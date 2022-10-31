Read full article on original website
From standardized tests to race in the classroom, PHM school board candidates made their stances clear at Tuesday's forum
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- ABC57 hosted a candidate forum Tuesday night for those running for the Penn-Madison-Harris (PHM) School Board. The school board consists of seven seats: two members from each township in the district and one at-large member. Four seats are up for reelection next week with only one running unopposed.
Annual Showcase of Schools at Century Center to be hosted by South Bend Community School Corporation
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --On Tuesday, November 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the South Bend Community School Corporation will host its annual Showcase of Schools at the Century Center, 120 South Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. With enrollment for 2023-2024 open as of November 1, the Showcase of Schools...
2045 planning workshop with City of South Bend scheduled for November 15
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will host a South Bend 2045 Plan Public Visioning Workshop on November 15 to get residents' thoughts on what the city should look like in the next 20 years. The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. at the Howard Park...
Gary Schools Seek Feedback on Future Demolition
In Gary, the school district is seeking input from the public on closed school buildings and which ones should be demolished. The five former schools are Ambridge on Marshall Street, Duncan on West 21st Avenue, Melton on Fillmore Street, Norton on Harrison Street, and Riley School on East 43rd Avenue. The survey, available via link at the Gary Community School Corporation’s website, also noted the former Lincoln, Webster, and Roosevelt School buildings being for sale. Here is a link for more information.
South Bend Mayor names November Trans Awareness month
Tuesday, South Bend Mayor James Mueller presented a proclamation to the Transgender Resource Education and Enrichment Services. The mayor declared the month of November to be Trans Awareness month in The City. On social media, he said South Bend joins in raising visibility about transgender people and seeks to address...
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
47th annual Indiana human rights conference begins Tuesday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The 47th annual Indiana Consortium of State and Local Human Rights Conference began Tuesday in downtown South Bend. Over 20 local and state agencies gathered for a reception at the Century Center Tuesday evening to network and share ideas. This year's theme is Understanding and Addressing...
Public meeting of Michigan City area schools technical review committee
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- The Michigan City Area Schools Technical Review Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 1 at 8:00 a.m. In this meeting committee members will discuss the 2023 G.O. Bond Project. Citizens of LaPorte and Porter counties are welcomed to attend the zoom meeting. Join from the meeting...
Elkhart County’s New Consolidated Courts Campus, $94M
Construction is underway on the new $94 million consolidated campus for Elkhart County’s court system. County officials have said this major project was more than 30 years in the making and is designed to streamline court services for every Elkhart citizen into one convenient, upgraded location. The new campus...
Four Winds South Bend hiring event
Four Winds South Bend is hosting a job fair. The casino is hiring multiple positions, including beverage servers, casino bartenders, cooks, housekeeping, finance, and more. Non-tipped positions start at $15 an hour and tipped positions are at $6.25. Some eligible positions will also offer a $500 sign-on bonus. Attendees can...
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning. The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.
Western Michigan University to weigh selling downtown block to Kalamazoo County for $1.15M
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s board on Thursday will consider selling a block of property downtown to Kalamazoo County for $1.15 million. The county is eyeing the land for a new parking lot for the new county justice facility now under construction. The university’s Board of Trustees will...
Timeline From The Past: Fuel Shortage Causes School Closure Concerns
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 1, 1973 — “Unless we have a severely cold winter, the Warsaw schools will remain open,” Dr. Max Hobbs, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent, commented today on a possible fuel shortage at the schools.
Now Hiring Michiana: Plowing the way with INDOT
MISHAWAKA, Ind., -- This week on Now Hiring Michiana ABC57's Morgan Clark hit the road with the Indiana Department of Transportation ahead of the winter season with a behind-the-wheel look at what it’s like to work the winter seasonal positions. It’s a familiar sight for many Midwesterners: snow-covered roadways....
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
Minority-owned coffee business launches product in Meijer stores
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A minority owned business is marking major milestones. Importin' Joe’s Ethiopian Coffee is now being sold by Meijer in Mishawaka and they’re working to expand to more than 60 locations across Indiana and Southwest Michigan by the spring. “It’s currently at the Grape Road...
Benton Harbor’s rushed lead pipe replacement nearly complete
Michigan officials said Wednesday that nearly all of the lead pipes in Benton Harbor have been replaced roughly a year after a lead water crisis forced residents to avoid their tap water and use bottled water for simple tasks like cooking and drinking.
Elkhart County Parks Mushing 101 Press Release
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --On Saturday, November 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park, the Elkhart County Parks is partnering with Heartland Mushers Association to offer a Mushing 101 class on dog sledding. With or without snow, using gear with bikes and canicross, the basics of...
YMCA Fitness Jam
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA is bringing back a popular event. Fitness Jam will take place on November 18 and 19. Several fitness instructors from the area will host workshops, trainings, and even a few masterclasses. The masterclasses are open to the public and will cost...
