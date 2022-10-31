Read full article on original website
MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro
Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
Another Break-In at Morrisville Eaton School, Again Cafeteria Targeted
For the second night in a row, a small group of troublemakers broke-in to the Morrisville Eaton Elementary School. And, once again, it appear the motivation may have been a midnight snack. This time, though, police say they captured one of the hungry intruders. Despite the break-ins on consecutive nights,...
Schools temporarily placed on lockout during New Hartford police investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Bradley Elementary School and New Hartford Senior High School and a few others were placed on lockout Monday morning as police investigated a nearby incident stemming from an overnight arrest. A woman called the police around 8:45 a.m. after seeing a Black male whom she...
New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
Two arrested during Otsego Co. underage drinking detail
On October 28th, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Otsego County and two cashiers were caught selling alcohol to minors.
Charges are being filed in the death of an inmate from the Central New York Psychiatric Center who died after he was punched in the head by another inmate. Authorities say the November 2021 fight stemmed from a dispute over a saltshaker. According to New York State Police, inmate Terance...
Student Stabbed Multiple Times At Proctor High School; School Open But Campus Closed All Week
Update: Tuesday 11/1/22: Utica Police have now charged the 17-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate several times during a fight at Proctor High School. While the teen's name is not being released, police say his is charged with Attempted Assault, a class-C felony, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a weapon.
Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning. According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.
Madison County Man Dies in 1 Vehicle Crash, Police Say
A Chittenango man was killed in a one vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Ricky Paone was traveling on North Butler Road in the town of Smithfield when he went off the roadway and struck a tree and a ditch. Paone, 60, later...
FOUND: Three missing teens located, safe with parents, say police
------------------- St. Johnsville Police are looking for three 13 year old girls that were last seen leaving school and have not been seen since. Shingle Hill(school photo) was last seen wearing red pajama bottoms and unknown top. Hailey Dickson (salt shirt) was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and red...
LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch
LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
Chenango County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Chenango County man was arrested after a traffic stop in Oneonta. Ronald J. Menard of New Berlin was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Menard was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree and No/Inadequate Stop Lamp.
Police Investigate Fatal Car/Pedestrian Crash In Volney
VOLNEY, NY – The New York State Police in Fulton, New York, is investigating a fatal motor vehicle/ pedestrian crash that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. The preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 8:50 p.m., on October...
New Hartford Police Department offers ‘Halloween Safety Tips’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As families across the nation prepare for festive Halloween fun, be sure to choose a costume that will not cause safety hazards. Over the past three years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in the U.S. hospital emergency department. “It is […]
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County
VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
Police, emergency responders investigate motor vehicle accident at State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road
LEE- An accident sent one to the hospital over the weekend in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday when emergency responders were called out to the corner of State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road, town of Lee. Dispatchers reported a crash between a 2005 Landrover,...
