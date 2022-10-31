Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
District 18 Senate: Fred Bender
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Fred Bender is a Democrat running for state senate in District 18. That’s in southeast South Dakota and includes Yankton and Tabor. He joins us today by phone as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Margaret Sutton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Margaret (Maggie) Sutton is is running for election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Sutton, an incumbent, faces a general election challenge from Democrat Elizabeth Larson. 1. Who are you?...
gowatertown.net
Over one-third of South Dakota legislative races already decided
Election day is a week away, but more than a third of South Dakota’s state legislative races are already decided. Of 105 seats up for grabs in the South Dakota Senate or House of Representatives, 38% are unopposed races. A clear majority of Senate seats — exactly 60% — are unopposed. Every unopposed candidate is a Republican.
KEVN
Gabbard joins Gov. Kristi Noem against what they call ‘extreme’ federal government
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Susan Wismer
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Susan Wismer is running as an Independent for the South Dakota State Senate in District 1. District 1 consists of a portion of Brown county, and includes the counties of Day, Marshall, and Roberts. Wismer previously represented the district in the Senate, but was defeated by current Senator Michael Rohl (R-Aberdeen) in the 2020 general election. She will face Rohl once again this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Greg Jamison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Greg Jamison is running for re-election as a Republican to the South Dakota State House in District 12. District 12 is in southwestern Sioux Falls, with its western boundary being along I-29. It consists of a portion of Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. Four candidates are in the race, including fellow Republican Amber Arlint, and two Democrats; Kristin Hayward and Erin Royer.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Jessica Meyers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jessica Meyers is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State Senate in District 12. District 12 is made up of a portion of southwest Sioux Falls, with its western boundary being I-29. Meyers faces Republican Arch Beal in the general election, who is running for the State Senate after being termed out of the State House.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Kadyn Wittman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kadyn Wittman is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 15. District 15 is made up of central Sioux Falls, and includes the airport and the Cathedral of Saint Joseph within its boundaries. Wittman is replacing Democrat Jamie Smith on the ballot, who opted to not run for re-election, and instead run for Governor. Historically, District 15 has been a Democrat stronghold.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Taylor Rehfeldt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylor Rehfeldt is running for re-election as a Republican to the South Dakota State House in District 14. District 14 is located southeast of Sioux Falls, with a western border that runs along the Big Sioux River and an eastern border that runs along Highway 11 between E. 18th Street and E. 57th Street. Rehfeldt is one of two Republicans running in the district, along with Tyler Tordsen. Additionally, two Democrats are running; Wendy Mamer and Mike Huber.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Gary Leighton
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gary Leighton is running for election as a Democrat to the South Dakota State House in District 2. The district wraps around Watertown, and includes the cities of Clear Lake, Milbank, and Clark within its boundaries. Leighton faces two Republicans in the general election, David Kull and John Sjaarda.
dakotanewsnow.com
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: John Mogen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - John Mogen is running for election to the South Dakota State House in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Mogen is running alongside Republican Tom Sutton, and two Democrats, incumbent Erin Healy and Kameron Nelson. 1. Who...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Matthew Tysdal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Matthew Tysdal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State Senate in District 14. District 14 is located southeast of Sioux Falls, with a western border that runs along the Big Sioux River and an eastern border that runs along Highway 11 between E. 18th Street and E. 57th Street. Tysdal will face incumbent Republican Larry Zikmund in the general election.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Sheryl Johnson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sheryl Johnson is running as a Democrat in District 11. District 11 is in southwestern Sioux Falls, with I-29 being its eastern boundary. Johnson faces incumbent Republican Jim Stalzer in the general election. 1. Who are you? Tell us about yourself in 100...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Wendy Mamer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wendy Mamer is running as a Democrat for South Dakota State House in District 14. District 14 is located southeast of Sioux Falls, with a western border that runs along the Big Sioux River and an eastern border that runs along Highway 11 between E. 18th Street and E. 57th Street. Mamer is one of two Democrats running in the district, alongside Mike Huber. Two Republicans are also seeking the seat, incumbent Taylor Rehfeldt and Tyler Tordsen.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Linda Duba
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Linda Duba is a Democrat running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 15. District 15 is made up of central Sioux Falls, and includes the airport and the Cathedral of Saint Joseph within its boundaries. Historically, District 15 has been a Democrat stronghold.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Michael Rohl
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Michael Rohl is a Republican running for re-election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 1. District 1 consists of a portion of Brown county, and includes the counties of Day, Marshall, and Roberts. Rohl will face Independent Susan Wismer, who he previously defeated as a Democrat in 2020.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Bekki Engquist-Schroeder
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rebecca (Bekki) Engquist-Schroeder is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 17. District 17 stretches along the borders of Nebraska and Iowa, and includes the communities of Vermillion, Elk Point, and North Sioux City. There are two Republicans also in this race, Chris Kassin and William Shorma.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Jay Williams
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jay Williams is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 18. District 18 includes the community of Yankton, and its southern border runs along the Missouri River. Williams is running alongside Democrat incumbent Ryan Cwach, but will be looking to flip one the seats in this district back to his party. He and Cwach will face two Republicans in the general election, incumbent Mike Stevens and Julie Auch.
