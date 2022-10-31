ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Ciera and Nicholas Thomas

Oct. 23, 2021 | Ciera (Gooden) and Nicholas Thomas has overlapping social circles during their time at Miami University, so their meeting was almost inevitable. When the time came to propose, Nicholas went all out, arranging for a private tour at COSI. He popped the question in the Progress exhibit—Ciera's favorite since childhood.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Two dozen books challenged at Big Walnut

SUNBURY — A book challenge update was given at the most recent Big Walnut Board of Education meeting. At a prior board meeting, several members of the public read what they considered to be offensive passages from “Looking for Alaska,” an award-winning novel for young adults that is optional reading for the English honors class at Big Walnut High School. This prompted Superintendent Ryan McLane to provide an update at the board meeting on Oct. 20. He said there were 25 books being challenged, but later clarified it to be 24 books, since the 25th hadn’t officially been challenged yet.
SUNBURY, OH
grocerydive.com

Kroger to add ghost kitchens to three Ohio stores

Kroger plans to open ghost kitchens at three supermarkets in the Columbus, Ohio, area later this year in partnership with Kitchen United, the companies announced Monday. The “Mix Food Hall” locations will each offer items from multiple restaurant brands for pickup or delivery, and customers will be able to order food from numerous brands in a single order.
COLUMBUS, OH
roadtirement.com

Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio

The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
DUBLIN, OH
614now.com

Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today

DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
HILLIARD, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel

Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Shop Talk: New Plant Shop Finds a Home in Grove City

Signs from the universe, a game of Bunco, and a love for plants led Angie Dearwester to a historical home in Grove City for her next business venture. The house located at 3407 Grant Ave. was built in 1865 and is now home to The Wild Seed, a plant shop with home decor and curated gifts. Dearwester has held pop-up hours in the shop since September and hosted an official grand opening ceremony last Thursday.
GROVE CITY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows

The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
drugstorenews.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in New Albany, Ohio

The new club in New Albany, Ohio, marks the retailer’s 7th location in the state. BJ's Wholesale Club is opening the doors of its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, bringing the total number of U.S. clubs to 233. The new club, located at...
NEW ALBANY, OH
wosu.org

Critics of Columbus ballot restrictions eventually come around

It’s been two years since a shadowy green energy bill graced Columbus ballots. in 2021, Issue 7 was petitioned by John Clarke Jr. and ProEnergy Ohio, a private group of five people. They asked voters to approve an $87 million proposal to subsidize electric bills and to invest in...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality

Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
COLUMBUS, OH

