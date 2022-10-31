Read full article on original website
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
Washington man charged with forcible rape
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30. Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, […]
Kinston police charge woman with attempted murder after gun discharge
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged a woman with attempted murder after a gun was discharged on Tuesday. Police said they responded to the 1700 block of Carey Road in reference to a firearm discharge. Officials determined nobody was hit by gunfire, but the gun was fired in the direction of a […]
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. Roanoke Rapids NC- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
Child’s death in Rocky Mount ruled homicide, boyfriend facing charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The death of a 15-month-old boy in Rocky Mount has now been classified as a homicide with the mother’s boyfriend charged with murder and child abuse. Isaiah Miller, 19, was arrested by Rocky Mount police and charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse on Wednesday. The charges came after […]
WITN
Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may be coming to a screeching halt. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
First responders take to the water to raise money for Wayne Co. Deputy’s family
A group of first responders are using a days-long kayak trip to raise money for the family of a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed during a standoff over the summer.
cbs17
NC agency helps take down national catalytic converter theft ring
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte division of the FBI are among law enforcement agencies being credited with helping stop a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be stolen in less than a minute, making them...
Convicted Jacksonville meth trafficker sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Jacksonville man who pled guilty to federal drug charges in August was sentenced on Wednesday. Lee Graham, 31, was sentenced to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking. On […]
WITN
First tattoo parlor in decades to open in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new type of business is on its way to downtown Kinston - one the area hasn’t seen for decades. WITN talked to city leaders and the owner of the future tattoo parlor. While some are supportive of the idea, others are skeptical. Downtown Kinston...
15 years in prison for eastern NC drug trafficker arrested with heroin, crack, loaded gun, feds say
He pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
WITN
Pardon the interruption: H&I 7.5
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Viewers watching WITN’s H&I 7.5 will encounter a several minute interruption in programming Wednesday afternoon. WITN is completing upgrades to our satellite receivers around the 2:00 hour. This will result in a 10 to 20 minute interruption in programing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Do...
WITN
City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans. The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be...
roanokebeacon.com
2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days
Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
cbs17
15-month-old boy’s death now ruled a homicide in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-month-old boy who died in Rocky Mount in late October has now had his death ruled a homicide after his mother’s boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder and child abuse, the Rocky Mount Police Department said late Wednesday night. The boy’s...
Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
Police: North Carolina woman dead after running into traffic, getting hit by 2 cars
A woman has died after 'running out into traffic' and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say.
neusenews.com
You & Five-O and Polis Training Comes to The Kinston Police Department
On Saturday, the Kinston Police Department hosted community training sessions funded by the U.S. Department of Justice grant. The workshop is through a partnership with Polis technology and You & Five-O training firm and part of the T3 – Tact, Tactics, and Trust™ training. The purpose of the training is to offer this innovative community trust building training to our citizens, so we can continue to build our strong connections within our community.
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston mobile home wasn’t completly lost in fire
Kids and families in ENC enjoy celebrating Halloween 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments surrounding Affirmative Action. What should you do if you the $1-billion Powerball jackpot? Experts weigh in. Updated: 5 hours ago. What should you do...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Town offers reward to catch tree vandal
WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
