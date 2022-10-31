Read full article on original website
Billings trick-or-treaters stay alert for moose on Halloween night
A moose stayed in same place in the backyards of a neighborhood near where people went trick-or-treating on Monday Night.
Billings east side landfill drop-off reopens Wednesday
The Billings Public Works Department announced Tuesday that the east side of the dropoff building at the city’s landfill reopens Wednesday at 8 am. The press release says repairs to the building were completed after a fire started in the facility at the beginning of the year. Customers who...
Gabel wraps up first-ever sugarbeet harvest
HUNTLEY, Mont. – The trees that stand guard over the houses on the Huntley Project are starting to lose their leaves. Frost covers the windshields of farm pickups in the morning and deer are starting to creep out into the open farm fields to graze on the beet tops left behind after harvest – all sure signs that fall is quickly giving way to winter along the Yellowstone River.
Showing at Babcock theater benefits 2 local ski teams
SkibootRX, Arthouse Cinema, and multiple other sponsors present the film, Anywhere from Here by Matchstick Productions at the Babcock Theater on November 3 at 7:30 pm. The press release says the proceeds earned from the film showing benefits the Rocky Mountain College Alpine Ski Team in Billings and the Silver Run Ski Team in Red Lodge.
Surfers Brave 45-Degree Temperatures to Surf on Montana’s Yellowstone River
Surfers in wet suits gear up in 45-degree weather to surf the Yellowstone River this weekend. They launched around the CHS Refinery in Laurel on Friday, Oct. 28. Billings and Laurel are expected to see highs in the mid-60s through the weekend. Kai Lenny, the surfer in the video below,...
Burned Red Lodge firefighter Dan Steffensen heals and advocates for others
It’s been a year since a Red Lodge firefighter, Dan Steffensen was welcomed back home to Montana after being burned while fighting the Harris Fire. Now, he’s helping to advocate for other volunteers.
How Montana towns are celebrating Halloween
Halloween is finally here! With plenty of spooky fun happening in Billings, other Montana towns are celebrating this spooky holiday just as much. Here’s a list of Halloween events being celebrated today in Montana’s bigger cities :. Montana’s capital has plenty of Halloween fun happening today. Little Tykes...
Yellowstone Co. firefighting calendars for a great cause
Firefighting calendars are open for purchase and goes towards a wonderful cause. Money raised from the calendars goes towards purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) for local firefighters in Yellowstone County. This initiative was made possible by Dan Steffenson of the Red Lodge Fire Department, who was severely burned while fighting...
Forced out by floods: Fromberg woman leaves home 4 months after flooding
Montana’s high housing prices put a new home out of reach and Bandy had to make the hard decision to move back to her home state of Missouri.
Awesome Tiny Home Village Planned for Downtown Billings in 2023
Rental rates have climbed dramatically in Billings in recent years, keeping pace with the skyrocketing price of real estate in the Magic City. It's becoming more and more difficult to find affordable housing. The struggle is very real for lots of people, but imagine if you are someone who is...
West High evacuated for fire; Classes resume tomorrow as usual
West high School in Billings was evacuated Monday afternoon because of an alleged kiln chimney catching fire on the roof. “The SRO and an administrator were able to put the fire out while the fire department was enroute,” said SD2. The fire department quickly did a safety check of...
Well-Known Albino Deer Found Dead in Montana
A beloved albino deer who lived in Billings, Montana for at least the last 10 years, if not longer, was found dead on Oct. 30. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks believes it died of natural causes. Albino deer are rare in the wild, but according to MFWP official Chrissy Webb,...
Clark Avenue Halloween costs pretty penny, but is labor of love
Being a Clark Avenue homeowner is a little more expensive in October, as thousands descend upon the Billings street expecting large Halloween displays and candy at every stop.
Reflections From a Tomboy Who Became a Montana Beauty Queen
Many Montanans will recognize the face of Becky Hillier, the talented TV broadcaster who anchored the nightly news on both KTVQ and KULR-8 TV stations in Billings. She also anchored a statewide morning show for a time as well. Did you know that she grew up as a tomboy in...
Two vehicle crash at 38th and Grand; Try to avoid area
Emergency services had not arrived on scene of this two vehicle accident at 38th and Grand in Billings. Both drivers were able to move their crashed vehicles to the roundabout area. Both drives were awake and conscious. We’ll keep you updated. BPD dispatch is asking drivers to slow down or...
Dude Rancher Lodge in Billings known for paranormal activity, haunted history
The Dude Rancher Lodge first opened in 1950. After the original owners passed away, paranormal activity began.
Fatal motorcycle accident closes Broadwater Ave Tuesday afternoon
Police are keeping the westbound lane of Broadwater Avenue from 19th to 21st Street closed after a fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon, according to BPD Sgt. Stovall. The BPD says the motorcyclist reportedly lost control of the bike in the 2000 block of Broadwater. No names have been released other...
Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes signup
The Billings Food Bank signup for Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes is now underway and you can signup to get a voucher by stopping by the Billings Food Bank on 4th Avenue in Billings. The signup opportunities are Monday through Friday from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm. You will need a picture...
Billings Nonprofit in Need, The Breakfast Flakes Step Up in One Way They Can
Since we ordered the metal detector for the folks at Tumbleweed in Billings yesterday, I thought I'd post a few pictures of when we toured the facility a few weeks ago. This is a great organization that is nonprofit and cares for homeless teens. One of their biggest problems is...
Motorcyclist strikes train on King Avenue
BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night. Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E. Mansur says Montana...
