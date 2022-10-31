ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ocnjsentinel.com

$2.6M field on ballot in Linwood

LINWOOD — Do voters want the city to spend $2.6 million on a turf field and lighting upgrades to All Wars Memorial Park with no increase in taxes? That’s what Linwood City Council is asking residents on the ballot this Election Day. According to an overview of the...
LINWOOD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Two County Commission seats up for grabs Nov. 8

Editor’s note: There are four candidates seeking two seats on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Dr. Julia Hankerson is challenging Republican incumbent E. Marie Hayes and Republican Andrew Bulakowski. Hayes is running for re-election. The other seat is held by Commission...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Demolition of derelict Somers Point homes begins

SOMERS POINT — Demolition work got started in earnest Thursday at the future site of an overflow parking lot for Bayview Court Apartments. American Demolition Corp., which had been performing asbestos abatement at the five dilapidated homes on the site along Shore and Pleasant roads, erected snow fencing Oct. 26 and commenced destruction the following day.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Dompierre opens expanded workroom at new spot

MARMORA — Jack Griffin and Victor Dompierre, owners/partners of Dompierre, have announced the expansion, relocation and opening of the Dompierre Workroom at a new location at 22 Norwood Road in Marmora. The Workroom was on the bottom floor of the Dompierre Showroom at 17 Roosevelt Blvd. and is now...
NJ.com

Plan to ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos is still waiting for a vote. Is politics holding it up?

It’s not difficult to find lawmakers in the New Jersey Legislature who support a bipartisan bill that would completely ban smoking inside Atlantic City casinos. More than half the members in both the state Senate and Assembly have signed on as co-sponsors — numbers that have gradually grown over the last few months, with legislators saying the goal is to protect casino employees and patrons from secondhand smoke. Gov. Phil Murphy has also suggested he would sign the measure into law.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Upper Township Emergency Management operations center now open

PETERSBURG — Committeeman Mark Pancoast reported Oct. 24 that the Office of Emergency Management operations center in Township Hall is finally fully operational. As part of an agreement with Ocean City, a Public Safety Answering Point recently was installed in the township facility. Pancoast said the technology provides an independent dispatch system for the township that is linked to the one at the Ocean City Police Department.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

PSEG may cut offshore wind investment

Public Service Enterprise Group is reviewing its option to invest a 25% stake in the Ocean Wind I offshore wind farm, a decision driven by the higher costs of the turbine components, supply chain costs and inflationary pressures. The Newark-based energy company is approaching a “final investment decision’’ on retaining...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase

Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
GLASSBORO, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ’s Only Nightclub On Wheels Found Near Rowan University

I didn’t realize this was such a crazy thing to experience until I told someone who hasn’t spent any time at Rowan University. If you didn’t know, I graduated from Rowan just this past May and one of the most famous things on campus is the Cougar Oober. I actually consider myself really lucky to be at Rowan during the come up of the Cougar Oober and it really elevated my time there.
GLASSBORO, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy