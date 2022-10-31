Read full article on original website
Gang arrests lead to connection in 2020 Upstate death investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the execution of six search warrants related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation lead to the arrest of eleven people, two of whom are related to the death of Mericus Scott in 2020.
FOX Carolina
Man found shot, hit by cars on Georgia highway
HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - State officials and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the road in Hart County early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Delphonso Heard, a man in his early 30s, was found with gunshot wounds on Bowman Highway around 1 a.m. His body had been struck by multiple vehicles.
FOX Carolina
90 arrests made, more than 1,400 grams of drugs seized over four weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have made 90 arrests over the past four weeks after an initiative was implemented to curb shootings and violent crime. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Lewis implemented a Uniform Patrol Violent Crime Initiative that was led...
Man found in roadway shot, hit by 2 different cars, police investigating
HART COUNTY, Ga. — The Hart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot and hit by two different cars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers told Channel 2 Action News they responded to Bowman...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to Conrad Drive after the call came in at 8:58 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that one person...
Inmate dies at Spartanburg Co. Detention Center
An inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center died early Tuesday morning.
North Carolina city sued over off-duty K-9 attack
A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Hendersonville in relation to an off-duty K-9 attack that injured two in August of 2020.
OSHA releases investigation on South Carolina recycling plant where man ‘disappeared’
The recycling plant where a local man went missing while operating a shredding machine was cited by SC OSHA for additional safety violations after an investigation following the disappearance.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, deputies say
WALHALLA, SC (Fox Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested on multiple charges. According to Pickens County deputies, 41-year-old Marshall Adam Race was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights. He was later taken to Oconee County Detention Center and booked on more charges on Friday, Oct. 28.
FOX Carolina
2 men arrested on multiple drug charges after crashing car during chase
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two men are facing multiple charges after deputies found multiple drugs in a bag when the men crashed their car during a police chase Saturday night. According to deputies, on Saturday, Oct. 29 the two men saw a...
WYFF4.com
First responders 'Light 'Em Up' to show support for South Carolina trooper hit by car
GREENVILLE, S.C. — First responder agencies from across the Upstate joined together to honor a South Carolina trooperwho was hit by a car during a traffic stop last month. The "Light 'Em Up" event honored South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Devin Kugler. Kugler has been at Greenville Memorial Hospital...
'I don't know why mom was up there' | Debbie Collier's son breaks his silence, demands answers in mother's death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Debbie Collier’s body was found partially nude and burned down a ravine on Sept. 11 in a remote area along GA 15 and Victory Home Lane in Clarkesville. The location is about 50 miles from her home in Athens. “I don’t know why my...
1 dead in shooting at South Carolina apartment complex
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has died this weekend in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for Jeffrey Reddick who was last seen Friday in the Shiflet Road area of Anderson. Officials say Reddick was wearing a light brown leather coat, blue flannel shirt, jeans and boots. He has two...
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students
The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide
Highlighting what's new in the area including Northern Suga, Bradbury Bistro, and Madewell. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Crews are working to determine whether the Mr. Mattress showroom, located on Wade Hampton Boulevard for more than 50 years, can be repaired. Operation Gratitude saying thanks to active military...
FOX Carolina
Inspections after man’s disappearance reveal violations at Spartanburg recycling plant
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County recycling plant had multiple safety violations according to an investigation conducted after a man disappeared on the job. Duncan “Alex” Burrell-Gordon, a worker at Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer, went missing in May. His blood and other remains were found on...
Motorcyclist injured following school bus involved crash in Spartanburg
A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday following a crash that involved a school bus in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk after two vehicles collided Monday night, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive in...
