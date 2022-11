ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rome, Ga. mansion featured as the “Creel House” in the Netflix series Stranger Things is up for sale. The Claremont House at 906 E. Second Ave., originally built in 1882, was a bed and breakfast until 2019 and is now a private residence. The home sold for $350,000 in July 2019 to Shane Fatland and Bryan Schreier after the bed and breakfast closed. It’s now up for sale for $1.5 million.

ROME, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO