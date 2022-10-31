ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice

The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
WETUMPKA, AL
selmasun.com

Legal Notices, November 3, 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Ruby Lee Turner, Deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent. having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery

A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama sues Uniontown again over sewage issues

Alabama officials say there has been progress on a $31 million project to fix widespread sewage overflows in the struggling Black Belt city of Uniontown, but in the meantime the sewage, and the lawsuits, keep flowing. Last week, Alabama officials filed the state’s third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows...
UNIONTOWN, AL
selmasun.com

Selma's Monster March draws 10,000 kids on Halloween day, photo gallery

The City of Selma's Monster March 2022 featured 10,000 ghouls and goblins, princesses and superheroes getting candy in downtown Selma on Monday, which was Halloween day this year. Dallas County Commissioner Vivian Rogers says it was likely the largest one yet. The Monster March started at City Hall and the...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

City Council committee addresses youth violence in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A committee aiming to address youth violence met for the first time Tuesday. “We have seen numbers climbing with deaths and very violent crimes in the city of Montgomery within the last two to three years,” said City Councilwoman Marche Johnson. Johnson mentioned a lot...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma City Council cancels work session and meeting

The Selma City Council announced Nov. 2 that it is cancelling its Nov. 3 work session and Nov. 8 meeting due to a lack of quorum. A notice from Council President Warren "Billy" Young says, "The council will provide notification of the next scheduled meeting and work session."
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting. Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
southalabama.edu

Political Science Student from Montgomery Leads First Year Council

KC Crusoe of Montgomery is the president of the First Year Council at the University of South Alabama. #FreshmanFocus is a series of stories on incoming students at the University of South Alabama. In the ninth grade, KC Crusoe chose a career in politics. “In history class, my teacher, Tiwania...
MOBILE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash

A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy