WMTW
Electrical fires cause underground explosions near Maine border
DOVER, N.H. — Firefighters in Dover, New Hampshire, are investigating the cause of underground fires that set off explosions late Sunday night. Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane said they were called to Second Street just before midnight Monday morning for what was originally reported as a structure fire. He said crews did not find a building on fire but did discover electric meters on fire in an alleyway behind the building. Crews also said there were flames shooting out of manholes.
WMUR.com
Pregnant cow shot, killed on Weare farm
WEARE, N.H. — A family in Weare is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was...
whdh.com
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
laconiadailysun.com
Crews working to contain brushfire in Gilmanton
GILMANTON — Firefighters from the state’s Wildland Firefighting unit were dispatched Monday morning to assist with a growing brushfire in Gilmanton. The Gilmanton Fire Department responded to reports of a brushfire near Route 140 and Greely Pond Road just before 11:30 a.m. Command described the fire as rapidly moving, and requested assistance. The fire grew and had nearly 20 vehicles and dozens of firefighters working to contain the blaze.
Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car
SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss.
WCVB
Massachusetts boy honored for saving girl from drowning at campground pool in New Hampshire
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts boy is being recognized for his actions over Labor Day weekend, which helped save the life of an 8-year-old girl in New Hampshire. Dennis Dantas, a 12-year-old from Beverly, was at the Adventure Bound Camping Resort in New Hampton on Sept. 3 when he noticed the girl underwater in the pool.
WMUR.com
November starts with stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An exceptional stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures is in the forecast over the next several days. Average high temperatures for early November are in the mid-50s for Concord, and we’ll reach the 60s each of the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure providing bright skies and mild air mass.
Massachusetts woman injured in ATV crash in New Hampshire
MILLSFIELD, NH. — A Massachusetts woman has been injured in an ATV crash in New Hampshire. According to the NH Fish and Game Department, State Police were called to the scene involving a ATV crash that crashed into a tree on Newell Brook Road in Millsfield. Conservation officers, Errol...
WMUR.com
North Hampton man reported missing 35 years ago Tuesday
NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man went missing 35 years ago, and has not been seen since. North Hampton police said Thomas Poirier, 31 at the time, was reported missing by his mother on Nov. 1, 1987. She told investigators she believed her son was on his...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
WMUR.com
Remodeled food pantry in Manchester looks like grocery store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A remodeled food pantry opened Wednesday at Families in Transition in Manchester. The food pantry now looks and feels like a grocery store with a design made possible by a $50,000 donation from Hannaford. The nonprofit said making the food pantry more like a grocery store...
WMUR.com
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
nbcboston.com
Crossing Guard Hit by Car Near New Hampshire High School
A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Lowell mail carrier tried to bribe supervisor with cash in Dunkin’ bag
A Lowell postal worker admitted Tuesday to attempting to bribe a postal supervisor and to selling them cocaine, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office said. John Noviello, of Nashua, N.H., 61, pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a public official and one count of distribution of cocaine. Noviello was charged on May 11, 2022.
Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Investigator availability stipend proposal tabled
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A request to enter into a side bar negotiation to provide an additional $25 a week in availability pay to Manchester Police Department investigators and investigative supervisors has been tabled by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Committee on Human Resources and Insurance. Manchester...
thepulseofnh.com
Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap
A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
NECN
Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH
A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
WMUR.com
Police share message of safety as trick-or-treating gets underway
CONCORD, N.H. — As the sun sets on Halloween in New Hampshire, police were urging drivers to stay alert for children out trick-or-treating. Many cities and towns across New Hampshire have set trick-or-treat times for Monday evening. With mild weather across the state, many children were expected to head out for candy.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Rents in Manchester decreased 1.6 percent in September from the previous month, a greater decrease than the average a 0.7 percent recorded nationally, according to the website Apartment List. Year-over-year, rent growth in Manchester currently stands at 2.3 percent, one-tenth the 24.9 percent increase recorded at this time last year....
Seacoast Current
