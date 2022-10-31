Read full article on original website
How to Grow Garlic in Pots
Growing garlic in pots is a long-term project, but it's fairly straightforward and mostly hands-off. This technique is especially worth the effort if you waited too late to plant garlic out in your garden and the ground is frozen, or if you don't have outdoor growing space at all. Fortunately, all kinds of garlic are easy to grow in containers. Potted garlic will grow both indoors and outdoors, so it's possible to have this edible bulb growing for you year round, no matter where you live. By following a few simple steps, you can successfully plant garlic in pots to grow your own garlicky goodness.
You probably don't think much about the plants in your yard. But did you know that some of them are quite dangerous?. Based on our research, this article examines some of the most dangerous plants and how to protect yourself from them.
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants
Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
Why experts say you shouldn't bag your leaves this fall
It's best to chop up and leave a thin layer of leaves in the grass. Rake excess amounts into a landscape bed or garden.
Can Hydrangeas Grow in Pots?
Can hydrangeas grow in pots? Many of these shrubs (some called snowball bushes for their spherical heads of blooms that are ideal for drying) are too large to be contained easily, growing from 10 to 20 feet high. However, dwarf and low-growing hydrangea varieties can thrive in pots. If you...
Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors
While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
What Are Cover Crops and Should You Plant Them Now?
I’ve known about cover crops since childhood. Every fall, after my dad pulled the last of his tomato plants, our vegetable garden was nothing but bare ground. Then, seemingly overnight, new green growth filled the space. What had my dad done? He planted a cover crop!. What Is a...
Splitting Plants in Autumn
This year’s fall garden to-do list includes dividing perennials for a new bed that I’m planning to put in. Along the driveway we have old looking (and by old, I mean ancient) cinder blocks that the previous owner put in. I hate them, but it’s easier to work with the concrete blocks rather than pull them all out. I already have a smaller bed that I added a few years ago with plants growing next to and around these blocks, which helps camouflage them. I want to add onto this by working my way along the remainder of the driveway. There’s another bed a few feet down too where my monstrous forsythia shrub grows. I’d like to connect this to the other bed.
10 Indoor Plants Delivered Straight To Your Door From Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Plants can increase our sense of well-being. They can clean our air and are...
Gardening Without Raised Beds Can Save You Time and Money
A lot of people love using raised beds in their gardens — and understandably so. There are many benefits to using raised beds, and they look pretty nice too. But they aren’t always the best or most convenient option for everyone. Luckily, gardening without raised beds is relatively...
Sustainable Garden Ideas – 12 Ways to Keep Your Garden Eco-Friendly
Sustainable garden planning is becoming increasingly popular As more gardeners become aware of the value of having attractive and well-designed gardens, interacting with animals, and helping slow down climate change. But we can say without a doubt that it’s not an easy thing to do. If you are planning on...
Ambrosia beetles breed and maintain their own food fungi
Ambrosia beetles practice active agriculture: A bark beetle species breeds and cultivates food fungi in its nests and ensures that so-called weed fungi spread less. This has now been experimentally demonstrated for the first time by biologist Janina Diehl from Freiburg. She is a doctoral student under Prof. Dr. Peter Biedermann, Professor of Forest Entomology and Forest Protection at the University of Freiburg.
Bats Contribute to Keep Forests Growing and Protect Tree Seedlings From Insect Damage
Researchers found that bats play a significant role in the forests. Bats are present in caves and in forests, which shows how they protect trees and seedlings from insect damage. The study was published in Ecology and is available to read on the Phys.org website. The research, based on the...
How to Arrange Plants in a Living Room Like a Pro
What's a well-designed living room without some strategically placed plants as part of the mix? Curating a collection of lounge plants can boost your mood and create a relaxing vibe. Even if your collection doesn't amount to a plant room jungle with hundreds of species, it pays to arrange the...
WVU to research effective ways to use manure as organic fertilizer
West Virginia University researchers, led by Elizabeth Rowen and a team of faculty from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, will study the use of manure as an organic fertilizer, thanks to a $750,000 grant from the USDA. More specifically, they are digging into the most effective ways to reduce insects and pathogens that threaten crops.
