When You May Know More About the Delphi Murders Arrest

DELPHI, Ind.–You may be able to know some of what investigators know about the Delphi murders before the end oif the month. A hearing to determine whether the probable cause and charging documents associated with the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, should remain sealed has been set for Nov. 22.
Man Found Guilty of 2021 Apartment Complex Killing

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found guilty of the murder of a woman in 2021. Wednesday, the Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the end of a two-day trial which had Marco Pacheco-Aleman convicted for the murder of Karen Castro-Martinez. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a call of shots...
Indiana State Police to provide update on Delphi murders

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Two young girls on a hiking trip in 2017 were found murdered in Central Indiana on Valentine's Day. Now five years after the Delphi murders, State Police are promising a major update on Monday. Sources say a man named Richard Allen was booked Friday in...
Delphi Arrest: Suspect Info, Cops Mum on How They Got Him

DELPHI, Ind.–An arrest has been announced in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, teenagers whose bodies were found near the Monon Trail near Delphi. Authorities announced Monday that Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with murder. Allen is being held without bond. The murders...
Delphi Residents “Shocked” At Richard Allen’s Arrest In Delphi Murders

DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen was a pharmacy tech at a CVS in Delphi on Thursday of last week. On Friday, he was an inmate in the White County Jail. That’s where police took him after he was arrested and booked on charges of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. His arrest blindsided many Hoosiers who live in Delphi and who know him since the CVS is one of only a few places to have prescriptions filled.
LIVE NOW: ISP to update 2017 unsolved Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police officials will be making an announcement this morning about the unsolved murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The two teenaged girls had been hiking in Delphi back in Feb. 13 2017 when they disappeared.
Loose Carroll County kangaroo found dead in lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a loose kangaroo that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a lake. According to Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the kangaroo was found in Lake Freeman and is believed to have died from drowning. The kangaroo originally went missing on […]
Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled

ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Firefighters were called there shortly after 3:30 p.m. and were able to...
Meijer plans to open store in city of Noblesville

Construction is expected to begin next year on a Meijer grocery store along Ind. 32 in Noblesville in an area that has been targeted for development. The company plans to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer store at the corner of Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road behind a CVS store near the Promenade of Noblesville, which is being developed by Indianapolis-based Justus Companies. Pep Boys, Ascension St. Vincent, a 55-and-older residential community known as Promenade Trails and another residential complex, Promenade Apartments, are near the proposed Meijer site.
Marshall County EDC searching for new CEO

The Marshall County Economic Development Corp. has announced President and CEO Laura Walls will step down after serving in the role for two years. The organization has appointed Greg Hildebrand as interim executive director while it conducts a search for its next leader. The MCEDC did not give a reason...
And now, standing 6’ 3 from Crown Point, Indiana...

Hello fellow Purdue diehards and readers! I am Ryan Bonaparte, one of the new Hammer and Rails writers on SB Nation. I am quite excited to be here, and I would like to introduce myself to you and share a bit of my story as a Boilermaker and beyond into this role.
Red Gold Opens New 250,000-Square-Foot Warehouse

Red Gold, Inc., the world’s largest privately-owned tomato company, recently opened a new 250,000 square foot warehouse with leading edge technologies. Connecting to its existing Alexandria, IN Distribution Center (DC), there is now a total of 1.25 million square feet of storage and truck loading capabilities to speed deliveries of tomato products to retail and foodservice customers.
