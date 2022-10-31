ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

WMBF

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

S.C. teen accused of fatally shooting his 12-year-old sibling

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 12-year-old sibling late last week. According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to Hector Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the 12-year-old victim, who was transported to a hospital and later died.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

2 jailed after Darlington County deputies find marijuana, meth, pills and guns during traffic stop

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies seized large quantities of drugs, pills and firearms Monday during a traffic stop near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Thomas and Jenny Tinsley, both of Hartsville, were arrested on several drug and weapon charges after the traffic stop in the area of Kelly and Clyde roads, […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 hospitalized after Highway 544, 501 crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash injured two people Tuesday evening in the Conway area and left several lanes of traffic blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:31 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Highway 544, HCFR said. Two people were injured and taken to the […]
CONWAY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Robeson Gunmen Sought

A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Teen dead in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Overnight shed fire in Horry County under investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says. HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road. Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire. Stay with...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

