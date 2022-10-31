Read full article on original website
Delphi, Indiana, Reeling After Man Arrested for Abby Williams and Libby German’s Murders Is One of Their Own
The man arrested in the killings of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German was one of Delphi, Indiana’s own, leaving the townspeople reeling that the monster behind the brutal slayings of the two teenagers may have been amongst them this entire time. Richard Allen,...
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
When You May Know More About the Delphi Murders Arrest
DELPHI, Ind.–You may be able to know some of what investigators know about the Delphi murders before the end oif the month. A hearing to determine whether the probable cause and charging documents associated with the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, should remain sealed has been set for Nov. 22.
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
Fifty-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged Friday with two counts of murder.
Man Found Guilty of 2021 Apartment Complex Killing
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found guilty of the murder of a woman in 2021. Wednesday, the Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the end of a two-day trial which had Marco Pacheco-Aleman convicted for the murder of Karen Castro-Martinez. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a call of shots...
Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
Delphi Arrest: Suspect Info, Cops Mum on How They Got Him
DELPHI, Ind.–An arrest has been announced in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, teenagers whose bodies were found near the Monon Trail near Delphi. Authorities announced Monday that Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with murder. Allen is being held without bond. The murders...
Delphi Residents “Shocked” At Richard Allen’s Arrest In Delphi Murders
DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen was a pharmacy tech at a CVS in Delphi on Thursday of last week. On Friday, he was an inmate in the White County Jail. That’s where police took him after he was arrested and booked on charges of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. His arrest blindsided many Hoosiers who live in Delphi and who know him since the CVS is one of only a few places to have prescriptions filled.
LIVE NOW: ISP to update 2017 unsolved Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police officials will be making an announcement this morning about the unsolved murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The two teenaged girls had been hiking in Delphi back in Feb. 13 2017 when they disappeared.
Delphi Killer: Indiana Town Demands Answers On ‘Blend-in’ Richard Allen
CVS employee Richard Allen, 50, was a male. In the days before JC’s Bar and Grill shut down, he used to spend his time there shooting pool. The guy seemed kind, but he wasn’t exactly the life of the party. Up until this past weekend, that was about...
'The girls need to be at peace': Delphi community reacts to news of murder arrest
DELPHI — For more than five years, the Delphi community has waited and hoped for answers after two young girls were killed. On Friday, sources told WRTV an arrest has been made in the investigation into the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. "I hope and pray...
