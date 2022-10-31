DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen was a pharmacy tech at a CVS in Delphi on Thursday of last week. On Friday, he was an inmate in the White County Jail. That’s where police took him after he was arrested and booked on charges of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. His arrest blindsided many Hoosiers who live in Delphi and who know him since the CVS is one of only a few places to have prescriptions filled.

