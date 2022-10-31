ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Billings east side landfill drop-off reopens Wednesday

The Billings Public Works Department announced Tuesday that the east side of the dropoff building at the city’s landfill reopens Wednesday at 8 am. The press release says repairs to the building were completed after a fire started in the facility at the beginning of the year. Customers who...
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Gabel wraps up first-ever sugarbeet harvest

HUNTLEY, Mont. – The trees that stand guard over the houses on the Huntley Project are starting to lose their leaves. Frost covers the windshields of farm pickups in the morning and deer are starting to creep out into the open farm fields to graze on the beet tops left behind after harvest – all sure signs that fall is quickly giving way to winter along the Yellowstone River.
HUNTLEY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Showing at Babcock theater benefits 2 local ski teams

SkibootRX, Arthouse Cinema, and multiple other sponsors present the film, Anywhere from Here by Matchstick Productions at the Babcock Theater on November 3 at 7:30 pm. The press release says the proceeds earned from the film showing benefits the Rocky Mountain College Alpine Ski Team in Billings and the Silver Run Ski Team in Red Lodge.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

How Montana towns are celebrating Halloween

Halloween is finally here! With plenty of spooky fun happening in Billings, other Montana towns are celebrating this spooky holiday just as much. Here’s a list of Halloween events being celebrated today in Montana’s bigger cities :. Montana’s capital has plenty of Halloween fun happening today. Little Tykes...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Yellowstone Co. firefighting calendars for a great cause

Firefighting calendars are open for purchase and goes towards a wonderful cause. Money raised from the calendars goes towards purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) for local firefighters in Yellowstone County. This initiative was made possible by Dan Steffenson of the Red Lodge Fire Department, who was severely burned while fighting...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

West High evacuated for fire; Classes resume tomorrow as usual

West high School in Billings was evacuated Monday afternoon because of an alleged kiln chimney catching fire on the roof. “The SRO and an administrator were able to put the fire out while the fire department was enroute,” said SD2. The fire department quickly did a safety check of...
BILLINGS, MT
Outsider.com

Well-Known Albino Deer Found Dead in Montana

A beloved albino deer who lived in Billings, Montana for at least the last 10 years, if not longer, was found dead on Oct. 30. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks believes it died of natural causes. Albino deer are rare in the wild, but according to MFWP official Chrissy Webb,...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Two vehicle crash at 38th and Grand; Try to avoid area

Emergency services had not arrived on scene of this two vehicle accident at 38th and Grand in Billings. Both drivers were able to move their crashed vehicles to the roundabout area. Both drives were awake and conscious. We’ll keep you updated. BPD dispatch is asking drivers to slow down or...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Fatal motorcycle accident closes Broadwater Ave Tuesday afternoon

Police are keeping the westbound lane of Broadwater Avenue from 19th to 21st Street closed after a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon, according to BPD Sgt. Stovall. The BPD says the motorcyclist reportedly lost control of the bike in the 2000 block of Broadwater. No names have been released other...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes signup

The Billings Food Bank signup for Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes is now underway and you can signup to get a voucher by stopping by the Billings Food Bank on 4th Avenue in Billings. The signup opportunities are Monday through Friday from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. You will need a picture...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue

BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
BILLINGS, MT

