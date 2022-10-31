WARSAW — Two have been arrested due to the efforts of the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team. On Friday, Oct. 28, NET43 conducted an investigation into fentanyl pills being sold in Kosciusko County. On Saturday, Oct. 29, NET 43 law enforcement officers with the assistance of Warsaw Police and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office patrol divisions conducted an undercover purchase of 83.78 grams of purported fentanyl pills from George Arthur Mitchell Jr. and Braelynn Davon Givens.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO