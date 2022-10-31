ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Machine Gun Kelly faces backlash after snorting white powder off Megan Fox’s chest

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwVB3_0itFSXsS00

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have faced backlash after the rapper posted a video in which he appears to be snorting a powder off his fiance’s breast.

The “Emo Girl” singer and the Transformers star went as iconic ‘90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year. Fox and Kelly, who have been engaged since January, recreated a Pam & Tommy look from the 1995 grand opening party of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Fox, 36, was dressed in a red and pink latex minidress and sported Anderson’s signature blonde locks. Kelly, 32, channelled the Mötley Crüe drummer with a white tank top, arm sleeve tattoos, and black hair.

Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram over the weekend to share pictures and videos of their couples costume. “Happy Halloween virgins,” he captioned the post , which also included a video of the rapper appearing to snort a white powder off Fox’s breast with a rolled-up dollar bill.

The video instantly drew criticism from social media users, who claimed the couple were “promoting” drug usage and setting a bad example for younger fans.

“Not cool with the snorting and having teens idol you,” one Instagram user commented.

“bro thinks promoting drugs is good,” another person wrote.

“Real coke or not this breaks my heart. All while glamorising a toxic and abusive relationship,” someone else claimed. “This actually made me sad.”

The video also seemed to trigger users who have struggled with their own addiction issues, with one person writing: “As a person that is two years sober, this is absolutely disgusting and disrespectful. Just lost me as a fan and probably a million other people in recovery that used to idol you.”

Some fans were shocked that Kelly would include the video in his post, considering the rapper has been open about his own battle with substance abuse in the past. In his recent Hulu documentary Life in Pink , the musician revealed that he called Fox on the phone with a loaded gun in his mouth.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, said that moment was a wake-up call for him, adding that he needed “to kick the drugs for real this time” in order to keep his fiancée and his 12-year-old daughter, Casie, in his life.

“Wasn’t you just on Hulu saying that you were getting clean for her and ya kid?” one person pointed out.

“This is just not it. The drug use that haunted you for so many years isn’t worth joking about,” another user wrote.

This wasn’t the only Halloween costume from Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly that received backlash. This year, the couple also dressed in religious attire for a separate Halloween costume. In an Instagram post, Kelly was seen wearing black and red robes while holding a leash around Fox’s neck. The Jennifer’s Body actor posed on her knees while wearing black leather lingerie and fishnets.

“On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned the Instagram post, which also included a video of Kelly seemingly feeding Fox a piece of Sacramental bread.

However, the Halloween costume was widely criticised for “mocking Christianity” over their provocative religious attire.

“Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else’s religion,” one person commented.

“This is just distasteful and I’m an atheist,” another user said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'

Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement In Photos With Firerose Wearing Diamond Ring

“Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, might have just confirmed that he is engaged to his songstress girlfriend, Firerose, after sharing a photo via Instagram of her rocking a diamond ring on Oct. 18. He captioned the sweet snapshot, “Happy Autumn,” along with a red heart emoji. The couple stood in front of a tree that featured perfect autumn colors from rustic reds to burnt oranges. But more importantly, Firerose showed off the diamond ring on her hand carefully placed on Billy’s chest.
shefinds

Nicole Kidman Rocks An Ab-Baring Top In New Backstage Photo With Keith Urban—There's No Way She's 55!

Nicole Kidman showed off her toned figure and ‘I’m-with-the-band’ style in a new Instagram post, and fans are obsessed! The Oscar winner, 55, shared a sweet, backstage concert photo of her and husband, musician Keith Urban, 54, with her 8.6 million followers this week. While donning a low-cut crop top in the pic that flaunted her sculpted abs, an effortlessly chic blazer over it, low-waisted trousers and pointed-toe flats, Kidman took the trendy ‘rockstar girlfriend‘ look to a whole new level (and looked incredible in the process).
TENNESSEE STATE
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Sells Mansion In Which Severed Finger Incident Occurred For Highest Price Ever

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is currently in the appeals process. In the meantime, both stars have been moving on with their lives, which includes selling homes they once owned. Heard recently sold a house in Southern California, but the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has now made history in Australia by selling his mansion, the site of one of the more high-profile incidents in the timeline of the tumultuous relationship between Depp and Heard, for the highest price ever in Queensland.
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Billboard

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed As These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive

Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
SheKnows

This Surprising A-List Star is Throwing Her Hat in the Ring to Date Pete Davidson

We’ve seen some surprising famous couples in our time. In fact, very little about the Hollywood dating pool shocks us these days. But there’s one A-list star we didn’t see coming who may or may not have her eye on Pete Davidson. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, this legendary celeb revealed she wouldn’t necessarily turn down a date with the former Saturday Night Live star. Drew Barrymore was joined by Martha Stewart for a game of “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag” on a recent episode of the actress’ eponymous talk show. The initial theme was dating...
Complex

‘Taurus’ Trailer Stars Machine Gun Kelly as Troubled Musician Navigating Fame

Machine Gun Kelly stars in Taurus, a semi-autobiographical film about a musician “looking for inspiration to record one final song before delving further into his drug addiction,” according to IndieWire. Born Colson Baker, Kelly reunites with Taurus director and writer Tim Sutton after the two worked together on...
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime and other pop culture juggernauts with many cool ways in the past, but her latest makeover for Halloween had seen her go full hero with a cool take on My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko! The multiple award winning artist is not only huge with fans for her music, but has broken through to whole new levels with her participation in Saturday Night Live, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. Now it seems like she is perfectly fit for any live-action adaptation for My Hero Academia with her take on one of its biggest heroes!
The Independent

The Independent

905K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy