ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘American Psycho’ Writer Bret Easton Ellis on the Problem With Modern Studio Horror Movies, and Why There’s Hope for Subversive Films

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8CMr_0itFW4ki00

Spoiler alert: This article discusses plot points from “ Barbarian .”

Bret Easton Ellis ’ work often dips into horror — he penned the iconic 1991 novel “ American Psycho ,” the script for the 2020 slasher film “Smiley Face Killers,” and the upcoming semi-autobiographical serial killer novel “ The Shards ,” due out in January. Beyond his written output — eight novels, a book of essays and many scripts both produced and yet-to-be-made — Ellis is also a bold cultural commentator who loves speaking about pop culture, frequently including horror movies, on “ The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast .”

As scary movie fans continue to check out this year’s offerings, Variety spoke to Ellis about his horror film history, what frightens him the most and what the future of the genre could look like.

Ellis believes the new generation of studio horror films often make one key mistake.

“Especially in the ‘70s, horror movies did not have backstories or answers to them explaining the horror,” he said. “Why is Regan possessed by a devil in ‘The Exorcist?’ We don’t know. Why does the shark cruise Amity [in ‘Jaws’]? You don’t know. Where did Carrie White get her powers? I don’t know. You could go on and on with the mystery of these movies, and what made them so much more frightening was that they weren’t explained. I often find now when a horror movie goes way too far into backstory, in terms of explaining why these people do what they do, or why this monster does what it does, it really minimizes the horror.

“I think ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ is a great example. We just do not know what that family is. We get hints of what’s happened to them, but we do not get an explanation at all as to what created Leatherface. For some reason, I find that particularly scary in ways that aren’t present in other movies in the ‘Chainsaw’ franchise. The sequels explicitly detailed why things happened, and the backstories are usually just completely bonkers.”

Ellis underlined his point by analyzing the highs and lows of one of the year’s buzziest horror movies, “Barbarian.”

“I like the movie,” he said. “I thought it had a great, slow buildup that had that epic shock in the middle of it, and then it becomes this totally different movie. We’re very intrigued on how these two movies are going to merge and inform us as to why this thing has happened. I had a friend who liked it too, but also thought that in its third act it over-explains. It wasn’t scary for him anymore, and there was something about that thing, The Mother. It was more terrifying to just think that this thing is living there and goes out hunting at night.”

Additionally, Ellis and his colleague agreed that the ending pulled punches In a uniquely contemporary way.

“This friend, a filmmaker, told me that was when the movie also went off the rails for him, as it didn’t really have the courage of its convictions, meaning that the Justin Long character had to be punished somehow and that the girl had to live,” he said. “I was hoping for a slightly more pessimistic ending, because it seemed that ‘Barbarian’ was heading in that way. It seemed like a kind of throwback to ‘70s horror, and I loved the outlandishness of the monster. It was not afraid to look completely silly or dumb, and that was scary and I liked that it wasn’t CGI. It was a very scary, real, tactile, analog thing.”

Ellis noted that while studio fare can be overly sanitized in the current culture, a vibrant underground is able to keep subversive ideas alive and well.

“I like to think it’s cyclical,” Ellis said. “Yes, we’re going through this now, and we push back on that, and then we’re going to have a grittier, less ideological consciousness [in horror]. We won’t have to worry so much about certain tropes and just get back to aesthetics and scares.”

One of the current movies Ellis cited as bringing back edgy, classic horror is “Terrifier 2,” which he heard about through word of mouth.

“I was complaining about the lack of really gritty, scary horror movies,” he said. “But someone was telling me, ‘You know, Bret, if you really wanna find it, you can find the most disgusting horror movies. They’re out there. You just gotta look for them. They might not be shown in the mainstream, but believe me, you can find them.'”

Ellis continues, recalling a conversation with Miramax CEO Bill Block on his podcast.

“I go back to what Bill Block said about how there will always be a need for people to confront that darkness and to see those images, and to be either repelled or compelled by them,” Ellis said. “So I don’t know if it’s ever going to go away, it’s just whether it’s going to be in the corporate mainstream, which really doesn’t seem to want much of anything to do with anything like that except the most bland, inoffensive stuff. I’m hoping that there will be a shift, but there’s so much content out there I think you can pretty much find whatever you’re looking for.”

When reflecting on the impact horror movies had on him while growing up, Ellis saw them as a way to cope with the difficult world around him.

“Being a child of the ‘70s, horror movies preoccupied me,” he said. “I don’t know why, but there were a lot of them and I was drawn to them. I think they were a reflection of something I was going through personally, because the childhood I had was really a free-range world made up completely of adults, and there was no sugarcoating anything. There was a kind of gritty realism to everything, and you were not treated like a child. The world was still made for adults — you were basically left to your own devices, and you found out how scary the world was in various ways.

“Horror movies in the ‘70s had this allure of being a reflection of a discordant household: My parents’ marriage was flailing, my father was an alcoholic, I was realizing I was gay. A lot of issues were floating around, and horror movies acted as the most explicit way to acknowledge or relate to whatever anxiety and fear that I was going through myself. They were, in some weird way, reassuring.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

CAA Signs Filmmaker Daina Oniunas-Pusić (EXCLUSIVE)

Daina Oniunas-Pusić, director of “Rhonna & Donna” and the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Best known for her award-winning 2016 comedy short “Rhonna & Donna,” Oniunas-Pusić is currently in post-production on her debut feature film “Tuesday” for A24, BBC Film, Cinereach and BFI. Written and directed by Oniunas-Pusić, the film was described in the initial announcement as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” starring Louis-Dreyfus, Arinzé Kene and Lola Petticrew (who plays Tuesday, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ character). It is set to be released by A24 in early 2023. The London-based, Croatian-born filmmaker made...
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs

At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Tyla

New horror movie is so disturbing people are fainting and walking out of the cinema

People are reeling with shock after watching a recently released horror sequel which caused some cinema goers to throw up or pass out. I've never watched a horror film in the cinema and I never plan to. If I do ever dare to branch out from the safety of a good, old rom-com and dip my toe into the dark side of cinema, I'll do it firmly from the comfort of my sofa, my back against the wall (so nothing can creep up on me), with the lights on, volume down as low as possible and my fingers planted firmly in front of my eyes.
The Independent

These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

37 horror movies that will actually scare you

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Digital Trends

5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween

If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
Decider.com

The 11 Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories

As the old adage goes, truth is stranger than fiction. While that’s up for debate at large, these 11 horror films show that truth is certainly scarier than fiction. The genre films that burrow the deepest under our skin are the ones that are based on a true story, because they have some connection to reality. In these movies, we cannot pretend that the demons do not exist or the monsters are make-believe. Whether through direct representation or imaginative inspiration, they dare you to dismiss them as pure fiction. The terror still walks among us, lurking off-screen after it releases...
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
EW.com

The 20 best psychological horror movies of all time

Psychological horror films span back to the Golden Age of Hollywood, with Universal Pictures' two biggest stars playing a part in the subgenre's inception: In The Black Cat (1934) Bela Lugosi's Dr. Vitus flays Boris Karloff's Hjalmar, while he's still alive, but viewers can only witness the crime via the characters' shadows.
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
Variety

Julie Powell, Food Writer Who Inspired Nora Ephron Film ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49

Julie Powell, a prominent food writer whose popular blog the “Julie/Julia Project” inspired Nora Ephron’s final feature film, “Julie & Julia,” died of cardiac arrest on Oct. 26 in her home in Olivebridge, N.Y., her husband Eric confirmed to the New York Times. Powell was 49. On her blog, Powell embarked on cooking every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” and writing about it. Her food blogging journey served as the narrative basis for “Julie & Julia,” which starred Meryl Streep as Child and Amy Adams as Powell, in a story that oscillated between the 1950s and...
OLIVEBRIDGE, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

The best horror movies on Hulu right now

Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
A.V. Club

Matthew Perry "begged" Friends producers to drop "Chandler speak": "Could it be more annoying?"

Could Matthew Perry’s memoir be any more surprising? Excerpts released over the past week have revealed that the Friends actor suffered a near-death experience while shooting a cut role in Don’t Look Up, doesn’t put much stock in Salma Hayek’s acting advice, and is disappointed that Keanu Reeves is alive for some reason (although he did roll his death wishes back in a followup statement).
IGN

The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time

Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
Variety

Variety

88K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy