Mclean County, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested one person after a shooting on Tuesday night. Faisl Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, was charged with the following:. operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. trafficking in marijuana. buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. two counts of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
somerset106.com

KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam

A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
k105.com

Leitchfield man gets into ‘karate stance’ with police after being found lying in middle of roadway

A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found lying in the middle of a roadway with no shoes or shirt on in cold temperatures and fighting with police. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Sean Fentress along with Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton discovered 23-year-old Eugene T. Moore “laying in the middle of South Cannon Drive with no shoes or shirt on,” according to the arrest citation.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
14news.com

Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a homicide after responding to the scene of a man’s dead body lying outside a home yesterday afternoon. As the Henderson Police Department works to find out what happened that left a man dead outside his home, the people who live nearby are trying to cope with the violence so close to their own homes.
HENDERSON, KY
WBKR

Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus

I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
whvoradio.com

Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash

Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
CADIZ, KY

