Kelly Ripa Does Double Duty as Barbie & Scarlet Witch for Halloween on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

By Aaron Royce
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAiWQ_0itFT4iV00

Kelly Ripa kicked off Halloween with a two-part costume, celebrating the holiday on this year’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Halloween Special.

During the program, Ripa appeared in costume as Barbie — specifically, the retro ’80s skater attire originally worn by the doll, and brought to life on Margot Robbie in the forthcoming “Barbie” live-action film. Her costume featured a similar swirl-printed neon pink, green and blue leotard, layered over hot pink bike shorts and a skater skirt. A matching visor, neon green armbands and kneepads finished her outfit. Seacrest coordinated in a matching printed vest, shorts and visor with neon accessories as Ken.

However, Ripa had a second costume up her sleeve as well: Marvel’s Scarlet Witch. Like the super-powered anti-hero portrayed in the Marvel universe by Elizabeth Olsen, the morning show host dressed up in a dark red leather top, flowing cape and black paneled pants. Completing her outfit were matching gloves and a pointed crown, similarly to the character. Completing her costume, however, were a group of other characters; Seacrest was dressed as Dr. Strange, while Michael Gelman was in-costume as Loki.

The stars are the latest celebrities to show photos of their Halloween costumes this year. Many star ensembles have already gone viral, most notably Kylie Jenner as Elvira, Kim Kardashian as Mystique, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Ripa often wears colorful, embellished and neutral heels while on-camera and for special occasions, often from top luxury brands including Fendi, Gucci, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Saint Laurent and Brian Atwood. She’s also been spotted off-duty in neutral low-top sneakers and a range of thong-strap sandals, also from top brands including Alexander McQueen.

PHOTOS: Discover the top celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 in the gallery.

