ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Maude Apatow Dressed Up As Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers for Halloween

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a53rZ_0itFSgs700

Maude Apatow put her best foot forward — literally — for Halloween this year.

As seen on Instagram , the “Euphoria” star and songwriter Blake Slatkin dressed as a pair of Converse sneakers — or, as Apatow put it in the caption, “Chuck and Taylor.” Their ensembles featured black trousers and long-sleeved tops, layered beneath a curved unitard-like costume shaped like a blue canvas sneaker. Completing the print were white capped toes, laces and black rubber piping — all signatures of Converse’s hit sneakers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maude Apatow (@maudeapatow)

When it came to shoes, naturally, Apatow wore a pair of Converse sneakers. Her high-top style featured white capped toes with a faint platform sole, complemented by black canvas uppers. Slatkin’s ensemble featured a similar lower-top silhouette of the style in black canvas, creating a humorous twinning moment for the duo. The pair are the latest celebrities to show photos of their Halloween costumes this year. Many star ensembles have already gone viral, most notably Kylie Jenner as Elvira, Kim Kardashian as Mystique, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

However, this wasn’t Apatow’s first time matching for Halloween. As a fan of the holiday over the years, the actress has been seen in a range of humorous ensembles for the occasion. In 2021, she perfectly matched with co-star Sydney Sweeney in pale blue minidresses, white socks and black Mary Jane heels as the twins from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film “The Shining.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maude Apatow (@maudeapatow)

When it comes to fashion, Apatow opts for styles that are classic and feminine. The “Other People” star can regularly be seen in versatile minidresses and knits by Rebecca Minkoff, RedValentino and Sandro. For formal occasions, she also dons colorful gowns with features like crystals, flounces and sequins by Miu Miu, Armani Privé and Rodarte. Her shoes follow a similar note, varying between styles like platform sandals and sharp ankle boots by brands from Versace to Doc Martens.

PHOTOS: Discover the top celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Megan Fox Goes As Pamela Anderson in 7-Inch Pleaser Heels & Machine Gun Kelly Transforms Into Tommy Lee for Halloween

Channeling Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Megan Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, mastered the art of couples costumes at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles last night. Fox and MGK recreated the same outfit worn by Anderson and Lee during the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opening party in Las Vegas, in 1995. Fox went platinum blond for the occasion with a bodycon dress and towering footwear in order to capture the “Baywatch” star’s essence. Her costume consisted of a pink and red latex minidress with a plunging halter-style neckline. The “Jennifer’s Body” star recreated Pam Anderson’s signature makeup with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition

Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
E! News

Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Took The Sexy Crochet Trend To Another Level With This Plunging Dress—It's So See-Through!

Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! The beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry, tan crochet dress to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show last week and wowed fans with her loosely woven rope garment. Jenner showed off her incredible curves with an ultra-plunging, décolletage-revealing neckline, cinched waist detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline and overall see-through fabric.
Page Six

The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 (so far)

Celebrities are getting spooky. A number of stars aren’t waiting until Halloween night to break out their costumes, stepping out wearing wild styles well ahead of October 31. Hollywood set the bar quite high in 2021 — who could forget Harry Styles as Dorothy, Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead or Lizzo as Baby Yoda? — but this year, we’ve already seen the likes of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens trot out some seriously elaborate and eerie getups. From Vanessa Hudgens’ ode to “Black Swan” to Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber twinning as green-skinned witches, check out the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022...
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Dresses Up As Sailor Moon With Carter Reum As Tuxedo Mask: Photos

Paris Hilton was all Y2K nostalgia as she dressed up as Sailor Moon alongside husband Carter Reum who played love interest Tuxedo Mask in the beloved Japanese series. The socialite, 41, was a dead ringer for lead Serena (aka Sailor Moon and Usagi Tsukino) with her high blonde pigtails, reminiscent of the character’s signature “meatball” bun hair style from the ’90s show. She added her own twist to the school girl inspired look with a silver sparkly bustier and a sequin twist on the big red bow.
People

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch

Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish. When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured...
Footwear News

Footwear News

164K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy