ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
xrock1039.com

Gary Schools Seek Feedback on Future Demolition

In Gary, the school district is seeking input from the public on closed school buildings and which ones should be demolished. The five former schools are Ambridge on Marshall Street, Duncan on West 21st Avenue, Melton on Fillmore Street, Norton on Harrison Street, and Riley School on East 43rd Avenue. The survey, available via link at the Gary Community School Corporation’s website, also noted the former Lincoln, Webster, and Roosevelt School buildings being for sale. Here is a link for more information.
GARY, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Mayor names November Trans Awareness month

Tuesday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller presented a proclamation to the Transgender Resource Education and Enrichment Services. The mayor declared the month of November to be Trans Awareness month in The City. On social media, he said South Bend joins in raising visibility about transgender people and seeks to address...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

47th annual Indiana human rights conference begins Tuesday in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 47th annual Indiana Consortium of State and Local Human Rights Conference began Tuesday in downtown South Bend. Over 20 local and state agencies gathered for a reception at the Century Center Tuesday evening to network and share ideas. This year's theme is Understanding and Addressing...
SOUTH BEND, IN
buildingindiana.com

Elkhart County’s New Consolidated Courts Campus, $94M

Construction is underway on the new $94 million consolidated campus for Elkhart County’s court system. County officials have said this major project was more than 30 years in the making and is designed to streamline court services for every Elkhart citizen into one convenient, upgraded location. The new campus...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Four Winds South Bend hiring event

Four Winds South Bend is hosting a job fair. The casino is hiring multiple positions, including beverage servers, casino bartenders, cooks, housekeeping, finance, and more. Non-tipped positions start at $15 an hour and tipped positions are at $6.25. Some eligible positions will also offer a $500 sign-on bonus. Attendees can...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Fuel Shortage Causes School Closure Concerns

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 1, 1973 — “Unless we have a severely cold winter, the Warsaw schools will remain open,” Dr. Max Hobbs, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent, commented today on a possible fuel shortage at the schools.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Now Hiring Michiana: Plowing the way with INDOT

MISHAWAKA, Ind., -- This week on Now Hiring Michiana ABC57's Morgan Clark hit the road with the Indiana Department of Transportation ahead of the winter season with a behind-the-wheel look at what it’s like to work the winter seasonal positions. It’s a familiar sight for many Midwesterners: snow-covered roadways....
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Minority-owned coffee business launches product in Meijer stores

SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A minority owned business is marking major milestones. Importin' Joe’s Ethiopian Coffee is now being sold by Meijer in Mishawaka and they’re working to expand to more than 60 locations across Indiana and Southwest Michigan by the spring. “It’s currently at the Grape Road...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart County Parks Mushing 101 Press Release

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --On Saturday, November 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park, the Elkhart County Parks is partnering with Heartland Mushers Association to offer a Mushing 101 class on dog sledding. With or without snow, using gear with bikes and canicross, the basics of...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

YMCA Fitness Jam

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA is bringing back a popular event. Fitness Jam will take place on November 18 and 19. Several fitness instructors from the area will host workshops, trainings, and even a few masterclasses. The masterclasses are open to the public and will cost...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy