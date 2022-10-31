Read full article on original website
Crowd Boos After Jason Aldean Teases Guest Appearance From Maren Morris At Nashville Concert, Brings Out Morgan Wallen Instead
I think it’s safe to say that Jason Aldean probably isn’t a big fan of Maren Morris. And apparently his fans aren’t either. The feud between Aldean and Morris actually started when Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products with the caption:
Migos Member Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed. Details surrounding Takeoff's untimely death have been revealed. One day after the Migos rapper was killed in a Nov. 1 shooting in Houston, his cause of death has been confirmed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm" according to the Harris County coroner's report obtained by E! News.
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Maren Morris Shares 'Lunatic Country Music Person' Costume in Subtle Nod to Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris is embracing her identity as a "lunatic country music person" this Halloween, and she has just the costume. The country star, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 27 to share a mock Spirit Halloween costume—part of the new meme trend—of a "lunatic country music person," in reference to her bad blood with Brittany Aldean, who was accused of making transphobic remarks on her Instagram page earlier this year.
Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023
She's still the one, as in the top-selling female country artist of all time and she's coming back to Minnesota on her Queen of Me tour in 2023. Just announced Friday, Shania Twain will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 17, 2023. It'll mark her first show in Minnesota since 2018. She play in Madison, Wisconsin on May 16.
Bachelor Nation's Emily Maynard Shares Baby No. 6 Was Born With Down Syndrome
Watch: Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Shares Baby No. 6 Has Down Syndrome. Emily Maynard is introducing Bachelor Nation to her newest family member. The former Bachelorette announced on Nov. 2 that she and husband Tyler Johnson welcomed a baby boy at the end of August. "SURPRISE!" she wrote on Instagram,...
Morgan Wallen Reveals His Next Radio Single As He Starts Teasing New Music
Morgan Wallen recently confirmed he's in "album grind mode" and teased fans with a snippet of an unreleased song. Until then, here's what he'll start playing on the radio.
Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Daughter Nakano Oceana's Latest Milestone
Watch: Wilmer Valderrama on Filming "The Ranch" With Ashton Kutcher. Wilmer Valderrama loves being a girl dad. The That ‘70s Show alum—who shares daughter Nakano Oceana Valderrama, 20 months with fiancée Amanda Pacheco—revealed that the toddler is now learning sign language. "Every day she is learning...
Hailey Bieber Debuts Adorable New Addition to Her and Justin Bieber's Family
Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary. There's one less lonely…dog in the world. All thanks to Hailey Bieber and Justin Beiber, who have added another four-legged friend to their family. After showing off dog Oscar's Sesame Street costume on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 31, Hailey shared the first photo of their newest addition, writing, "This is Oscar's new baby sister. Piggy Lou Bieber."
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
Shania Twain Announces Her First Nashville Show In 5 Years: “It’s Been Too Long”
Shania Twain has 2022 feelin’ like the ’90s again. With all the recent headlines surrounding Shania news, it seems that our girl is back and ready to take country music by storm again, and I couldn’t be more excited. In addition to her recent single release, “Waking...
Shangela and Tyra Banks Want to Make Life-Size 3 Together
Watch: Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant. Shine bright, shine far, Shangela is a star. On Oct. 31's episode of Dancing With the Stars, Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko danced their way through a haunted doll jazz routine to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." But the toy act was more than familiar to host Tyra Banks, who starred as a doll come to life in the iconic film franchise Life-Size and Life-Size 2.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Parody Housewives, House of the Dragon in Halloween Outtakes
Watch: Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Spoof House of the Dragon. Everything was hunky dory on Live With Kelly and Ryan's Halloween special. In a sneak peek video of outtakes from the Oct. 31 episode, obtained by E! News, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest parody both Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and HBO's new Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon.
Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke Recalls Being Whipped With a Belt By High School Boyfriend
Cheryl Burke is ready to open up about her past wounds. In an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the devastating ways her childhood has affected her relationships as an adult. "Not to get too graphic but in high school, I'll...
Ellen Star Rosie McClelland Shares First Photo With Sophia Grace’s Baby Bump
Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. Just a week after Sophia Grace announced her pregnancy, her cousin posted an array of photos showing off the singer's baby bump. "Omg this is so special, I'm gonna be an auntie….," Rosie, 16, captioned the Oct. 30 Instagram post,...
Why Ashley Tisdale "Never" Thought High School Musical Co-Star Zac Efron Was Hot
Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. It's safe to say Zac Efron was not on Ashley Tisdale's romantic radar. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum recently revealed that she "never thought" her High School Musical co-star was hot. "It's because I was friends...
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Goes to Oz With Her and Nick Cannon's Twins for Halloween
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell. Pregnant Abby De La Rosa and her 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who she shares with Nick Cannon, dressed up as characters from The Wizard Of Oz. In an adorable Instagram Reel, set the movie's memorable...
It's About Damn Time You See Lizzo Transform Into Marge Simpson and Miss Piggy
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. Put simply, Lizzo's Halloween costumes were good as hell. The Grammy winner didn't miss a beat this spooky season, dressing up in not one, not two but three epic looks. For the first costume reveal on Oct. 28, the "About Damn...
6 Magical Moments From CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’
Country music stars and fans celebrated the life of the late legend Loretta Lynn, on October 30, nearly a month after her passing. CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, featured appearances from Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Sissy Spacek, Jack White, and many more. Hosted by family friend Jenna Bush Hager, the special was a tribute to Lynn’s music legacy and all those she touched throughout her career, including her daughter, granddaughter, and closest associates.
