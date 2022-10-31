ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Pacts With Hallmark for Branded Streaming Hub

By William Earl
 2 days ago
Just in time for holiday movie binge season, Peacock has cut a deal with Hallmark Media that calls for the NBCUniversal streamer to carry some live linear programming as well as on-demand options for Hallmark’s signature movies.

The deal reflects Peacock’s efforts to broaden its scope under the new management regime led by president Kelly Campbell. She decribed it as a “first-of-its-kind” deal for Peacock, which has struggled with visiblity and traction amid the larger industry battle for subscribers and market share.

“As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” said Campbell, who is also president of direct-to-consumer for NBCUniversal. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

The Hallmark-branded hub on Peacock, with content form Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, is set to debut Nov. 2.

“We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers,” said Wonya Lucas, president and CEO of Hallmark Media. “The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways.”

The on-demand offerings will include Hallmark’s expansive slate of Christmas and holiday-themed movies as well as popular drama series such as “When Calls the Heart” and two new series arriving next year: “Ride” and “The Way Home.”

Variety

Variety

