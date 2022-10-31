Read full article on original website
Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
Evansville Woman Missing in Kentucky After Weekend Car Accident on Green River Bridge
A search is underway for a missing Evansville, Indiana woman after her car was found crashed into a bridge over the Green River in Kentucky. Multiple Agencies Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky are working to find 28-year-old Elza...
Police issue BOLO for homicide suspect with ties to Evansville
The Clay County State's Attorney, Phillip Givens filed a Motion to Revoke Bond for Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26 according to police.
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
‘Most Wanted’ man caught a month later outside Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — A 38-year-old man is back behind bars after deputies say he was caught during a search that stretched back to late September. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office placed Anthony S. Harms onto their “Most Wanted” list after he was wanted on a warrant for Aggravated Battery. The warrant, which was […]
Affidavit reveals details in case of remains found in Owensboro storage unit facility
31- year old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and 27-year-old Chyanne Porter were arrested in Berea, KY after the remains were found in a tote bag inside of the storage facility. Authorities say that the storage unit was rented out by Porter.
“Operation Bryan” gets Mount Vernon woman 15 years behind bars
A Mount Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted on multiple charges related to dealing methamphetamine in Posey County.
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested one person after a shooting on Tuesday night. Faisl Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with the following:. operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. trafficking in marijuana. buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. two counts of...
Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
Man sent to hospital after Tuesday morning crash in Muhlenberg County
A man was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after a crash that happened in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department says its crews responded to the single-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. on Tuesday after it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane. According...
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
Leitchfield man gets into ‘karate stance’ with police after being found lying in middle of roadway
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found lying in the middle of a roadway with no shoes or shirt on in cold temperatures and fighting with police. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Sean Fentress along with Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton discovered 23-year-old Eugene T. Moore “laying in the middle of South Cannon Drive with no shoes or shirt on,” according to the arrest citation.
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a homicide after responding to the scene of a man’s dead body lying outside a home yesterday afternoon. As the Henderson Police Department works to find out what happened that left a man dead outside his home, the people who live nearby are trying to cope with the violence so close to their own homes.
Family of Henderson homicide victim looking for answers
(WEHT)-- A Henderson family is grieving today after they say a loved one was shot and left to die. Police say 33-year-old Darrell Hayes was found dead and buried in leaves on Sunday on the west side Henderson.
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
