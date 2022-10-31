ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon

It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: The Plains truth: Who in their right mind wants this Auburn job?

We have to look at the next Auburn football coach from a position of want. More specifically: Who in their right mind wants the job?. Or as one Power 5 coach texted me earlier Monday, “If I know it’s my last job and I’m looking for a cash grab, sure. But no one willingly walks into that thing.”
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum addresses why Auburn has delayed the athletics director hire

Paul Finebaum knows there are moving parts at Auburn, and during his regular segment with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama, he outlined how it might unfold. Finebaum praised the expected hire of John Cohen, and said he’s an exceptional athletics director...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife

As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Jordan High School students participate in skills trade competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 1,900 students across Georgia participated in a state competition highlighting professional trade skills like construction and welding - competing in different parts of the state. The competition is sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia - and promotes hands-on-skills and trade jobs as they...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial

LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.  On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
LANETT, AL
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL

