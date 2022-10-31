ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan recalls funny encounter with friend Al Pacino: ‘I was nervous this time’

By Inga Parkel
 3 days ago

Lindsay Lohan spilt details about her friendship with fellow actor Al Pacino, recalling a rather amusing story.

The former child star met and connected with the 82-year-old Scarface actor in London in 2014 when she made her West End debut in the play Speed-the-Plow, written by Pacino’s friend David Mamet.

At the time, the actor offered Lohan a handful of advice for pre- and post-show preparation rituals.

“I actually have asked him for a lot of advice for a lot of things, especially work-wise and just life-wise, just because he’s a great person to talk to,” the Freaky Friday actor told Cosmopolitan in a new interview.

She then recounted their recent comical encounter: “I was at a restaurant in San Francisco with my husband and his family, and all of a sudden, this waiter was bringing our food to a different table, or I thought he was.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, he’s taking that to the other table,’ and then I realised he was blocking a paparazzi flash. And so when he came by, I go, ‘Oh, thank you so much for doing that.’ And he goes, ‘Oh. No, I wasn’t blocking it for you. Al Pacino’s here.’”

Lohan continued: “I went to say hi. I don’t get nervous talking to him on the phone, but I was nervous this time. And I was like, ‘Is it okay if we take a picture? We need to photograph this moment.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2maYyR_0itFSV7000
Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in ‘Falling for Christmas’ (Scott Everett White/Netflix)

When asked what the best advice he ever gave to her was, she said: “He always says, ‘Focus on your craft when it comes to your work.’ And I think that’s really important. Don’t let other outside things blur your vision.”

Lohan, 36, is making her Hollywood comeback in the forthcoming Netflix romcom Falling for Christmas, opposite Glee’s Chord Overstreet.

Falling for Christmas will be available to stream on Netflix on 10 November.

