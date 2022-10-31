Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
It Looks Like An AHS: Asylum Character Appears In The Next Promo
Until this season, American Horror Story stuck faithfully to the linear broadcast schedule of one weekly episode. But as the series enters its second decade of storytelling and FX’s new place on Hulu, it’s playing around with the format, dropping two episodes at a time. Not only has that been good for the series’ overall pacing, but the promo for American Horror Story Season 11, Episodes 5 and 6, suggests that its tiebacks will have more impact in this format.
Elite Daily
Disney+'s November Lineup Is Full Of Nostalgia
Disney+ may not have the sheer scale of monthly releases of its main competitor, Netflix. But what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. There’s always something worth anticipating between the long-awaited sequels and prequels, brand-new movies, and nostalgic titles from yesteryear. So, what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2022? A little bit of everything, including a lot of throwback faves.
Elite Daily
Justin Timberlake Was Originally Supposed To Play Glee's Worst Character
For all its faults, Glee was one of the foundations of 21st-century television. It ushered in an era in which shows weren’t afraid to be musicals, and dramas saw the benefits of going over the top. It also launched the career of Lea Michele, turned Jane Lynch into a household name, and laid the foundation for Ryan Murphy’s TV empire. However, Glee could have been very different, as Murphy recently admitted Mr. Schuester was initially written for pop star Justin Timberlake.
purewow.com
Netflix Has Just Released the Trailer for ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 and We’re Not Ready to Say Goodbye
Firefly Lane fans: The official trailer for the second and final season has finally dropped and this certainly feels bittersweet. The two-minute trailer starts with Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl) walking into the hospital to see Johnny (Ben Lawson) post-explosion in Iraq. Kate tries to gain entry to the room, but to no avail.
Elite Daily
Henry Cavill Had No Idea Stephenie Meyer Wanted Him In Twilight
Some starring turns in movies become timeless classics that make or break careers; Harry Potter, Iron Man, and Superman, to name a few. In most cases, writers and producers laud these casting choices, claiming it was their vision all along. But not Twilight author Stephenie Meyer. Although the role of Edward launched Robert Pattinson into the A-list, Meyer initially had a different actor in mind for the brooding vampire: Henry Cavill, who recently addressed the Twilight fan-casting in the most lighthearted way.
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Hooked Us With a Theory That Spells Double Trouble for Port Charles
Get ready for a twist that’ll turn this whole story upside down. For a while there, we thought we might know who General Hospital‘s hook-wielding killer might be. But then, just when we were about to gather the suspects into a room like something out of an Agatha Christie novel and shout, “J’accuse!”, the show went and pulled the rug out from under us by having Diane reveal that her attacker had been female.
Jesse Spencer has lined up first major post-Chicago Fire role
Chicago Fire alum Jesse Spencer has lined up his first major role since exiting NBC’s firefighter drama after 10 seasons as Matt Casey. Spencer is about to return to his Australian roots with a starring role in the Disney Plus Australia original series Last Days of the Space Age hailing from David Chidlow. The new eight-part dramedy is set against the backdrop of 1979 Western Australia and tells the story of three families in a tight-knit coastal community who find their marriages, friendships, and futures put to the test.
The Legacy of the Shepherd Family Continues on 'Grey's Anatomy' — Who Is Lucas Adams?
During Episode 1 of Season 1 in Grey's Anatomy, we first hear Dr. Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) utter a sentence that would eventually become his calling card. "It's a beautiful night to save lives," he says while preparing for a complicated surgery. In subsequent episodes he would swap out "night" for "day" but the sentiment remained.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Actor Hunter King Is Starring in a Hallmark Mystery and a Royal Christmas Movie
Here's a look at Hunter King, best known for 'The Young and the Restless,' and future projects she has in the works since leaving the soap opera.
‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Doctor: Asjha Cooper Exits NBC Series After Two Seasons
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from the Nov. 2 episode of “Chicago Med.” Asjha Cooper is saying goodbye to “Chicago Med.” The actress, who has played Vanessa Taylor since Season 6, exited during Wednesday’s episode, Variety confirms. The character, who was previously revealed as Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) daughter who she’d given up for adoption, chose to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others. “This is my calling,” she told a shocked Maggie at the end of the hour. Cooper appeared in 29 episodes of Dick Wolf’s series between 2021 and 2022. She has previously...
SheKnows
General Hospital Has Us Wondering If Holly Is Faking Her Amnesia Or Is She Brainwashed? — Plus, How Will Fans React to This Major Recast?
This week on General Hospital, it’s the calm before the storm as November Sweeps is upon us. However, Friday’s episode already brought the crazy! Carly is back in town just in time for Willow’s life and secret leukemia to begin exploding on screen. Britt discovered what Peter left her, but we think we’ve already figured out where this storyline is headed. Finally, Rory is giving up sketchy vibes. Let’s jump into the highlights of what happened in Port Charles this week.
Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer Just Added A Chicago Med Vet To Season 2
As Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer prepares for Season 2, a Chicago Med vet has been added to the cast.
Drew & Jonathan Scott Get Emotional Remembering Leslie Jordan (Exclusive)
“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott are opening up about the heartbreaking death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan tragically passed away this week, months after shooting an episode of the twins’ show “Celebrity IOU.”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Drew and Jonathan about the episode and how they...
‘Manifest’s Josh Dallas Reveals Ben ‘Blames Cal In Some Ways For Grace’s Death’ (Exclusive)
Manifest is getting a second chance with a fourth and final season, and Part 1 premieres November 4 on Netflix. The end of season 3 featured the tragic death of Grace and the mysterious return of Cal, who is now 5 years older than when he left. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh about Ben and Michaela’s journeys in season 4.
TV Fanatic
Irreverent Trailer: Colin Donnell Poses as a Reverend in Peacock Drama
Colin Donnell is about to take on a very different role than before. The Chicago Med and Arrow alum will headline Peacock dramedy Irreverent, which is set to premiere November 30. All 10 episodes will be available on the premiere date. "A criminal mediator from Chicago is forced to flee...
FOX 11 and 41
Emma Samms Says Fans Will Love Holly’s Return to ‘General Hospital’ (VIDEO)
When we last saw Holly Scorpio (Emma Samms) on ABC’s General Hospital two years ago, she was presumed dead. However, viewers knew that she was still very much alive, and just being held captive by a mysterious someone in Monte Carlo. Then, COVID came into our lives and threw everything for a loop, including Samms’ return to the show, as the actress describes to TV Insider. “I still very much [have] Long COVID and I was concerned about coming back to work and Frank [Valentini, head writer] assured me they would be accommodating, and they’ve been incredibly kind in working around what I’m capable of,” she says.
TV Fanatic
Dead to Me Season 3 Trailer: Jen and Judy Are in a Lot of Trouble
Jen and Judy return to Netflix for one last ride. Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me, premiering November 17 on the streaming service. We should prepare for a lot of laughs and drama as our two favorites find themselves in...
Elite Daily
Get To Know All Of Taylor’s The Eras Tour Special Guests
Taylor Swift is getting ready to embark on The Eras Tour. The “Anti-Hero” singer made the announcement on Nov. 1 by revealing her tour dates and opening acts. So, which artists are joining Swift on the road next year? Take a look.
