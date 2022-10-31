Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brown on Cleveland Joined the National Fox News Network for a Live Panel Discussion About U.S. Senate Race for OhioBrown on ClevelandOhio State
New Off-Campus Housing Network to connect students with reliable property owners during housing searchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Fleming ‘coming along’ in breakout third seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Goldean uses Name, Image, Likeness policy for good causeThe Lantern
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Ciera and Nicholas Thomas
Oct. 23, 2021 | Ciera (Gooden) and Nicholas Thomas has overlapping social circles during their time at Miami University, so their meeting was almost inevitable. When the time came to propose, Nicholas went all out, arranging for a private tour at COSI. He popped the question in the Progress exhibit—Ciera's favorite since childhood.
Delaware Gazette
Two dozen books challenged at Big Walnut
SUNBURY — A book challenge update was given at the most recent Big Walnut Board of Education meeting. At a prior board meeting, several members of the public read what they considered to be offensive passages from “Looking for Alaska,” an award-winning novel for young adults that is optional reading for the English honors class at Big Walnut High School. This prompted Superintendent Ryan McLane to provide an update at the board meeting on Oct. 20. He said there were 25 books being challenged, but later clarified it to be 24 books, since the 25th hadn’t officially been challenged yet.
grocerydive.com
Kroger to add ghost kitchens to three Ohio stores
Kroger plans to open ghost kitchens at three supermarkets in the Columbus, Ohio, area later this year in partnership with Kitchen United, the companies announced Monday. The “Mix Food Hall” locations will each offer items from multiple restaurant brands for pickup or delivery, and customers will be able to order food from numerous brands in a single order.
Columbus woman injured in New York City taxi crash working to get home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio family is doing everything it can to try and get their loved one home. Miesha Wallace has been in a New York hospital since June when she was critically hurt after being hit by a taxi, one of six people injured in the crash. More than four months […]
roadtirement.com
Local Cantina in Dublin, Ohio
The title might be a tad bit misleading. The title refers not to a generic neighborhood Tex-Mex bar and grill but a specific restaurant named “Local Cantina”. It is a part of a chain of thirteen wonderful Mexican restaurant/bar establishments in and around the Columbus, Ohio area. We were out with family and went to the Dublin location.
614now.com
Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today
DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
Columbus Urban League celebrates new members to ‘I Am My Brother’s Keeper’ program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Urban League is celebrating the inauguration of dozens of new members to its I Am My Brother’s Keeper program, which teaches life lessons and offers mentorship to make it through school. Saturday’s event was all about youth and having an open space to talk to them about the issues […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for new Springfield police chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools teacher and several members of the Columbus Division of Police are among the nearly 30 applicants competing to serve as the next chief of Springfield police. A total of 29 applications were submitted last month for the position of police chief for the Springfield police, according to […]
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: New Plant Shop Finds a Home in Grove City
Signs from the universe, a game of Bunco, and a love for plants led Angie Dearwester to a historical home in Grove City for her next business venture. The house located at 3407 Grant Ave. was built in 1865 and is now home to The Wild Seed, a plant shop with home decor and curated gifts. Dearwester has held pop-up hours in the shop since September and hosted an official grand opening ceremony last Thursday.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Honda wins $71 million tax credit for future battery plant south of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda will receive a 30-year tax credit worth $71.3 million to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. Honda announced on Oct. 11 that it would spend $3.5 billion building a new battery plant in...
WLWT 5
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost files lawsuit against Dollar General for deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday he is preparing to sue Dollar General for deceptive pricing. The announcement comes after Yost said his office receive consumer complaints from multiple counties. Yost said he is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one...
drugstorenews.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in New Albany, Ohio
The new club in New Albany, Ohio, marks the retailer’s 7th location in the state. BJ's Wholesale Club is opening the doors of its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, bringing the total number of U.S. clubs to 233. The new club, located at...
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
cwcolumbus.com
Boy's custom Halloween costume earns him free McDonald's fries for a year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nine-year-old Blake Mompher, who went viral for his custom french fries costume that fits over his wheelchair, has a big smile on his face after receiving a certificate for free fries for a year from McDonald's. On Sunday McDonald's threw a Halloween party for Blake...
wosu.org
Critics of Columbus ballot restrictions eventually come around
It’s been two years since a shadowy green energy bill graced Columbus ballots. in 2021, Issue 7 was petitioned by John Clarke Jr. and ProEnergy Ohio, a private group of five people. They asked voters to approve an $87 million proposal to subsidize electric bills and to invest in...
columbusunderground.com
Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality
Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
Comments / 0