Auburn hires next athletics director
Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon
It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
Bryan Harsin, former Auburn head football coach, releases first statement after being fired
Just over 24 hours after Harsin was fired, he released a lengthy statement.
Chris Doering hesitates about Lane Kiffin to Auburn, submits him for another SEC West possibility
Chris Doering has heard the rumors of Lane Kiffin possibly getting the Auburn job, but that’s not something he would endorse out of the gate. Speaking on the “Zach Gelb Show” Doering explained his reasoning. “That’s an interesting thought, I’ve heard other people talk about down the...
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
Hayes: The Plains truth: Who in their right mind wants this Auburn job?
We have to look at the next Auburn football coach from a position of want. More specifically: Who in their right mind wants the job?. Or as one Power 5 coach texted me earlier Monday, “If I know it’s my last job and I’m looking for a cash grab, sure. But no one willingly walks into that thing.”
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
Bob Stoops on return to college football: 'I haven't been close to coming back'
In the midst of a coaching search like the one Auburn is currently in after the firing of Bryan Harsin, several likely and unlikely names come up in that. One that has been included is former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops. But don’t bet on him being on the sidelines for...
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers
Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
Paul Finebaum addresses why Auburn has delayed the athletics director hire
Paul Finebaum knows there are moving parts at Auburn, and during his regular segment with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama, he outlined how it might unfold. Finebaum praised the expected hire of John Cohen, and said he’s an exceptional athletics director...
Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
New cocktail lounge promises to bring something different to downtown Auburn nightlife
As young adults and college students continue to pack out the traditional bars in downtown Auburn, one Alabama entrepreneur has seen an opportunity to try something a little different. Hunter Wiggins is the owner of Session, a cocktail lounge in Tuscaloosa with a deliberately limited seating capacity. His concept has served a mix of classic and modern classic cocktails since 2019. Now Wiggins is getting ready to open his second Session location in Auburn, in December.
Jordan High School students participate in skills trade competition
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 1,900 students across Georgia participated in a state competition highlighting professional trade skills like construction and welding - competing in different parts of the state. The competition is sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia - and promotes hands-on-skills and trade jobs as they...
Valley, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Valley. The LaFayette High School basketball team will have a game with Beulah High School on November 02, 2022, 14:00:00. The LaFayette High School basketball team will have a game with Beulah High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed. On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
3 young Georgia brothers killed in crash while riding in car with their parents
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus community is mourning three young Georgia brothers who were killed in a crash in Oklahoma last weekend. Izayiah, Ja’Quan, and Messiah Brittford were riding in a truck with their parents in Le Flore County around 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 when the truck crashed, killing all three boys, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
NEW OPENING: Session Cocktails is bringing an elevated cocktail experience to downtown Auburn
Session Cocktails is raising the bar in downtown Auburn with its opening on Thursday, December 1. Owner Hunter Wiggins is bringing the success of his Tuscaloosa location to the heart of Auburn for a fresh, eclectic and upscale experience. Keep reading to learn more about this exciting new opening. How...
