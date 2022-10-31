ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Meta shareholders rage at ‘tone-deaf’ Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse push

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Major Meta shareholders are furious that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has continued pouring billions into his struggling metaverse initiative despite their concerns, according to a report Monday.

The company further alarmed investors last week after warning that losses for its Reality Labs division, which is building the metaverse, would “grow significantly” next year, while overall capital spending would surge to as much as $39 billion.

The disclosures, alongside another dismal quarterly report, led shareholders to vent their anger in post-earnings meetings with top Meta executives, the Financial Times reported. One source familiar with the talks said there was a palpable “sense of frustration” over Meta’s rampant spending.

“If any other company had done this, you’d have activist investors writing letters, proposing alternative slates of directors, demanding change,” Jim Tierney, chief investment officer for US growth at AllianceBernstein and a Meta shareholder, told the FT.

“I think Mark heard crystal clear what investors wanted. He’s made his decision,” Tierney added.

Meta’s stock has plunged more than 72% since January as Zuckerberg doubled down on his metaverse ambitions. Early reviews of Meta’s “Horizon Worlds” metaverse have been largely negative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212Kj5_0itFYXWM00
Mark Zuckerberg’s focus on the metaverse has drawn scrutiny from shareholders.

Zuckerberg personally attended some of the shareholder meetings, according to the report. Meta routinely meets with top shareholders following the company’s earnings reports.

Tierney noted that Meta’s top brass failed to assuage investor concerns in the talks.

“When people had callbacks with the company, they got more disgusted, not less disgusted,” Tierney told the outlet.

“They’re spending $15 billion a year on the metaverse and they can’t give us any mile-markers. It’s just a big hope,” Tierney added.

The Post has reached out to Meta for comment.

A Meta spokesperson told the FT that the company values “the opinions of our investors and regularly engage with them to ensure we’re aware of their respective perspectives.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRoap_0itFYXWM00
Meta warned its spending on the metaverse will accelerate next year.

Aside from serving as Meta’s CEO, Zuckerberg controls more than 54% of the company’s voting-class shares. That means he can guide the company as he sees fit without significant concern over shareholder resistance.

David Older, head of equities at asset manager Carmignac, said Zuckerberg’s continued push into the metaverse despite a sagging core business came off as “tone-deaf to the investment community.”

Older’s firm does not hold a stake in Meta but invests in other Big Tech firms, including Amazon and Google.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onVXi_0itFYXWM00
Meta has spent nearly $20 billion on the metaverse so far.

“The timeline for the metaverse is very stretched. I don’t think you’re going to know if it is the right move for five or 10 years,” Older told the outlet.

Dissent among Meta shareholders has grown during the company’s ongoing stock slide.

Last week, shareholder Altimeter Capital Management said the company’s spending on the metaverse was “terrifying, even by Silicon Valley standards.”

The firm urged Meta to conduct layoffs and trim spending to improve its balance sheet.

Comments / 5

Barbie Ann Austria
1d ago

The investors need to cut their losses and bail its quite obvious he is obsessed with the failing META project.

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'

Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Slide 1...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea

Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy