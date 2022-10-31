Bachelor In Paradise’s Jacob Rapini Regrets Split with Jill Chin

Even though they were pretty much the definitation of an “Odd Couple,” Jacob Rapini admits that he has some regrets about his time on Bachelor in Paradise , especially in regard to his relationship with Jill Chin .

When asked whether he wishes he’d given more time to his relationship with Jill , Jacob responded, “I truly do wish I had . . . Obviously, at that point, Kate [Gallivan] and I were no longer, and I was perfectly fine with that. I wish I had tried to pursue us as just a couple. Getting engaged at the end, probably not, but us as an actual relationship where we could be, you know, just talking and having fun with each other like we were before. I kind of do wish that [we] continued things. What I did there was I said, ‘OK, look, I don’t want to lead you on anymore. I want you to see if you can find your soulmate here.’ I didn’t want her to leave right away. I didn’t think she would leave right away. But after what happened with her and Romeo and then having a relationship with her and I, Jill just said, ‘You know what? Enough is enough. I gotta go.’ I still wish I had just said, ‘Let’s just see what you and I have.'”

Wow. Jacob really gave that whole scenario some thought before giving that quote to US Magazine .

We all saw Jill leave, sobbing in the van and shading Jacob as a “Lyft driver” who “sold his couch for cash.” Okay, so he has an actual job (I thought he was just a surfer dude with the hair and the laid back attitude), and what’s so awful about selling your couch and getting some money for it? Seems a lot better than just putting it out in front of your house (like some of my tackier neighbors have done) with a big “FREE” sign.

“Oh, my God,” Jacob said, laughing when he heard about Jill ‘s description of him. “She’s an emotional being and to be honest, Jill and I still have a great relationship to this day. We still talk a lot. That’s just who she is . . . Just joking around.”

“ Jill is an amazing person,” Jacob continued. “She really is a sweet individual. I wish she wasn’t as emotional over me in that particular case, just because I am a fun, goofy person and just like to have some fun. Ultimately, I am there for a proposal. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. But again, it is sad to see her leave like that.”

Jill and Kate weren’t the only women Jacob sought to make connections with in Paradise . During the early episodes, Lace Morris , Kira Mengistu and Hailey Malles all competed for his rose, with Jacob opting to give it to Lace (the one wearing the giant fake eye lashes — at the beach) — a move he might reconsider if he could.

“I did what I could to see who I meshed with the most. You know, like, you’re gonna go into this world and say, ‘Well, who do I like the most?’ Well, I gotta talk to you first. I gotta get to know you mentally, physically, emotionally. I had a really great relationship with those three people,” Jacob said. “If I look back on it and say, ‘Who would I have given my rose to this time?’ Would I have given it to Lace again? I don’t know. I don’t think so. But again, nothing against Lace. She’s an amazing person.”

Except for those ridiculous fake lashes. Just no.

We haven’t seen the whole season yet, but it doesn’t sound like Jacob made a connection with anyone else in Paradise after Jill ran up the stairs to the limo. I do wonder, though, if Jacob’s seen the scenes where Jill threatened to “shoot his **** off” if she found out he was talking to another girl. That was a little scary.

Jacob may have actually dodged a bullet. Literally.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JACOB SHOULD HAVE TRIED TO GET JILL TO STAY IN PARADISE? DID YOU EVER EVEN THINK THEY HAD A CHANCE AT A LONG-TERM RELATIONSHIP?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]

The post Bachelor In Paradise’s Jacob Rapini Regrets Split with Jill Chin appeared first on Reality Tea .