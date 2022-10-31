Human Remains Found In Pushmataha County, OSBI Investigating

Human skeletal remains were found in Pushmataha County on Sunday and the OSBI is investigating.

The sheriff's office told OSBI that the remains were found in a wooded area south of Highway 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike by an unnamed individual.

Authorities say the person called 911 and the OSBI was requested after deputies confirmed the remains were human.

OSBI agents are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the remains and cause of death.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.