ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Trick-or-treat! New Orleans family keeps Halloween tradition alive by scaring neighbors

By Christopher Leach
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJEtm_0itFVv2p00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) —A family in New Orleans dresses up their home to scare themselves and the community. The Marchand family said they do it to give back in their own spooky way.

“This was an opportunity for us to give back and have something for our family and friends in the community have something in their neighborhood.  My brothers and sisters might have a bunch of tables and chairs and I have lights, music, and sound equipment.  My brother has the grills and we bring it all together and do it up pretty big!”

For close to a decade, the Marchand family in Gert Town has gone all out for Halloween. They are part of the haunted house tradition in the country that can be traced back to after the great depression. They were looking for a way to occupy trickster youth away from them causing problems of vandalism, robbery, and pranks in neighborhoods.

“Who doesn’t want to be scared?  That heartbeat, the darkness, the closeness, it’s exhilarating,” said Percy.

Like many families in New Orleans, the Marchand houses are next to each other allowing for the haunted house decorations to connect for attractions such as a graveyard of health-conscious bones getting ripped who don’t seem to be resting in peace but rather in pieces as they exercise through the night.  There’s a gruesome kitchen inspired by the recent Netflix special on Jeffrey Dahmer, but it all leads to the backyard where a gateway to the haunted house from hell beckons both the unfortunate and Halloween holiday enthused.

DIY: SPOOKY Charcuterie Board

Once you’ve made it out of the house from hell, a skeletal second line heralds your funeral, a uniquely New Orleans experience.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate life and to remember the happiness and good times we’ve had with our loved ones.”

A family that prays together stays together, and likewise, a family that preys on victims together scares together.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Celebration in the Oaks tickets on sale for light spectacular in City Park

A New Orleans tradition that lights up the holidays returns in full fashion with tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks. New Orleans City Park twinkles and shines with more than a million lights along a 2.25-mile driving tour. A reimagined walking tour, plus options to see the Botanical Garden and hop on the Amusement Park's rides are also available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Happy Halloween from the "Spice Girls" and WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS — The WWLTV Morning Show crew struts their stuff as the Spice Girls for a special Halloween music video. Happy Halloween!. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

DIY: SPOOKY Charcuterie Board

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Spook your guests this Halloween with an easy DIY Charcuterie board that will make your friends and family do a doubletake! To take your spread to the next level, cover any plastic skull head with Prosciutto for a special effects look! Quick and easy! Finish the board off with your favorite […]
iheart.com

This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit

We might not know where New Orleans City Hall will be located in the future, but it seems the Morris F.X. Jeff Auditorium will survive as ... something. Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted to make the auditorium a smaller footprint City Hall, but that idea hit a hard stop after a community uprising against the proposal led to the City Council setting parameters to make sure that won’t happen. Since then, the mayor’s been working with the Save Our Soul Coalition, which fought the City Hall plan, to determine how the auditorium can be repurposed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police warn to inspect Halloween candy

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are warning parents to carefully inspect Halloween candy. Officers want to make sure children are not ingesting drugs — especially fentanyl — disguised as their favorite treat. "We have seen some fentanyl being made as though it was candy. We want...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Leigha McNeil — Reporter

NEW ORLEANS — Leigha McNeil is an Emmy-nominated journalist born and raised in New Orleans. She grew up in New Orleans East with her parents and younger brother, but spent much of her time Uptown where she attended the Lusher Charter School. After graduating from high school, Leigha attended...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy