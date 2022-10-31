Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
WNDU
Medical Moment: A new surgery fixing leaking blood vessels in the brain
(WNDU) - An AVM is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels in the brain. They form in less than one percent of the adult population, but still can be deadly. One patient underwent successful surgery to remove his brain vessels leaking blood. His only warning? A terrible headache. A few...
Those Being Treated For High Blood Pressure May Get A Cognitive Boost From Meds
Almost half of the adult population (47%) in the United States has high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's important to control high blood pressure — whether it be through lifestyle changes or medication prescribed by a doctor — otherwise, your risk of developing a heart attack or stroke increases significantly, per the CDC. In addition, the Alzheimer's Society reports that several studies have shown that people with high blood pressure in mid-life were more susceptible to developing vascular dementia in older age.
KevinMD.com
It’s not brain surgery: People with Parkinson’s need better care in the hospital
One year ago, I had brain surgery. The surgery was a success, and the hospital stay almost killed me. I am one in a million; one of the 1 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), a degenerative neurological disorder that currently has no cure. It is the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world, with the prevalence expected to double by the year 2030. Around 3 to 5 percent of those with PD are diagnosed before age 40 – I count myself among this “elite” crowd diagnosed at age 39.
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
KXLY
Benefit of Ticagrelor-Aspirin in Stroke Patients Tied to Renal Function
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among CYP2C19 loss-of-function allele carriers with minor stroke or transient ischemic attack, those with normal renal function rather than impaired renal function derive greater benefit from ticagrelor-aspirin versus clopidogrel-aspirin, according to research published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
KHQ Right Now
Heart's Electrical Signals Changed in First Pig-to-Human Cardiac Transplant
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Less than a year after the first-ever transplant of a pig heart into a human patient, doctors are reporting that the heart showed unexpected changes in its electrical system before the recipient ultimately died. The changes are not believed to have contributed to...
KXLY
GI Bleeding Lower With Apixaban Versus Other DOACs in A-Fib
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), apixaban use is associated with a lower risk for gastrointestinal bleeding (GIB) compared with other direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), according to a study published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Wallis C.Y. Lau,...
Healthline
Your Guide to Total Hip Replacement Surgery
A hip replacement is a procedure where a surgeon replaces damaged and worn-out surfaces in your hip with new artificial surfaces. Surgeons. perform it to treat pain and loss of hip function caused by advanced osteoarthritis. Total hip replacement is the most extensive version of this surgery. In a total...
KXLY
Older Adults With Poor-Prognosis Cancers Commonly Have Preexisting Conditions
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Preexisting conditions that affect physical function and quality of life are common among older adults with poor-prognosis cancers, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Mazie Tsang, M.D., from the University of California...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for an irregular heartbeat?
Medications for an irregular heartbeat — known as arrhythmia — aim to treat symptoms and prevent damage to a person’s heart and other organs. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, medication can help slow or regulate a person’s heartbeat. Arrhythmias affect. 1.5–5% — of the population,...
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin is not only clinically effective, but also cost-effective in patients with chronic kidney disease
The burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) to both health care systems and patients is considerable. Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitor, has been shown to be an efficacious treatment for CKD in the Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse outcomes in CKD (DAPA-CKD) trial. A recent analysis in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) indicates that in patients eligible for the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin is not only effective from a clinical standpoint, but also from a cost standpoint.
KXLY
Moderate-to-Heavy Drinking Linked to Stroke Risk in Young Adults
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For young adults, moderate-to-heavy drinking is associated with an increased risk for stroke, according to a study published online Nov. 2 in Neurology. Jae-wook Chung, M.D., from Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea, and colleagues used data from the Korean National...
News-Medical.net
Research could lead to better postoperative care for patients who need shoulder arthroplasty revisions
The most common bacterial infection to occur after revision shoulder arthroplasty surgery can be diagnosed more accurately by considering how quickly samples of the microbe grow in hospital labs and the level of bacteria that grows, a study partly performed at UT Southwestern shows. The findings, reported in the Journal...
KXLY
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall. The preliminary results buoy hope that after decades of failure and frustration, vaccines against RSV may finally be getting close. Pfizer announced Tuesday...
KXLY
BMI Declines Seen Seven Years Before Cognitive Impairment Diagnosis
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Significantly lower body mass index (BMI) occurs beginning approximately seven years before a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Psychiatry. Jie Guo, M.P.H., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues assessed...
