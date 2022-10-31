Read full article on original website
Four Arrested Following Death Of Inmate In Huntington
HUNTINGTON — Four people – including three inmates – have been arrested in connection with a recent death of another inmate in the Huntington County Jail. The Indiana State Police began an investigation after Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill, was found unresponsive around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Arrest Made After Police Discover 111 Grams Of Meth
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after officers found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine on his person during a traffic stop. Dakotah Cephus Shepherd, 29, 1522 Brookview Ave., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; escape, a level 5 felony; two counts of resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
Warsaw Man Arrested After Stealing, Wrecking Vehicle
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, wrecking it, and lying about his involvement in the incident. Naquan Rasheed Williams, 20, 510 E. Center St. Apartment B., Warsaw, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class B misdemeanor.
UPDATE: Three Teenagers Found Dead In Car In Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Robert Bontrager, 18, Rome City; Karen Miller, 16, Topeka; and Nathan Yoder, 16, Topeka were pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a car just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. The vehicle was found on the property of 10852 W. CR 900N near Etna Green.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 11:53 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 9700 block of North Marine Key Drive, Syracuse. A boat was stolen. Value of $65,000. 7:54 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. A car battery and portable camping...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:27 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, East Ridge Valley Drive and North Slateview Court, Warsaw. Driver: Sandra D. Foreman, 42, East Baker Street, Warsaw. Foreman’s vehicle hit a parked vehicle. Damage up to $25,000. 11:52 a.m. Monday, Oct....
Woman Arrested After Accident Injures Two Children
ATWOOD — A Bourbon woman was recently arrested on 10 criminal charges after driving under the influence and wrecking her vehicle, resulting in injuries to two of her children. Ashlee Nicole Moore, 32, 420 E. Center St. Apartment 8B, Bourbon, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in...
NET43 Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Two
WARSAW — Two have been arrested due to the efforts of the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team. On Friday, Oct. 28, NET43 conducted an investigation into fentanyl pills being sold in Kosciusko County. On Saturday, Oct. 29, NET 43 law enforcement officers with the assistance of Warsaw Police and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office patrol divisions conducted an undercover purchase of 83.78 grams of purported fentanyl pills from George Arthur Mitchell Jr. and Braelynn Davon Givens.
Warsaw Woman Arrested After Stealing From Wilby’s Gas Stations
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after stealing more than $800 of merchandise from Wilby’s locations in Mentone and Pierceton. Tiffiany Page Kneller, 44, 3070 S. Packerton Road, Warsaw, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
Nappanee Man Airlifted To Hospital After Milford Crash
MILFORD — Jonathan W. Connolly, 28, Parkwood Drive, Nappanee, suffered possible internal injuries following a two-vehicle crash on SR 15, south of Turkey Creek Drive, Milford. The crash was reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Connolly, who was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated, was...
Martha Islas Acosta — UPDATED
Martha P. Islas Acosta, 62, Warsaw, died quietly Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Born Aug. 11, 1960, in Chihuahua, Mexico, she was the daughter of Bernardino Islas and the late Cruz Celia Acosta. She married Jesus Manuel Pacheco on Dec. 18, 1982. The two have shared 39 years together and spent their lives raising their three children.
Fellowship Missions Hosting Substance Abuse Prevention Training
WARSAW — Fellowship Missions has coordinated with local community leaders to host the High In Plain Sight: Substance Abuse Prevention Training event at 7 p.m. Nov. 7, at the Performing Arts Center in Warsaw Community High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event will begin at 7...
Harry John Schultz
Harry John Schultz II, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022. John was born Oct. 15, 1941, the son of Harry John Schultz and Emma Jane (McCammon) Schultz. He graduated from Milford High School with the Class of ’59 and went on to attend Indiana University. On Jan. 15, 1977, John married Karen (Denny) Schultz, who survives after 45 years of marriage.
Ingle Speaks At Conference During National School Bus Safety Week
ROCHESTER — Oct. 17-21 was National School Bus Safety Week, and Brittany Ingle, the mother of three children killed while boarding a bus on SR 25 in Fulton County four years ago, was invited to speak at a conference held in Greenwood, Miss. The invitation came from Lisa Hudson,...
Brett Denney — UPDATED
Brett Lee Denney, 64, longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully and accompanied by family Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, after suffering a stroke. Born June 29, 1958, in Goshen, Brett was the son of the late Alvin L. Denney and Kathleen (Small) Denney, who...
Timeline From The Past: Fuel Shortage Causes School Closure Concerns
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 1, 1973 — “Unless we have a severely cold winter, the Warsaw schools will remain open,” Dr. Max Hobbs, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent, commented today on a possible fuel shortage at the schools.
Sew Special Network Gives Back To The Community
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — In 2002, while living in Ohio, Marsha Frantisak had an idea. She started a sewing group in two rooms at. “We had to be a nonprofit and (our rooms) cost $50 a month,” she recalled. “They said we just had to clean up.”. The...
Durward ‘Bud’ Glenn Seely
Durward “Bud” Glenn Seely, 86, Fort Wayne, formerly of Milford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. He was born to Glenn and Katherine “Kate” (Wilson) Seely on Jan. 27, 1936, in Hillsdale, Mich. On Sept. 11, 1960, Bud married Jeroldine “Jeri” Rae Bushong; she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2019.
Floyd L. Welling
Floyd L. Welling, 90, Goshen, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 29, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born May 5, 1932, in Greene County, Penn., to Leroy and Cora (Yoders) Welling. On June 15, 1952, he married Wanda M. Strait in Oakland, Md. She died Oct. 8, 2010. He...
Chamber Has Ribbon-Cutting For Alzheimer’s Home Therapy
WARSAW — Wende Roberts knows what it’s like to have family members deal with memory-related issues. “My dad had a 22-year journey with Parkinson’s. He was diagnosed when I was in fifth grade, the youngest in the Midwest at the time, so I was in a caregiver role very early in my life,” she said. “Then my mother ended up with a five-year journey with Alzheimer’s. She just recently passed this past January.”
