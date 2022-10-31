When we last saw Holly Scorpio (Emma Samms) on ABC’s General Hospital two years ago, she was presumed dead. However, viewers knew that she was still very much alive, and just being held captive by a mysterious someone in Monte Carlo. Then, COVID came into our lives and threw everything for a loop, including Samms’ return to the show, as the actress describes to TV Insider. “I still very much [have] Long COVID and I was concerned about coming back to work and Frank [Valentini, head writer] assured me they would be accommodating, and they’ve been incredibly kind in working around what I’m capable of,” she says.

