Jhené Aiko, Alessia Cara, Coco Jones Get Seasonal on New Def Jam Holiday Album, ‘Def the Halls’

Def Jam Recordings and 4th & Broadway have released a new compilation album featuring Jhené Aiko, Coco Jones , Alessia Cara , and more singing traditional Christmas songs and original festive tracks to ring in the holiday season.

The album, aptly titled “Def The Halls,” follows the 2019 EP “A Def Jam Christmas,” which first featured Cara’s “Make It To Christmas.” That song also appears on this new release, alongside August 08’s reworking of “Silent Night” and Aiko’s 2013 ballad “Wrap Me Up.”

Other notables include Jones’ new “Silver Bells” and North Carolina’s Mikhala Jené, who gives an R&B twist to two modern holiday classics: “This Christmas” (from Donny Hathaway) and “Please Come Home For Christmas” (from Charles Brown). Los Angeles duo Calabasas pay homage to the beloved ’80s duo, Wham! with their rendition of “Last Christmas.”

The original Christmas tunes “BBC” by DaniLeigh, and “Underneath The Mistletoe” by August 08 are both collaborations with rising star Kendra Jae. Another duet brings together 4th & Broadway’s Kidd Kenn and Pap Chanel on “Naughty.”

“Def the Halls” is rounded out by the originals “Trinket” by UK artist Debbie, “Christmas” by global Latin-pop star Trinidad Cardona, “Cold With You” by young Anaheim rapper OHNO, “Everyday” from Kennedy Stephens, “Snowed In” by newly-signed St. Louis artist Bry Bee, and “A Hoe’s Christmas” by Broadway actress Jai’Len Josey.

“Def The Halls” tracklist :

Mikhala Jene – Please Come Home For Christmas

Alessia Cara – Make It To Christmas

Trinidad Cardona – Christmas With You

August 08, Kendra Jae – Underneath The Mistletoe

Debbie – Trinket

Calabasas – Last Christmas

DaniLeigh – BBC (ft. Kendra Jae)

Jhené Aiko – Wrap Me Up

Coco Jones – Silver Bells

OHNO – Cold With You

Kennedy Stephens – Everyday

Mikhala Jene – This Christmas

Kidd Kenn, Pap Chanel – Naughty

Jai’Len Josey – A Hoe’s Christmas

Bry Bee – Snowed In

August 08 – Silent Night