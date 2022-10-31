Read full article on original website
Herbal remedy for radioactive soil contamination
A herb that grows abundantly in coastal areas can be used to rid the soil around nuclear plants of cesium, a radioactive by-product of reactors, says a new study. Sea purslane or Sesuvium portulacastrum is a salt-tolerant, perennial flowering succulent that grows in sandy coastlines around the world. The study, published October in Advances in Agriculture, described it as a "hyper-accumulator" of cesium and capable of improving soils contaminated by the metal.
Examining how plants steer clear of salt
To avoid salt in soil, plants can change their root direction and grow away from saline areas. University of Copenhagen researchers helped find out what makes this possible. The discovery changes our understanding of how plants change their shape and direction of growth and may help alleviate the accelerating global problem of high soil salinity on farmland.
Image: The Halloween Crack in Antarctica
Marking Halloween, we bring you this recent Copernicus Sentinel-2 image of the Halloween Crack in Antarctica. First spotted on 31 October 2016, the Halloween Crack runs from an area known as McDonald Ice Rumples—which is where the underside of the floating ice sheet is grounded on the shallow seabed. This pinning point slows the flow of ice and fractures the ice surface.
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
New unusual bee species discovered with dog-like snout
A new native bee species with a dog-like "snout" has been discovered in Perth bushland though Curtin-led research that sheds new light on our most important pollinators. Published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research, author Dr. Kit Prendergast, from the Curtin School of Molecular and Life Sciences, has named the new species after her pet dog Zephyr after noticing a protruding part of the insect's face looked similar to a dog's snout, and to acknowledge the role her dog played in providing emotional support during her Ph.D.
Psychedelic Sorcery: How Do Mushrooms Become Magic?
New research examines why some fungi evolve psychedelic properties. Psychedelic compounds found in ‘magic mushrooms’ are increasingly being recognized for their potential to treat important mental health conditions. These include depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders, and addiction. Psilocybin mushrooms are commonly known as magic mushrooms or shrooms. They are...
Why fish look down when they swim
Just as you might look down at the sidewalk as you walk, fish look downward when they swim, a new study by a Northwestern University-led international collaboration has confirmed. The study is the first to combine simulations of zebrafish's brain, native environment and spatially-varying swimming behavior into one computational model....
Habitat mapping data can fill gaps in knowledge on biodiversity
Data gathered by habitat mapping programs can make important contributions to biodiversity research. They provide insight into changes of the local flora since the 1980s—a period that is not well covered by other sources of information. A team from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg and the Hamburg Authorities for the Environment, Climate, Energy and Agriculture has now shown how research can benefit from this historic habitat mapping data using habitat maps of the city and federal state of Hamburg as an example. Their results, which have been published in Ecosphere, also show a clear decline of species-rich habitats due to urbanization over the last decades.
New species of owl discovered in the rainforests of Africa's Príncipe Island
A new species of owl has just been described from Príncipe Island, part of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe in Central Africa. Scientists were first able to confirm its presence in 2016, although suspicions of its occurrence gained traction back in 1998, and testimonies from local people suggesting its existence could be traced back as far as 1928.
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
3,300 hidden fungi coat soybean plants: New research explains significance
Septoria brown spot may be the common cold of soybean diseases, but that doesn't mean it's entirely benign. The ubiquitous fungal disease can cause 10 to 27% yield loss, according to University of Illinois research. For many farmers, the obvious response is to fight back with fungicide, but a new U of I study shows Septoria can actually increase after fungicide application.
Exploring the antioxidant benefits of different types of honey
Citrus honey has an increased abundance of antioxidants in comparison to other standard types of honey, according to a new study by University of the West of Scotland (UWS). The research is published in the journal Antioxidants. Antioxidants are chemicals that reduce or prevent the effects of free radicals: unstable...
Researcher raises awareness on the health of rivers and lakes—by swimming in them
By swimming the length of the Danube, chemist Andreas Fath hoped to bring attention to the condition of the rivers that affect communities, measuring pollution and performing outreach activities along the way. At the same time, other researchers are working to understand the impacts of this summer's high temperatures and droughts on lakes and rivers.
New potentially hazardous asteroid discovered
An international team of astronomers on Monday announced the discovery of a large asteroid whose orbit crosses that of Earth, creating a small chance far in the future of a catastrophic collision. The 1.5 kilometer- (0.9 mile-) wide asteroid, named 2022 AP7, was discovered in area notoriously difficult to spot...
Study probes physiological mechanism of treeline formation from carbon allocation
Subalpine larch (Larix chinensis) is an endemic coniferous tree distributed above 3,100 m above sea level and forms treeline ecotone at the elevation of 3,450 m above sea level in the Qinling Mountains of north-central China. However, two prevailing but competing hypotheses (i.e., the carbon limitation hypothesis and the growth limitation hypothesis) based on carbon supply/demand balance cannot yet provide a broad explanation for the formation of alpine treeline.
Physicists have proposed a theory of solidification of iron-nickel alloy
Physicists at the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have created a theory for the solidification of iron-nickel (Fe-Ni) alloy (invar). They determined that an important role in the technology of creating invar products, namely in the solidification process, is played by the oncoming flow: when an alloy cools, the liquid layer flows on top of the solidified layer. If this process is regulated, it is possible to control the characteristics of the alloys, obtain a more uniform structure, and improve the properties of the final product.
First evidence that black mangroves can produce twins
Researchers at Wageningen University & Research have discovered that black mangrove trees can produce twins. While the phenomenon of twin seedlings was seen before in other mangrove species, this is likely the very first time it was observed in black mangrove trees. In the tropical plant nursery in Wageningen several...
What's keeping global biodiversity at bay?
An article in the journal Science Advances, published by scientists from Prague´s Charles University (Center for Theoretical Study and Faculty of Science), shows that the Earth's biodiversity is regulated on the scale of tens of millions of years by a feedback loop between diversity on the one hand and the origination and extinction of species on the other, so that it cannot grow indefinitely. This sheds new light on the current biodiversity crisis.
Carbon dioxide can revolutionize rooftop farming, here is the proof
Humans constantly breathe out large amounts of CO2 and when we are inside a building for a period of time, it creates high concentrations of carbon dioxide inside the building. This CO2 is removed through a building's exhaust system. Interestingly, a team of researchers from Boston University has proposed a...
When winds and currents align, ocean mixing goes deep
When warm, salty subtropical waters flow into the chilly North Atlantic, they cool, sink, and become the oxygen- and carbon-rich waters of the deep ocean. This convection is an important part of the global climate system, helping sequester carbon dioxide and heat from the atmosphere. Convection typically is thought to...
