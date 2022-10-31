ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Legal Lens: What to know about Missouri gun laws?

Missouri gun laws have come under scrutiny following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Oct. 24.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Powerball lottery proceeds help fund Missouri schools

There was no lucky winner for Monday night's Powerball drawing, increasing Wednesday night's jackpot to $1.2 billion. Powerball lottery proceeds help fund Missouri schools.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Mike Parson signs new tax laws Thursday at noon

Missouri Governor Mike Parson comes to our area Thursday for a ceremonial bill signing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County farm helps animals

Illinois Board of Elections warns of text message directing voters to wrong polling place. Search for missing paraglider near Washington, Mo. The avid paraglider first went missing on October 26, after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the Missouri River around sunset.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX2now.com

Richard Emery to be sentenced Thursday, Nov. 3

The man convicted of killing four people from the same family will be sentenced Thursday, November 3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center closing in University City

The deadline is approaching fast for many of those impacted by the July floods to apply for federal financial help. FEMA Disaster Recovery Center closing in University City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Construction at Next NGA West campus is making progress

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's $1.7 billion Next NGA West project is almost complete with the exterior work.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3.  While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

Road, ramp and lane closures due to construction on I-270 starting Nov. 4

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a series of closures drivers should expect between Nov. 4 and 7. These closures are due to construction. According to a press release, MoDOT crews will close one lane in each direction of I-270 at New Florissant Road. This will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Closed lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente?

The year was 1990.  St. Louis County Executive H.C. Milford, a Republican and kindly insurance broker who rose to power when his predecessor Gene McNary received a federal appointment, was seeking election to a full term against a hard-charging three-term county prosecutor named George “Buzz” Westfall. Milford, an accidental county executive who was, by all […] The post Has stark polarization between Missouri Republicans and Democrats led to detente? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Clayton Sleep Institute doctor awakens you to some potential pitfalls

Dr. Joe Ojile from the Clayton Sleep Institute was here to awaken you to some potential pitfalls.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

