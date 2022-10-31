Maude Apatow Dressed Up As Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers for Halloween

Maude Apatow put her best foot forward — literally — for Halloween this year.

As seen on Instagram , the “Euphoria” star and songwriter Blake Slatkin dressed as a pair of Converse sneakers — or, as Apatow put it in the caption, “Chuck and Taylor.” Their ensembles featured black trousers and long-sleeved tops, layered beneath a curved unitard-like costume shaped like a blue canvas sneaker. Completing the print were white capped toes, laces and black rubber piping — all signatures of Converse’s hit sneakers.

When it came to shoes, naturally, Apatow wore a pair of Converse sneakers. Her high-top style featured white capped toes with a faint platform sole, complemented by black canvas uppers. Slatkin’s ensemble featured a similar lower-top silhouette of the style in black canvas, creating a humorous twinning moment for the duo. The pair are the latest celebrities to show photos of their Halloween costumes this year. Many star ensembles have already gone viral, most notably Kylie Jenner as Elvira, Kim Kardashian as Mystique, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

However, this wasn’t Apatow’s first time matching for Halloween. As a fan of the holiday over the years, the actress has been seen in a range of humorous ensembles for the occasion. In 2021, she perfectly matched with co-star Sydney Sweeney in pale blue minidresses, white socks and black Mary Jane heels as the twins from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film “The Shining.”

When it comes to fashion, Apatow opts for styles that are classic and feminine. The “Other People” star can regularly be seen in versatile minidresses and knits by Rebecca Minkoff, RedValentino and Sandro. For formal occasions, she also dons colorful gowns with features like crystals, flounces and sequins by Miu Miu, Armani Privé and Rodarte. Her shoes follow a similar note, varying between styles like platform sandals and sharp ankle boots by brands from Versace to Doc Martens.

