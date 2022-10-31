Man dies after being shot by Royal Farms security guard in South Baltimore

A 26-year-old man has died after being shot overnight Sunday by a Royal Farms security guard in South Baltimore.

It happened just before 3:30am at the store located in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard.

So far police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting.

It's the second shooting in the City over the last 10 days, that has involved a store security guard.

MORE : Theft suspect shot after allegedly trying to stab security guard with syringe

On October 21, a theft suspect allegedly charged at a CVS guard with a syringe in Harbor East.

The guard in that case shot the suspect in the face, leaving him in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this latest incident is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.