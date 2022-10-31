In Gary, the school district is seeking input from the public on closed school buildings and which ones should be demolished. The five former schools are Ambridge on Marshall Street, Duncan on West 21st Avenue, Melton on Fillmore Street, Norton on Harrison Street, and Riley School on East 43rd Avenue. The survey, available via link at the Gary Community School Corporation’s website, also noted the former Lincoln, Webster, and Roosevelt School buildings being for sale. Here is a link for more information.

GARY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO