment of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Vitali Klitschko, mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said on Telegram Monday that 80% of the city’s residents were without running water following the strikes — though by nightfall service had been restored to half of those affected. Hundreds of thousands were still left without power.

To the east, subways in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, ground to a halt after Russian bombardment severed power to the lines.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 18 targets had been hit across 10 provinces, most of them part of the country’s power grid.

He said there had also been power shutdowns in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk provinces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhB8e_0itFYdrq00
Hundreds of thousands were still without power in the Ukrainian capital Monday night after weeks of bombardment.
ZUMAPRESS.com

Ukrainian air defense reported shooting down 44 of “more than 50” missiles. It was unclear how many suicide drones — which have featured prominently in the past few weeks of air attacks — had been launched against Ukraine Monday.

In Kyiv, the strikes happened just ahead of a visit by a delegation of Czech leaders, including Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

No casualties had been reported as of late Monday, but multiple people had been injured in the attacks, Ukrainian authorities said.

“The Kremlin is taking revenge for military failures on peaceful people who are left without electricity and heat before the winter,” said Oleksii Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv province.

Previous 1 of 4 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBjjV_0itFYdrq00
Kyiv residents wait to collect water in plastic containers and bottles at one of the parks in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on October 31, 2022.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44o9Tm_0itFYdrq00
At the BRSM gas station an employee stands inside the shop during a power outage on October 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9Cs8_0itFYdrq00
People drink at an underground bar as they celebrate Halloween at a party in HVLV night club on October 29, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbwVJ_0itFYdrq00
Blackouts and power-saving practices are in place in response to the massive Russian missile strikes on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.
Siryk Anatolii/Ukrinform/Abaca/S

Earlier this month, a Russian lawmaker and retired general took to state TV and declared the goal of the missile strikes was to leave Kyiv “swimming in s–t” and collapse the country by making it unlivable .

The rush-hour strikes were also an echo of the missiles that fell on Ukraine on Oct. 10, in supposed retaliation for the destruction of the Kerch Strait bridge linking occupied Crimea to Russia.

Monday’s attacks came after a Friday drone strike on Russia’s vaunted Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea — a strike Kyiv denies conducting.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pushed back on the idea that Monday’s shelling should be considered a “response” to any Ukrainian victories against military targets.

“Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a ‘response.’ Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians,” he tweeted.

With wires

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses

Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Newsweek

Ukraine Wipes Out 150 Russian Troops in Precision Strikes—Kyiv

Ukraine's forces have said their targeted strikes have caused significant losses of Russian troops and equipment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that the previous day it had hit three S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the city of Tokmak, in the Zaporizhzhya region, one of the four that Vladimir Putin has claimed he had annexed.
CBS News

Ukrainian forces bombard Russian positions in Kherson region

Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country. Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn...
Newsweek

Russians Fighting for Ukraine Vow To 'Destroy the Putin Regime'

Russian fighters serving in the Ukrainian armed forces are vowing to use a future victory in Ukraine as a springboard to collapse President Vladimir Putin's regime in Russia, a spokesperson for one unit has told Newsweek. Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion—formed weeks after Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine...
The Drive

First Two NASAMS Air Defense Systems Are In Ukraine: Raytheon CEO

The U.S has promised eight NASAMS batteries and an unspecified amount of ammunition to help Ukraine deal with Russian missiles and drones. The first two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems, or NASAMS, have been installed in Ukraine, but the Pentagon says they have not been transferred to Ukrainian service while troops continue training to operate the air defense batteries.
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Newsweek

Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper

Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
Newsweek

Russian Death Toll in Ukraine Overtakes American Losses in Vietnam: Kyiv

The number of Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine has surpassed the number of American losses during the Vietnam War, according to Kyiv's latest estimates. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said about 65,000 Russians had died since the full-scale invasion began on February 24.
Newsweek

Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine

Russian army leaders recently ordered their troops in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk to temporarily stop fighting amid low morale and desertion, according to Alexander Štupun, the Ukrainian spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "In some areas of combat, including in the Donetsk region,...
Newsweek

Russia's Pro-War Community 'Fracturing' as Putin's Invasion Falters: Report

Russia's pro-war community is "fracturing" as its military has faced losses amid the invasion of Ukraine, a Friday report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has found. The report from the U.S.-based think tank noted Russia's growing "siloviki faction," which it described as people with meaningful power...
The Independent

‘Russia is in trouble’: Ukraine forces make more advances in Kherson

Ukrainian forces are continuing to advance south and have reportedly made breakthroughs in the Kherson region and taken control of some settlements.Kyiv has stayed silent on details of the assault in the south of the country, but Russian military bloggers have described a Ukrainian tank advance through dozens of kilometres of territory along the bank of the Dnipro river.Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, posted what he said was video of a Ukrainian soldier waving a flag in Zolota Balka, downriver from the former front line.Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute think...
Daily Mail

Putin ally who founded Wagner mercenary group praises Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky as a 'strong and confident leader' who must not be 'underestimated' - in defiance of the Kremlin

A close ally of Vladimir Putin has praised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as a 'strong and confident leader' who must not be 'underestimated'. Yevgeny Prigozhin, dubbed Putin's chef' and the founder of the notorious Wagner mercenary group, also said Zelensky was 'a nice man' - in defiance of the standard Kremlin line.
CNN

'Exceedingly bad': Retired Lt. general on state of Russian forces in Ukraine

President Joe Biden has delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. CNN’s Military Analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Don Lemon to discuss the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy