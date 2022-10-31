Cristin Milioti to Star in HBO Max’s Penguin Series

Cristin Milioti is heading to Gotham City. The “How I Met Your Mother” and “Palm Springs” star has joined the cast of HBO Max’s “The Penguin” series.

Milioti is the first new cast member to join Colin Farrell , who plays the DC Comics villain, in the upcoming series, which is currently under a working title. Farrell first appeared as the character in Matt Reeves’ “ The Batman ” film, which saw the star don heavy prosthetics to portray the right-hand man of mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Milioti will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine, who was first created by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale for their 1997 comic book miniseries “The Long Halloween.” Previously, the character was played by Crystal Reed on the Fox series “Gotham.”

“The Penguin” is one of two spinoffs of this year’s “The Batman” set so far at HBO Max — “The Staircase” showrunner Antonio Campos is currently attached to a spinoff focused on Arkham Asylum. Aside from Farrell, none of the film’s cast has been confirmed to appear in “The Penguin” — notably, the film changed Catwoman’s (played by Zoë Kravitz) backstory to make her the illegitimate daughter to Carmine, giving her and Sofia a connection that doesn’t exist in the original source material. The movie also starred Robert Pattinson as Batman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Farrell executive produces the Penguin series with Reeves, Dylan Clark, Craig Zobel, and Lauren LeFranc. LeFranc serves as the showrunner, while Zobel directs the first two episodes. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions produce the show in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Milioti is a Tony nominee and Grammy winner for her performance in the 2011 Broadway musical “Once.” Best known for her starring role in the ninth season of “How I Met Your Mother,” the actor has also appeared in the films “Palm Springs” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Most recently, she starred in the HBO Max series “Made For Love,” which was cancelled after two seasons, and Peacock’s “The Resort.” She is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Independent PR.