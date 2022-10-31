Read full article on original website
Clemson vs. Notre Dame preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Clemson and Notre Dame square off in the House that Rockne Built as college football's Week 10 action picks up on Saturday. Clemson is officially in College Football Playoff contention after emerging as the No. 4 team in the first CFP rankings this week and has a chance to return to the semifinal ...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers: Weather Report
There is talk of revenge in the air for Saturday night’s matchuo between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers — but it isn’t as simple as Dabo Swinney and D.J. Uiagalelei looking to avenge 2020’s loss in South Bend. Nope... because there’s rain in the air.
ESPN analyst says Tar Heels could pull the upset on Clemson if they win out
Following Clemson’s No. 4 ranking in the first installment of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings this fall, an ESPN analyst weighed in on the possibility of an ACC upset between the (...)
Clemson vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines
Clemson takes its undefeated record and playoff chances on the road to South Bend against Notre Dame in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday. Coming off the bye week, Clemson owns sole position of first place in the ACC after beating all the other contenders up to now, but this weekend ...
Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday ahead of Notre Dame-Clemson
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media on Monday. He discussed the win over Syracuse and the upcoming matchup with Clemson. Here is everything he said. On the win over Syracuse and the upcoming matchup with Clemson. "Going back and revisiting the game, I was really...
Clemson over Michigan shows how the committee values strength of schedule
Emily Proud, Brandon Marcello and Chris Hummer discuss the decision to rank the Clemson Tigers as No. 4 and Michigan Wolverines as No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
WYFF4.com
Furman football team ranked No. 13 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Coming off a 24-20 win over Chattanooga, Furman vaulted from 24th to 13th in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, which was released today. The Paladins (7-2, 5-1 SoCon), who finally gained the attention of the coaches by cracking the AFCA Poll at 19th earlier today, are part of a herd of Southern Conference teams who occupy slots 10-13 in this week’s poll: Samford (10th), Chattanooga (11th), Mercer (12th), and Furman (13th).
Tyler Venables: Clemson Should 'Stop and Smell the Roses' at ND
Clemson defender is understands he's going to Notre Dame to play a huge game, but he can't help but get excited to play at the historic venue for a second time.
Betting Lines Making Major Movements in Georgia vs Tennessee
When the betting lines first opened in Vegas for Saturday's mega matchup between the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Bulldogs were a 12.5 point favorite in a game that carried a team total of 59.5 points. As of Tuesday morning, however, the ...
Looking to rebound from down year, Clemson opens vs. The Citadel
Ed Conroy will begin his second tenure at The Citadel with a road trip to Clemson on Monday. Conroy replaces
Woodmont’s Murdock steps down as head football coach
Woodmont head football coach Jeff Murdock has stepped down after three seasons leading the Wildcats.
WYFF4.com
Small fire on South Carolina hospital roof quickly extinguished, fire chief says
PICKENS, S.C. — A South Carolina hospital was evacuated overnight due to a small fire on the roof. The Pickens fire chief said the fire on the roof of AnMed Health Cannon in Pickens was quickly extinguished. He said the fire was reported at 12:15 a.m. and the only...
WYFF4.com
Powerball drawing Wednesday night is fourth largest in US lottery history
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wednesday'sPowerball prize soared to $1.2 Billion, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers during the last drawing on Halloween night. The increased jackpot is the fourth-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Aspens Senior Living Opens 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aspens Senior Living has completed construction of The Aspens Verdae, a 159-unit active adult community in Greenville. The property totals 196,000 square feet and offers one-and two-bedroom options ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet. Aspens broke ground on the project in December 2020....
WYFF4.com
Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
Radio Ink
Big O Weekends in Greenville
Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC. “The response...
Flying Magazine
Triple Tree: How To Get There
The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum
LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
WYFF4.com
Plane crashes in Greenville County, South Carolina, fire chief says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A plane crashed in Greenville County, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. The Boiling Springs Fire Department chief said the plane went down at about 1 p.m. on Hartness Drive. Dispatchers said the plane crashed near 500 Hartness Drive. Peter Knudson, with the National Transportation and...
