New Hartford, NY

Lite 98.7

MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro

Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
WHITESBORO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD charge teenager with Criminal Weapon Possession

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been given Criminal Weapon Possession charges after an incident that started with a vehicle pursuit and ended with New Hartford School’s being placed on lockout the morning of October 31st. Around 2:23 am...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Lite 98.7

CNY Inmate Indicted for Punch That Killed Fellow Inmate

Charges are being filed in the death of an inmate from the Central New York Psychiatric Center who died after he was punched in the head by another inmate. Authorities say the November 2021 fight stemmed from a dispute over a saltshaker. According to New York State Police, inmate Terance...
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Rome man charged with DWI after crashing into porch on East Dominick Street

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police say a man had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when he crashed on East Dominick Street in Rome early Wednesday morning. According to police, 51-year-old David Combs crashed his Ford F-150 on the 800 block of East Dominick Street just after 2 a.m., hitting an empty parked vehicle and the porch of a home before coming to a rest on the sidewalk.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Inmate killed at CNY Psychiatric Center

An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center is charged in the death of a fellow inmate. Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death. An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate.
MARCY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch

LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango County Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Chenango County man was arrested after a traffic stop in Oneonta. Ronald J. Menard of New Berlin was found to be driving a vehicle with a suspended license. Menard was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree and No/Inadequate Stop Lamp.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One dead after car accident in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New Hartford Police Department offers ‘Halloween Safety Tips’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As families across the nation prepare for festive Halloween fun, be sure to choose a costume that will not cause safety hazards. Over the past three years, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that an annual average of 3,200 Halloween-related injuries were treated in the U.S. hospital emergency department. “It is […]
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County

VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

