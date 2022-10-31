Read full article on original website
Land sale would prevent four schools from being built on Jackson tract
JACKSON — The attorney who represents an applicant that is seeking to build four private schools on a Leesville Road tract has confirmed her client and representatives of Jackson have come to a “meeting of the minds” that may see the 32-acre parcel purchased by the township and preserved as open space.
Cherry Hill awarded $11.36 million in ARPA funds
The Township of Cherry Hill has been awarded a total of $11.36 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impact. “This pandemic has adversely affected the quality of life all of us over the past two years,” said...
$2.6M field on ballot in Linwood
LINWOOD — Do voters want the city to spend $2.6 million on a turf field and lighting upgrades to All Wars Memorial Park with no increase in taxes? That’s what Linwood City Council is asking residents on the ballot this Election Day. According to an overview of the...
‘Innovation Center’ Opens in Atlantic City, NJ, to Cash In on $1B Esports Industry
ATLANTIC CITY — A new operation along the boardwalk at Stockton University aims to help pave a path for the city and the state toward becoming a leader in the industry of competitive video gaming. The Esports Innovation Center launched operations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October, as experts...
Two County Commission seats up for grabs Nov. 8
Editor’s note: There are four candidates seeking two seats on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Dr. Julia Hankerson is challenging Republican incumbent E. Marie Hayes and Republican Andrew Bulakowski. Hayes is running for re-election. The other seat is held by Commission...
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
Demolition of derelict Somers Point homes begins
SOMERS POINT — Demolition work got started in earnest Thursday at the future site of an overflow parking lot for Bayview Court Apartments. American Demolition Corp., which had been performing asbestos abatement at the five dilapidated homes on the site along Shore and Pleasant roads, erected snow fencing Oct. 26 and commenced destruction the following day.
Atlantic City Schools Have Significant Deficiency & Not In Compliance
We have been investigating a potentially serious situation within the Atlantic City Board of Education. Multiple BOE staff members and Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin have confirmed that there is a significant deficiency within the Atlantic City Public Schools system. The annual Atlantic City public schools budget...
Dompierre opens expanded workroom at new spot
MARMORA — Jack Griffin and Victor Dompierre, owners/partners of Dompierre, have announced the expansion, relocation and opening of the Dompierre Workroom at a new location at 22 Norwood Road in Marmora. The Workroom was on the bottom floor of the Dompierre Showroom at 17 Roosevelt Blvd. and is now...
Plan to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos is still waiting for a vote. Is politics holding it up?
It’s not difficult to find lawmakers in the New Jersey Legislature who support a bipartisan bill that would completely ban smoking inside Atlantic City casinos. More than half the members in both the state Senate and Assembly have signed on as co-sponsors — numbers that have gradually grown over the last few months, with legislators saying the goal is to protect casino employees and patrons from secondhand smoke. Gov. Phil Murphy has also suggested he would sign the measure into law.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
President Kennedy Connection to Atlantic City & Asbury Park, NJ
There has been a more than 60-year fascination with former United States President John F. Kennedy. And, there is a direct New Jersey … specifically, Atlantic City and Asbury Park, New Jersey connection to President Kennedy. The 1964 Democratic National Convention was held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City...
Upper Township Emergency Management operations center now open
PETERSBURG — Committeeman Mark Pancoast reported Oct. 24 that the Office of Emergency Management operations center in Township Hall is finally fully operational. As part of an agreement with Ocean City, a Public Safety Answering Point recently was installed in the township facility. Pancoast said the technology provides an independent dispatch system for the township that is linked to the one at the Ocean City Police Department.
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
The Toms River, NJ Area Desperately Needs This Type Of Business Now
I am still ecstatic over the legalization of recreational marijuana use in New Jersey. To date, there are 13 recreational marijuana dispensaries scattered across the Garden State. There's Zen Leaf located at 2100 NJ-66 in Neptune Township which I have been to and has a beautiful interior. There is also...
These are the two questions on the ballot for Philly voters in the midterm election
Amid highly publicized general elections taking place for federal, state and local offices, Philadelphia voters will have just two ballot questions to answer at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both questions involve updating the Home Rule Charter, Philadelphia's governing document that defines the powers and responsibilities of the city's...
PSEG may cut offshore wind investment
Public Service Enterprise Group is reviewing its option to invest a 25% stake in the Ocean Wind I offshore wind farm, a decision driven by the higher costs of the turbine components, supply chain costs and inflationary pressures. The Newark-based energy company is approaching a “final investment decision’’ on retaining...
Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase
Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
NJ’s Only Nightclub On Wheels Found Near Rowan University
I didn’t realize this was such a crazy thing to experience until I told someone who hasn’t spent any time at Rowan University. If you didn’t know, I graduated from Rowan just this past May and one of the most famous things on campus is the Cougar Oober. I actually consider myself really lucky to be at Rowan during the come up of the Cougar Oober and it really elevated my time there.
Atlantic City, NJ, Restaurant Ranked as One of the Best Waterfront Restaurants in USA
This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water. You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.
