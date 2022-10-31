Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
Wembanyama Wednesday: Wait a sec, can the Pelicans actually get the No. 1 pick from the Lakers?!
Welcome to Wembanyama Wednesdays, our new recurring weekly post that will provide you with everything you need to know about Victor Wembanyama, the once-in-a-generation talent coming to an NBA team soon. At this point, if you’re a basketball fan, Victor Wembanyama hardly needs an introduction. He is the most-touted prospect...
CBS Sports
Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: 'If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this'
Pretty much everybody has weighed in on the dilemma facing the Los Angeles Lakers. With LeBron James nearing the end of his prime and Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary serving as their only realistic path to contention, should they trade both of their available first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in order to dig themselves out of the 1-5 hole they've dug for themselves thus far this season? Some say that the Lakers owe it to James to give him a stronger roster. Others believe that this roster is too broken for any single trade to fix. Fans, media and even Lakers executives have spoken on the debate.
CBS Sports
Bol Bol bandwagon: How the Orlando Magic uncovered a potential rising star with a supersized starting lineup
For the casual NBA fan, there is only one Orlando Magic player popping up in water-cooler conversations: Paolo Banchero, this year's first overall pick who, at 19, already looks like a borderline All-Star. For NBA nerds, however, this Orlando roster, which has managed to win just one of its first seven games, is fast becoming a big talking point.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Corrals 16 boards in overtime win
Davis totaled 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime win over the Pelicans. Davis started off slowly, scoring just two points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first quarter. He bounced back thereafter, nailing seven of his final 10 attempts and finishing as one of three Lakers with 20-plus points. Davis also led the team in rebounds and blocks, and he's putting up big fantasy numbers this season with 23.2 points, 11.5 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 2.2 steals per contest. Despite constant concerns about his health, he's sat out only one contest thus far.
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan may have saved the day, but Darvin Ham's flexibility was the story of Lakers' win over Pelicans
Darvin Ham made a curious decision Wednesday with his Los Angeles Lakers trailing the New Orleans Pelicans 111-108 in the closing seconds. Down three points, he sent LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves onto the floor without Matt Ryan, the team's best shooter. Walker missed the game-tying 3-point shot. Dyson Daniels rebounded it for New Orleans. That appeared to be that. With two shots at a game-icing free throw, the Pelicans appeared to have secured the victory. The decision to leave Ryan on the bench was so strange that even Lakers commentators Stu Lantz and Bill MacDonald questioned it on the air.
Pelicans vs. Lakers: Ingram Stuck Watching Lebron and Zion From Home
The New Orleans Pelicans can finish off a three-game road trip with a winning record but Zion Williamson will have to power through Lebron James.
How to Watch Pelicans-Lakers Game On Wednesday
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) and Los Angeles Lakers (1-5) will play each other on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available Wednesday
Davis (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Despite a lingering back issue, Davis will tough it out Wednesday and take the floor against the Pelicans after registering another double-double in Sunday's win over the Nuggets. The superstar big man is averaging 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.0 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game this season. Barring any setbacks, he should receive a full workload against the Pelicans.
ESPN
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
Anthony Davis' aching back casts cloud over Lakers' first win
One downside to the Lakers‘ first win Sunday night was continuing back pain for Anthony Davis, writes Dylan Hernandez of The Los Angeles Times. Davis, who had been listed as questionable for the game, was grimacing and limping around the court, Hernandez observed. Afterward, he admitted being in a “pretty good amount of pain.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Updates On Health Of Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram Ahead Of Pelicans-Lakers
Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT, your Los Angeles Lakers will hope to continue their winning ways as they play host to Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and the rest of the visiting New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. View the original article to see embedded media. Both the Lakers and Pelicans...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
Lakers News: Odds And Lines Ahead Of Tonight's Pelicans-Lakers Contest
How many rebounds do you think 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Russell Westbrook will grab?
Pelicans looking like clear winner of Anthony Davis deal
Los Angeles hosts New Orleans tonight and the game could show just how big the gap is between the two franchises while putting a stamp on who won the Anthony Davis trade. When Davis got his wish and was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was supposed to bring excitement to an organization with a generational talent. The trade certainly did that... for the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
John DeShazier on Lakers, Warriors, and team optimism | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk with New Orleans Pelicans radio color analyst John DeShazier (3:50) about the team's upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers and all the reasons it would feel good to get the win. The trio also chats...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Brooklyn Nets and coach Steve Nash mutually agree to part ways
Steve Nash's time as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets has come to an end. The Nets and Nash have mutually agreed to part ways after a 2-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Tuesday. "We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to...
CBS Sports
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Mops up win
Johnson had four carries for 17 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8. Johnson was given his first rushing attempts of the season, all on the game's final drive as Cleveland iced the blowout win. The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak and resuscitated their season with the victory, which may have the organization thinking about improvements for a playoff run. That means either Johnson or Kareem Hunt, both in the final year of their contracts, could be moved by Tuesday's 4:00 pm ET trade deadline. If either of those events happen, Johnson's fantasy outlook should improve.
