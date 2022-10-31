Read full article on original website
America's Forgotten Revolutionary Hero Finally Gets His Due
American Revolutionary hero Samuel Adams has been overlooked. Stacy Schiff's new biography will change that.
Opinion: Americans Need to Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
Smithonian
These Descendants Never Forgot the Story of the Last American Slave Ship
Veda Tunstall has always known about the Clotilda, the slave ship that landed on the unfamiliar shores of Mobile Bay, Alabama, more than 150 years ago. But the tales she heard growing up weren’t about the schooner. “Our history has been focused on the people,” she says. “The ship...
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
‘Emancipation’: You Should Know the True Story of Escaped Slave Gordon Before Watching Will Smith’s Historical Action Thriller
There are no complete records of Gordon's service in the Union Army, but 'Emancipation' does honor the life of a brave man, portrayed by Will Smith.
Meet the American who conjured up 'Legend of Sleepy Hollow': Washington Irving, first US celebrity author
Washington Irving was born in New York City in 1783, just 18 months after his namesake George Washington led America to independence with victory over the British at Yorktown.
An Introduction to the Essenes - The Ancient Anarchist Jews
October 5th was Yom Kippur, a holiday observed by Jewish people and recognized as a state holiday in the state of Texas. In honor of that holiday, I am going to be talking about a part of Jewish history that - like a bunch of parts of history related to ancient anarchism, libertarianism, and various other parts of human history related to freedom - gets often ignored to talk about controlling kings and statists of history. I am going to be talking about a group of ancient religious Jewish anarchists known as the Essenes sect of Judaism.
Inside Paul Newman’s Long-Awaited Memoir
Fourteen years after his death, Paul Newman’s memoir is now available for sale wherever books are sold, as the saying goes. The circumstances under which The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir came to be published are not exactly the expected path that many authors experience when telling the story of their lives. There have been a few cases of high-profile posthumous memoirs — including those of Mark Twain — but the case of Newman’s feels especially unique.
Washington Examiner
The problem with canonizing Bourdain
Maybe it’s because of the death of that noblest of sovereigns, Queen Elizabeth II, but I recently remembered author C.S. Lewis’s famous warning that, in the absence of monarchy, mortals far less praise-worthy than royals will become the object of popular adulation. “Where men are forbidden to honour...
newbooksnetwork.com
Religion and Race in American History
If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
Daily Princetonian
Joyce Carol Oates on “Blonde” and Boxing
National Book Award Winner, five-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, and creative writing professor Joyce Carol Oates made a guest appearance during my freshman seminar, FRS105: American Identity at a Crossroads, taught by Dr. Nasser Hussain. During the class, she discussed her fictional biography “Blonde” and collection of essays “On Boxing.”
Why Prince Harry's "unflinching" memoir "Spare," due out in January, is already a hot bestseller
Hours after its January publication date and title was announced, a book launched into the top 10 bestsellers on Amazon. An audiobook read by the author will be released simultaneously, and translations into 16 languages have already been planned for this book that hasn't even been published yet. The book...
16.11 - Alfredo Jaar: Teach Us to Outgrow our Madness
An artist and an intellectual, Jaar, born in Chile in 1956, aims to awaken us from a state of intellectual lethargy and urge us to truly see, think, and develop our own opinions. There is no more appropriate artist to open the next edition of PhotoVogue Festival, which is dedicated...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Paths of Glory’ Was Loosely Based on a Real-Life Tragedy
War movies have always been one of the most popular genres of film and, for many years, they unambiguously portrayed their conflicts as noble. Renowned filmmaker Stanley Kubrick changed that with 1957’s Paths of Glory. The movie, which was loosely based on the story of French soldiers during World War I, was beset with both controversy and critical acclaim.
newyorkalmanack.com
Documentary: The Great American Novel, Truman Capote & Che Guevara
The author, a former Union Army Captain, composed his essay with the intention of identifying a “canonical” work that encompassed America’s diversity and energy, whilst reflecting its national character (at a time that for many of his countrymen “America” was still a vaguely determined concept). In search of that narrative De Forest referred to Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin (1852) as a possible candidate, but he eventually concluded that the Great American Novel had not been written as yet.
psychologytoday.com
Why Consciousness Research Should Be Conducted by Romantics
The romantic movement of the year 1800 combined work on poetry and science and polemicized against the materialistic world view of their age. Still today, many thinkers deny the existence of conscious experience, despite it being reported universally by human beings. Everyone needs to think out of the box in...
