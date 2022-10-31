Instagram outage leaves users locked out, suspended, and bleeding followers



A fter users reported receiving notices of suspension and being locked out of their Instagram accounts, the company acknowledged the outage.

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown ," Instagram's public relations team wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

"Did anyone else's Instagram just get suspended for no reason? And now Instagram won't even bother to let you appeal it just gives you an error? #InstagramDown ?" one user asked, to the tune of more than 15,000 likes.

Several accounts have also seen massive drops in their following including soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who lost a reported 3 million followers, and the official Instagram account, which reportedly lost more than 1 million followers.

On Twitter, the hashtag "InstagramDown" is the second-highest trend in the United States.

The photo-based social media site is owned by parent company Meta, which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp.