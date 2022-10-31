ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

studyfinds.org

2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
MedicalXpress

Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk

Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
The Herald News

States with the highest cancer rates

An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S. The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than $6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality...
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Survival Rate for Eye Cancer?

The 5-year survival rate for eye cancer is 80%. With early diagnosis, the 5-year survival rate increases to 85%. However, survival rates vary depending on the size and location of the tumor, as well as the type of cancer diagnosed. To give survival statistics for various cancer types, the American...
Healthline

Lynch Syndrome and the Risk of Ovarian Cancer

Lynch syndrome is an inherited condition. That means that it’s passed down to a person from their parents. People who have Lynch syndrome are at an increased risk of several types of cancer compared with the general population. One of these cancers is ovarian cancer. In this article, we...
News-Medical.net

Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
KXLY

Older Adults With Poor-Prognosis Cancers Commonly Have Preexisting Conditions

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Preexisting conditions that affect physical function and quality of life are common among older adults with poor-prognosis cancers, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Mazie Tsang, M.D., from the University of California...
Healthline

Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?

A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
Medical News Today

Experimental drug shows promise against lung, colon, and other cancers

Despite declining cancer death rates, there are still some cancers for which we do not have effective treatments. Researchers’ understanding of the genetic mechanisms underpinning cancer has allowed them to develop effective and increasingly precise treatments. Some mechanisms are more fundamental to the cell machinery than others and have...
Healthline

Immunotherapy Drug Opdivo Shows Promise in Treating Advanced Skin Cancer

Researchers report that the immunotherapy drug Opdivo was effective against an advanced form of skin cancer in a clinical trial involving older adults. They said the drug boosted the immune system response against cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Experts say immunotherapy is showing promise in treating a variety of cancers. The...
Healthline

Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
KXLY

Moderate-to-Heavy Drinking Linked to Stroke Risk in Young Adults

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For young adults, moderate-to-heavy drinking is associated with an increased risk for stroke, according to a study published online Nov. 2 in Neurology. Jae-wook Chung, M.D., from Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea, and colleagues used data from the Korean National...
KXLY

Blood test that screens for multiple cancers at once promises to boost early detection

Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer. While important, getting all these tests done can...
KXLY

BMI Declines Seen Seven Years Before Cognitive Impairment Diagnosis

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed...

