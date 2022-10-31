Read full article on original website
Weymouth man admits to shooting gun at girlfriend and responding State Police
A Weymouth Township man admitted Wednesday that he fired a gun at his girlfriend and responding police during a domestic incident in 2020. James Weinerman, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree aggravated assault. He faces eight years in prison under the plea agreement, which requires him to serve...
Boyfriend in police custody after allegedly murdering Brockton mother in ‘savage, brutal incident’
Report of an unconscious person leads to homicide investigation in Brockton after a woman was found dead in a driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found beaten to death in a driveway in Brockton Wednesday. Brockton Police said a homicide investigation was launched after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM
A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
Fall River Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Assaulting Veteran
FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a man accused of assaulting police supporters outside the city police department on Saturday — one of whom, an elderly veteran, has previously been the alleged victim of an assault due to politics. Police said at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday,...
Boston Police Assist Massachusetts State Police with Drug and Firearm Investigation in Brookline
At about 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police arrested Gidel Aguasvivas, 19 and Peter Martinez, 32, of Maryland, after a drug and firearm investigation in the area of 700 Brookline Avenue, The Hilton Garden Inn in Brookline.
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead
Easton man charged with assault after police-involved shooting
The man was wounded Friday night after an officer fired his weapon during an incident at his Central Street home.
Jerry Santiago Jr. charged in Saturday’s fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury
Brockton woman Veronica Goncalves attacked, killed in her own driveway
Broken car part led police to suspect Jerry Santiago Jr. in fatal Shrewsbury hit and run, court docs say
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
Man took 1-month-old baby from mother outside South Station, drove off, police say
Wednesday night, transit police placed a man into custody for forcefully removing an infant from its mother outside of South Station. According to an alert the police tweeted out around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the alleged kidnapping took place outside South Station. Police said that the man fled with the 1-month-old infant in a 2003 Chevy Red Suburban vehicle and that they believed they might be traveling toward Providence.
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Three Juvenile Males for Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon
At about 2:14 PM, on Monday, October 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Citywide Drug Control Unit, made an onsite firearm arrest of two 15-year-old male juveniles and a 17-year-old male juvenile in the area of 155 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. While conducting surveillance in the area of the Joseph...
Mass. State Police seek info on man once married to ‘Lady of the Dunes’
Three days after the “Lady of the Dunes,” the victim in what was formerly Massachusetts’ oldest homicide case with an unidentified victim, was identified as Ruth Marie Terry, investigators announced Wednesday they are seeking information about a man believed to be connected to the murder. Guy Rockwell...
Police arrest man suspected of breaking into apartments rented by Merrimack College students
North Andover Police have arrested the man they suspect of breaking into apartment units rented by Merrimack College students on Monday morning. Adam Auditore, 26, of Medford, is facing two counts of of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felon charges and one charge of trespassing after he was arrested on Tuesday, according to North Andover Police.
No bail for Anthony Jackson, accused of holding gun to woman’s head
A Randolph man accused of holding a gun to a woman’s head while she sat inside a car in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Sunday was charged in connection with the incident and ordered to be held without bail, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Anthony...
