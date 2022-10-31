It’s not difficult to find lawmakers in the New Jersey Legislature who support a bipartisan bill that would completely ban smoking inside Atlantic City casinos. More than half the members in both the state Senate and Assembly have signed on as co-sponsors — numbers that have gradually grown over the last few months, with legislators saying the goal is to protect casino employees and patrons from secondhand smoke. Gov. Phil Murphy has also suggested he would sign the measure into law.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO