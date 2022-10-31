Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice
The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
wbrc.com
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, November 3, 2022
NOTICE TO CREDITORS FOR THE ESTATE OF Ruby Lee Turner, Deceased. Letters of Administration upon the estate of said decedent. having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of October, 2022 by Jimmy L. Nunn, Probate Judge of Dallas County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons.
Alabama paroles bureau to begin mental health, addiction treatment at former Perry County prison
Alabama plans to begin offering mental health and substance abuse treatment programs for parolees at a renovated former private prison in Perry County before the end of the year. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is entering a $5.2 million, two-year contract with GEO Reentry Services to staff the...
alabamanews.net
Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery
A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
Alabama sues Uniontown again over sewage issues
Alabama officials say there has been progress on a $31 million project to fix widespread sewage overflows in the struggling Black Belt city of Uniontown, but in the meantime the sewage, and the lawsuits, keep flowing. Last week, Alabama officials filed the state’s third lawsuit since 2005 over sewage overflows...
selmasun.com
Camden Bridgeport Landing hosts Selma Area Food Bank Bass Tournament, photos, video
The Selma Area Food Bank Bass Tournament was Saturday October 29 at Bridgeport Landing in Camden. Tournament Director Jebb Harrison said he is thinking about having two tournaments each year. 24 boats blasted off at first safe light Saturday morning for a day of bass fishing. The weather was nice...
selmasun.com
Selma's Monster March draws 10,000 kids on Halloween day, photo gallery
The City of Selma's Monster March 2022 featured 10,000 ghouls and goblins, princesses and superheroes getting candy in downtown Selma on Monday, which was Halloween day this year. Dallas County Commissioner Vivian Rogers says it was likely the largest one yet. The Monster March started at City Hall and the...
WSFA
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
WSFA
City Council committee addresses youth violence in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A committee aiming to address youth violence met for the first time Tuesday. “We have seen numbers climbing with deaths and very violent crimes in the city of Montgomery within the last two to three years,” said City Councilwoman Marche Johnson. Johnson mentioned a lot...
Why Nick Saban believes Alabama offense has been playing ‘left-handed’
The impact of Bryce Young’s shoulder injury extended beyond the game-and-a-half he missed in early October. After leaving against Arkansas and sitting out the Texas A&M game, Young returned to play against Tennessee and Mississippi State but suited up for both after minimal practice time. The combination of Jalen...
selmasun.com
Selma City Council cancels work session and meeting
The Selma City Council announced Nov. 2 that it is cancelling its Nov. 3 work session and Nov. 8 meeting due to a lack of quorum. A notice from Council President Warren "Billy" Young says, "The council will provide notification of the next scheduled meeting and work session."
alabamanews.net
Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing
A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
selmasun.com
Francis Marion School, Robert C. Hatch High School go virtual due to flu cases, will reopen Monday
Francis Marion School and Robert C. Hatch High School have switched to remote learning due to an influx of flu-related absences, said an announcement from Perry County Schools. The schools will remain virtual for the rest of this week but will reopen on Monday, Nov. 7.
WSFA
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting. Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.
southalabama.edu
Political Science Student from Montgomery Leads First Year Council
KC Crusoe of Montgomery is the president of the First Year Council at the University of South Alabama. #FreshmanFocus is a series of stories on incoming students at the University of South Alabama. In the ninth grade, KC Crusoe chose a career in politics. “In history class, my teacher, Tiwania...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
wbrc.com
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
selmasun.com
Selma High recognized as one of 14 schools in the state to maintain Cognia accreditation for more than a century
Selma High School was recognized at a conference last week for being one of only 14 schools in the state to maintain Cognia accreditation for 100 years or more. Principal Stoney Pritchett accepted a certificate with state officials, including Gov. Kay Ivey, at Cognia’s Annual Fall Conference held in Montgomery.
