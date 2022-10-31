ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Hope Powell steps down as Brighton manager after 8-0 defeat by Spurs

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8TtT_0itFUCer00
Hope Powell Photograph: Henry Browne/The FA/Getty Images

Hope Powell has stepped down as manager of Brighton Women after their 8-0 home defeat by Tottenham on Sunday. The former England Women manager joined the club in July 2017 and led them to their best Women’s Super League finish of sixth in 2021.

The hammering by Spurs left Brighton second-bottom with one win and four defeats from their opening five league games. Powell’s team had faced each of the top three – Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea – in the opening weeks.

Related: Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

“We’ve had a very challenging start to the new season with many changes to our squad and results not going as we had all hoped,” Powell said in farewell comments to the club’s website . “Sunday’s heavy loss at home to Tottenham was particularly disappointing.

“As a club we’ve made a lot of progress in the past five years, but I feel now is the right time to step aside and allow a new coach to take the team forward with plenty of Super League football still to play this season.”

Brighton said Amy Merricks, the assistant manager, would take charge at West Ham on Sunday, supported by Alex Penny and Perry Northeast.

Michelle Walder, chair of the women’s and girls’ football club board, said: “Hope’s contribution to the development of women’s and girls’ football at our club, and for the women’s game in this country, cannot be underestimated.

“Hope has established Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women’s Super League, has overseen the opening of a new state-of-the-art women’s and girls’ teams training facility at our club, and has undoubtedly inspired further generations of young girls to play football. We wish her well for the future.”

Brighton also finished ninth twice and seventh last season under Powell, who managed England from 1998 to 2013.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
SB Nation

Why Pep Guardiola Considers Newcastle United Title Rivals to Manchester City

When a Saudi Arabian consortium completed the takeover of Newcastle United last year, many considered the club a new member of an exclusive group. The top six had just increased to top seven with a new member joining the ranks. But any idea of the Magpies challenging for the title immediately was farfetched.
The Guardian

Migos: Takeoff shot dead in Houston aged 28

Takeoff, the third member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has died. The 28-year-old rapper, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston where he and Quavo were playing dice around 2.30am; Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people on the premises were shot and taken to hospital while Quavo was unharmed. TMZ first reported the news, which was later confirmed by a local Houston outlet, this morning (1 November).
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Giant rabbits ‘bred for meat’ looking for new homes after Northumberland rescue

Dozens of giant rabbits – one of which weighs as much as a jack russell terrier – are looking for new homes after being “bred for their meat” on an allotment. The RSPCA rescued 42 Flemish giant rabbits in Ashington, Northumberland, which were found living in “dreadful conditions in cramped hutches, where they had been left to breed with each other”.
BBC

T20 World Cup: England reignite World Cup hopes with New Zealand win

England 179-6 (20 overs): Buttler 73 (47), Hales 52 (40); Ferguson 2-45 New Zealand 159-6 (20 overs): Phillips 62 (36); S Curran 2-26, Woakes 2-33 England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Knowing defeat would all...
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak badly misread the national mood, and now a Cop27 U-turn is looming

So the gentleman is for turning. Well, maybe, anyway: after an outcry, Rishi Sunak may now attend the Cop27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh after all. It would be easy to be churlish about this, given it follows reports that Boris Johnson was planning to go and hog the limelight instead, while doubtless giving the impression of caring so very much more deeply about the planet than his successor (imagine being out-serioused by Johnson, who made Kermit the Frog jokes during a rambling keynote address last year to the UN on the climate emergency, and a U-turn becomes easier to understand). But in this freakishly balmy autumn, amid apocalyptic warnings about just how far the world is from containing the global temperature rise to 1.5C, I’m mostly grateful for small mercies. Although even more so for big ones.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Champions League reaches group-stage finale

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would love to have the opportunity to rest his key players after a grueling run of matches that has stretched his injury-hit squad. Klopp won't be doing it against Napoli, however. Not with top spot in the group still up for grabs — and not with Napoli “maybe the in-form team in Europe at the moment,” according to Klopp. “This is not a game for massive rotation,” said Klopp, whose team has lost back-to-back games in the English Premier League but has won four in a row in the Champions League to qualify for the last 16. Napoli, which has a club-record 13 straight wins across all competitions, is looking to complete a perfect group stage of six straight victories and will clinch top spot in the group if it avoids defeat at Liverpool by four goals or more. Rangers is looking to claim a first point in the group when Ajax visits in the other game. Ajax will finish third, and therefore drop into the Europa League knockout-round playoffs, by avoiding defeat by five goals or more.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United targeting Norwich defender Aarons

Manchester United are interested in signing Norwich City's England Under-21 right-back Max Aarons to challenge Diogo Dalot. (Sun), external. And United remain keen on 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, who came close to moving to Old Trafford in the summer. (GiveMeSport), external. Meanwhile, the club want to...
ESPN

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
The Guardian

The Guardian

491K+
Followers
112K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy