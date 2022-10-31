ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Migos Member Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed. Details surrounding Takeoff's untimely death have been revealed. One day after the Migos rapper was killed in a Nov. 1 shooting in Houston, his cause of death has been confirmed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm" according to the Harris County coroner's report obtained by E! News.
HOUSTON, TX
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Maren Morris Shares 'Lunatic Country Music Person' Costume in Subtle Nod to Brittany Aldean Feud

Maren Morris is embracing her identity as a "lunatic country music person" this Halloween, and she has just the costume. The country star, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 27 to share a mock Spirit Halloween costume—part of the new meme trend—of a "lunatic country music person," in reference to her bad blood with Brittany Aldean, who was accused of making transphobic remarks on her Instagram page earlier this year.
Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023

She's still the one, as in the top-selling female country artist of all time and she's coming back to Minnesota on her Queen of Me tour in 2023. Just announced Friday, Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 17, 2023. It'll mark her first show in Minnesota since 2018. She play in Madison, Wisconsin on May 16.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hailey Bieber Debuts Adorable New Addition to Her and Justin Bieber's Family

Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary. There's one less lonely…dog in the world. All thanks to Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber, who have added another four-legged friend to their family. After showing off dog Oscar's Sesame Street costume on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 31, Hailey shared the first photo of their newest addition, writing, "This is Oscar's new baby sister. Piggy Lou Bieber."
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville

Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
NASHVILLE, TN
Shangela and Tyra Banks Want to Make Life-Size 3 Together

Watch: Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant. Shine bright, shine far, Shangela is a star. On Oct. 31's episode of Dancing With the Stars, Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko danced their way through a haunted doll jazz routine to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." But the toy act was more than familiar to host Tyra Banks, who starred as a doll come to life in the iconic film franchise Life-Size and Life-Size 2.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Parody Housewives, House of the Dragon in Halloween Outtakes

Watch: Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Spoof House of the Dragon. Everything was hunky dory on Live With Kelly and Ryan's Halloween special. In a sneak peek video of outtakes from the Oct. 31 episode, obtained by E! News, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest parody both Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and HBO's new Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon.
6 Magical Moments From CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’

Country music stars and fans celebrated the life of the late legend Loretta Lynn, on October 30, nearly a month after her passing. CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, featured appearances from Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Sissy Spacek, Jack White, and many more. Hosted by family friend Jenna Bush Hager, the special was a tribute to Lynn’s music legacy and all those she touched throughout her career, including her daughter, granddaughter, and closest associates.
NASHVILLE, TN
