Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Man found shot, hit by cars on Georgia highway

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - State officials and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the road in Hart County early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Delphonso Heard, a man in his early 30s, was found with gunshot wounds on Bowman Highway around 1 a.m. His body had been struck by multiple vehicles.
HART COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to Conrad Drive after the call came in at 8:58 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that one person...
FOX Carolina

Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, deputies say

WALHALLA, SC (Fox Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested on multiple charges. According to Pickens County deputies, 41-year-old Marshall Adam Race was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights. He was later taken to Oconee County Detention Center and booked on more charges on Friday, Oct. 28.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in shooting at South Carolina apartment complex

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has died this weekend in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one […]
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for Jeffrey Reddick who was last seen Friday in the Shiflet Road area of Anderson. Officials say Reddick was wearing a light brown leather coat, blue flannel shirt, jeans and boots. He has two...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students

The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
RALEIGH, NC

