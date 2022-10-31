Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green
An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.
Golden State Coach Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Were In Better Situations Than Steve Nash
Kerr said he and Spoelstra may have failed with the Brooklyn Nets like Nash
Dwight Howard Wants To Join The Golden State Warriors: "Oh Man, That's Perfect."
Dwight Howard would be willing to join the Golden State Warriors.
Stephen Curry lets out his frustrations after Golden State Warriors loss to Miami Heat
The Miami Heat have been struggling to start the season, but they took a step forward on Tuesday night when they defeated Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 116-109. The win dropped the Warriors to a 3-5 record, and Curry admitted that he and his mates...
The 10 Best NBA Players That LeBron James Beat In The NBA Finals
LeBron James beat the 73-9 Warriors and many great superstars in the NBA Finals.
CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
NBC Sports
Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem
The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
Kevin Durant Frustratingly Explains Why He Is Turning The Ball Over A Lot: "Every Night I’m Gonna Be Guarded By Five Players..."
Kevin Durant explains that he is turning the ball over so much because every night he's being guarded by five players.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr plead for consistency after JP carrying calls
Jordan Poole was called for more carry violations than the entire Miami Heat team in the Warriors’ 116-109 loss on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. The 23-year-old guard had a rough night, finishing with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. He also committed five turnovers, three of those being carry violations.
Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Heat Game
Klay Thompson is not on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
CBS Sports
Bol Bol bandwagon: How the Orlando Magic uncovered a potential rising star with a supersized starting lineup
For the casual NBA fan, there is only one Orlando Magic player popping up in water-cooler conversations: Paolo Banchero, this year's first overall pick who, at 19, already looks like a borderline All-Star. For NBA nerds, however, this Orlando roster, which has managed to win just one of its first seven games, is fast becoming a big talking point.
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'
Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
NBA Analyst Marc J. Spears Explains Why The Warriors Are Struggling Right Now
Marc J. Spears explained why the Warriors have struggled so much to start off this season, as a loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons left them with a 3-4 record.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Fares well in return
Gordon supplied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers. After resting during Sunday's loss to the Suns, Gordon returned to the starting five for the second half of the back-to-back set. The veteran wing produced well across the board once again and has put himself in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues at this point, though he'll likely continue to sit out one half of back-to-back sets moving forward. Through his six outings this season, Gordon is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.
Yardbarker
When Ray Allen made his NBA debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996
Today almost marks the 26th anniversary of Ray Allen's debut in the NBA. On November 1st, 1996, the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Philadelphia 76ers and the top draft pick of that season, Allen Iverson. Ray was drafted fifth overall by the Bucks in 1996, and the sharpshooter had a solid game, finishing with 13 points, albeit on 3-of-10 shooting. He would play for 18 seasons in the NBA, make 10 All-Star appearances, winning two championship rings, and establish himself as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time.
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: Falcons deal suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars provided us with the shock of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, as they are trading for Atlanta Falcons suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. In March, Ridley was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during his absence from football. He can apply for reinstatement in February.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
Comments / 0