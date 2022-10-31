Read full article on original website
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
S.C. teen accused of fatally shooting his 12-year-old sibling
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 12-year-old sibling late last week. According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to Hector Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the 12-year-old victim, who was transported to a hospital and later died.
Suspects accused of break-ins, shooting at Robeson County deputies arrested
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning in Robeson County are now in custody. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Wednesday. According to authorities, a deputy’s vehicle was shot into during a car chase after deputies responded to...
Conway police investigate Halloween night shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating a Halloween night shooting, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a home on Holly Loop and “all victims were located” inside the home, according to the report. The report doesn’t specify if anyone was injured. Police also […]
Suspect arrested after Florence County deputies respond to break-in in progress
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after Florence County deputies were called to a break-in in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to New Hope Road in Coward for a break-in in progress but the suspect had left by the time they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
Deputies make arrest in connection to Robeson County death investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell. Jordan...
Darlington County deputies make arrest in drug investigation, seize drugs, 6 guns
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant Wednesday which lead to the arrest of a man and the seizure of drugs and multiple guns. Deputies searched a home off Timmonsville Highway in the Florence area of Darlington County when they discovered seven clear plastic...
Georgetown County deputies make arrest after multiple cows found dead, distressed in pasture
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they discovered dead and emaciated cows in a pasture in the Andrews area. Aljaron Collins, 36, faces three charges of animal cruelty. Deputies discovered the cows after receiving calls of cows roaming the streets in...
2 jailed after Darlington County deputies find marijuana, meth, pills and guns during traffic stop
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies seized large quantities of drugs, pills and firearms Monday during a traffic stop near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Thomas and Jenny Tinsley, both of Hartsville, were arrested on several drug and weapon charges after the traffic stop in the area of Kelly and Clyde roads, […]
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County coroner said. According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville. Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken...
2 hospitalized after Highway 544, 501 crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash injured two people Tuesday evening in the Conway area and left several lanes of traffic blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:31 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Highway 544, HCFR said. Two people were injured and taken to the […]
13-year-old charged with making threats to Georgetown County middle school, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 13-year-old has been charged after allegedly making threats to a Grand Strand middle school. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the student made threats to Rosemary Middle School on Wednesday following an investigation. Deputies added that the student was released to her guardian...
Robeson Gunmen Sought
A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
Teen dead in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
Police: Bystander hurt after fight, shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bystander was hurt Sunday morning in a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence, according to police. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. A bystander was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The bystander’s current condition is […]
Hartsville community activist, preacher wants police to place substations in certain areas
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Hartsville community activist Rev. J.D. Blue believes a police substation in troubled communities will help deter crime. Blue is deeply concerned about recent violence in the city limits and the greater Hartsville community. “We need to be able to have something set up, like a...
Overnight shed fire in Horry County under investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An overnight fire in Socastee is under investigation, Horry County Fire Rescue says. HCFR said the shed fire happened in the Socastee area on Sonland Drive near Mill Pond Road. Crews confirmed no one was hurt and are investigating what sparked the fire. Stay with...
Death investigation underway near St. Pauls, Robeson County sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. It is taking place in the 10700 block of Barker Ten Mile Road near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said early Wednesday morning, adding that homicide and crime scene investigators are at the scene. No additional […]
